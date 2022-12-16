Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
They signed all these climate agreements, and all we got was a new world record for burning coal
This year, in spite of so many nations and large states swearing off fossil fuels — in spite of so many treaties and so many climate agreements — the world will consume more coal than it ever has in its history. According to the International Energy Agency, the world will burn more than 8 billion tons of coal in 2022 for the first time in human history. A major reason for coal's resurgence is the constricted supply and high price of natural gas, thanks to the war in Ukraine.
Deal reached for new non-Russian power source for Europe
The leaders of Hungary, Romania, Georgia and Azerbaijan finalized an agreement Saturday on an undersea electricity connector that could become a new power source for the European Union amid a crunch on energy supplies caused by the war in Ukraine.The agreement involves a cable running beneath the Black Sea that would link Azerbaijan to Hungary via Georgia and Romania.The deal comes as Hungary, which has lobbied heavily against EU sanctions on Russia for its war in Ukraine, is seeking additional sources for fossil fuels to reduce its heavy dependence on Russian oil and gas.Azerbaijan plans to export electricity from...
CNBC
U.S. begins buying back oil for strategic petroleum reserve
The U.S. Energy Department said on Friday it will begin buying back oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, the first purchase since this year's record 180 million barrel release from the stockpile. The department will buy up to 3 million barrels for delivery in February, a senior official...
The domino effect of President Biden’s war on oil and gas
From halting pipeline construction to curtailing America’s domestic energy production on public lands; from begging Saudi Arabia and Venezuela for oil while shoveling billions of taxpayer dollars to expensive, intermittent “green” energy — the Biden administration’s disastrous energy policy decisions have underscored their commitment to the war on America’s oil and gas industry. But the…
rigzone.com
Massive Johan Sverdrup Field Flowing Oil From Both Phases
Norwegian oil and gas giant Equinor has announced that its Johan Sverdrup project started production from the second phase. Equinor said that production from Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 started at 11:15 AM local time on December 15. When the Johan Sverdrup field reaches plateau production, every third Norwegian oil barrel will come from this giant field, which for decades will be essential to ensuring high and stable energy deliveries from Norway.
greenbuildingadvisor.com
The Fly in the Ointment for Electric Vehicles
Replacing petroleum fuels with electricity is crucial for curbing climate change because it cuts carbon dioxide emissions from transportation—the largest source of U.S. global warming emissions and a growing source worldwide. Even including the impacts of generating electricity to run them, electric vehicles provide clear environmental benefits. Plug-in vehicles...
Washington Examiner
No to Biden's green energy colonialism
The people of many African countries are accustomed to frequent electricity blackouts. But President Joe Biden was here to remind them last week that it could be worse. In fact, he intends to make it so and proposes bribing them to let blackouts become a permanent feature of their lives.
rigzone.com
BofA Reveals 2023 Oil Price Forecast
BofA Global Research’s Commodity Research team forecasts that Brent crude oil will average $100 per barrel across 2023. That’s according to a new report from the company sent to Rigzone recently, which highlighted that the team had “framed downside risks in the form of lower than expected Russian export disruption (so far seemingly unaffected) as well as on the demand side of the equation”.
Good News Network
Swedish Firm to Unlock the Electricity of the Sea With Largest Wave Power Station in the World
Turkey will soon host the world’s largest tidal power station—a 77 megawatt system of large pier-like machines that generate clean energy from the sea’s endless rhythm. Swedish firm Eco Wave Power (EWP) entered into the agreement for the potential construction in Ordu, Turkey, starting with a small pilot project.
kalkinemedia.com
U.S. poised to become net exporter of crude oil in 2023
HOUSTON (Reuters) - The United States has become a global crude oil exporting power over the last few years, but exports have not exceeded its imports since World War II. That could change next year. Sales of U.S. crude to other nations are now a record 3.4 million barrels per...
BBC
First Hinkley Point C nuclear reactor ready for delivery
Hinkley Point C's first nuclear reactor is built and ready to be delivered. The reactor pressure vessel is the first to be built for a British power station for more than 30 years. It was built in France by nuclear engineering company Framatome and is due to arrive to the...
Countries reach sweeping deal to protect nature
Nearly 200 nations reached a milestone agreement early Monday morning to protect biodiversity, pledging action on more than 20 targets spanning from land conservation to invasive species to pesticide use in an effort to stem the rapid deterioration of nature world-wide. The global accord, brokered at the latest United Nations’...
Grist
$15.5 billion to get Vietnam off coal
It’s Monday, December 19, and wealthy countries and financial institutions want to aid Vietnam’s transition away from fossil fuels. A group of wealthy nations including the United States, the U.K., and several European Union member states announced last week that they will give Vietnam $15.5 billion for its transition from coal to renewables. The funding aims to help the Southeast Asian country phase out the most polluting fossil fuel and reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
Heatflation, overshoot, soup throwers: Grist’s picks for words of the year
It was a sunny morning in July when my editor sent me a hot tip. An unprecedented heat wave in China was ruining the corn and soy crops used to feed pigs, sending the price of pork soaring. And at the same time, hot and dry conditions were sweeping Europe, expected to erase a third of the seasonal harvest of rice, corn, and animal feed in Italy alone.
The Next Web
New EU battery regulations spell big trouble for manufacturers and tech giants
EU lawmakers have agreed on a new set of rules aiming to make batteries in the bloc more sustainable and reusable. The regulations will cover the entire battery life cycle: from the extraction of materials and industrial production, to disposal. They will apply to all types of batteries sold in the EU, including portable batteries used in electronic devices, industrial batteries, SLI batteries used in automotive applications, as well as batteries used in two-wheelers and EVs.
