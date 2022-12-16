ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapper Ab-Soul is back with 'Herbert,' a memoir in album form

Content warning: This story contains discussion of suicide. Evocation and humor are two centrally important tools for a rapper – but when Ab-Soul describes his approach to a new album, released last week, he says he "didn't want to have the most punchlines, the most metaphors." It's a striking creative departure for an artist known as "a rapper's rapper."
The fantasia of Angelo Badalamenti, veil-piercing composer

A girl walks into a diner and goes straight for the jukebox, and the song she puts on is a strange one: a wordless, off-centered jazz number that slinks around, snapping its fingers and occasionally erupting in fits of woodwind and brass. "God, I love this music," the girl sighs. "Isn't it too dreamy?" In the middle of the restaurant she begins to sway — eyes closed, head back, arms out like airplane wings, lost in a mesmerizing and vaguely concerning trance. At other times the girl's air of mystery is cannily performed; here it is plain to all witnesses that the song has taken her somewhere else. At this moment, in this scene, I and presumably millions of others fell obsessively in love with the television series Twin Peaks and, without then knowing, the music of Angelo Badalamenti, the conductor and composer who died last week at 85 and whose partnership with David Lynch was intrinsic to the director's famous sensibility — the terror, the absurdity, the wild pain and sublime beauty and distinctly American ambient psychosis, the sincerity beneath it all. That part of the scene was unrehearsed, a pure reaction to the sounds; Lynch had given no warning to the actress, Sherilyn Fenn, that she'd be dancing to "this really cool, sexy, jazzy thing that Angelo and I just wrote!"
Encore: The 'Free to Be... You and Me' legacy 50 years later

The album "Free to Be... You and Me" was released in 1972, featuring children's music which celebrated tolerance and acceptance. 50 years later, what's the album's legacy?. Fifty years ago, an album was released. It was a personal project that would go on to become a gold record and a television special, a book, a foundation and the anthem of a generation. Deena Prichep tells the origin story of "Free To Be... You And Me."
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization

Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
Terry Hall, singer with ska icons The Specials, dies at 63

LONDON — Musician Terry Hall, who helped create one of the defining sounds of post-punk Britain as lead singer of The Specials, has died. He was 63. The band announced late Monday that Hall had died after a brief illness. It called him "our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced."
An original model of E.T. is sold at auction for $2.56 million

Our favorite extraterrestrial friend, E.T., has a new home after being sold for $2.56 million at an auction over the weekend. The original mechatronic model of the alien from Steven Spielberg's 1982 classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial headlined Julien's Auctions' "Icons and Idols: Hollywood" auction. Held in partnership with Turner Classic Movies, the auction presented more than 1,300 Hollywood artifacts.
