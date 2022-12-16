Georgia AG joins other attorneys general asking Apple, Google to change TikTok ratings

ATLANTA — Republican attorneys general from more than 12 states, including Georgia, are calling on Apple and Google to stop labeling TikTok as teen-appropriate in their app stores.

They say TikTok has a lot of controversial content that involves drugs, alcohol, sex and eating disorders.

“In today’s online environment, children are at a greater risk of encountering harmful content and predatory users,” Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said. “We know this is a growing concern for Georgia parents, and we want to ensure that they receive honest and accurate information about an app’s age rating. This is one of several actions we have taken to address social media use and its effects on young people, and we will continue working with our fellow attorneys general to keep kids safe.”

So far, there has been no comment from Apple, Google or TikTok.

On Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp issued an order to ban the use of TikTok on all state-issued cellphones and laptops due to national security risks.

