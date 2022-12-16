The Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry (FHS) has just released its latest export statistics, and November has certainly left its mark. In 2021, the luxury-watch market bounced back vigorously from the pandemic recession: It notched the highest year on record for Swiss watch exports at just over $24 billion, with the US overtaking China as the top market. Now, November has logged the best-ever monthly performance for Swiss watch exports, coming in at over $2.6 billion. The US acted as the top driver for sales, with a 32.9 percent increase from the same time frame last year. And November may not...

