Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
China’s COVID-19 Surge Increases U.S. Worries Over Possible New Variants
The U.S. wants to see China’s COVID-19 surge “addressed” as it raises concerns about the possibility of a new coronavirus variant emerging, according to the State Department. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. China on Monday reported its first official COVID-19-related deaths in weeks, raising...
US News and World Report
U.S. Poised to Become Net Exporter of Crude Oil in 2023
HOUSTON (Reuters) - The United States has become a global crude oil exporting power over the last few years, but exports have not exceeded its imports since World War II. That could change next year. Sales of U.S. crude to other nations are now a record 3.4 million barrels per...
Swiss Watch Exports Hit $2.6 Billion in November, the Highest Monthly Total Ever
The Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry (FHS) has just released its latest export statistics, and November has certainly left its mark. In 2021, the luxury-watch market bounced back vigorously from the pandemic recession: It notched the highest year on record for Swiss watch exports at just over $24 billion, with the US overtaking China as the top market. Now, November has logged the best-ever monthly performance for Swiss watch exports, coming in at over $2.6 billion. The US acted as the top driver for sales, with a 32.9 percent increase from the same time frame last year. And November may not...
US News and World Report
Bill Gates Upbeat on Climate Innovation, Even if 1.5C Goal Out of Reach
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - When it comes to climate change, Bill Gates considers himself a realist - even if that means admitting the world has no chance limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Given "the overall scale of our industrial economy … we're going to have to do mind-blowing work to...
Marketmind: Asia reels from BOJ shock
Dec 21 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. In many ways, the Bank of Japan's bolt from the blue on Tuesday was the perfect bookend to what has been one of the most tumultuous years ever for financial markets.
US News and World Report
U.S. Funding Bill Cancels 'Certain' SPR Sales Mandated by Congress
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The government funding bill U.S. lawmakers are trying to pass cancels "certain" congressionally mandated sales of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, a summary showed on Tuesday. Congress mandated in previous laws a sale of about 147 million barrels of oil from fiscal 2024 to fiscal 2027. "Cancels...
Analysis-Nature deal gets finance, business thumbs up, yet hurdles remain
MONTREAL, Dec 20 (Reuters) - A landmark deal to protect nature will put biodiversity on the to-do list for businesses and financial firms - creating some red tape but also new opportunities.
US News and World Report
China Races to Bolster Health System as COVID Surge Sparks Global Concern
BEIJING/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Cities across China scrambled to install hospital beds and build fever screening clinics on Tuesday as authorities reported five more deaths and international concern grew about Beijing's surprise decision to let the virus run free. China this month began dismantling its stringent "zero-COVID" regime of lockdowns and testing...
US News and World Report
Brazil's Lower House to Cut Life Span of Bill That Increases Spending Cap
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian lawmakers reached an agreement on Tuesday to cut the length of a proposal to expand the country's spending cap to fund social welfare payments, said congressman Claudio Cajado. The constitutional amendment, if approved by the lower house, would raise the spending cap by some 145 billion...
Most Americans don’t think finances will improve in 2023 due to inflation: survey
Story at a glance Almost two-thirds of U.S. adults don’t think their finances will improve in the upcoming new year with most blaming inflation. A Bankrate survey of 3,656 people published Monday shows that 66 percent of people have a gloomy outlook on their finances. Out of those people, 36 percent expect their finances to…
US News and World Report
Luxembourg Authorises Some Frozen Russian Assets to Be Unblocked
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Luxembourg's finance ministry on Tuesday said it had authorised the release of certain frozen funds or economic resources held at the Clearstream settlement house by Russia's National Settlement Depository (NSD). The general licence issue should allow non-sanctioned Russian investors to transfer assets from the NSD, Russia's domestic...
US News and World Report
U.S. Monitoring Rising COVID Rates in China - White House
(Reuters) - The Biden administration is closely monitoring the rising rates of COVID infections in China in the wake of relaxed rules, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said in a call with reporters on Tuesday. Kirby said the administration is watching the potential impact on U.S. companies...
US News and World Report
Pending Mexican Central Bank Post to Be Decided Soon, President Says
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico will in the next few days resolve the pending designation of a board member for the Mexican central bank, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday, as deputy governor Gerardo Esquivel's mandate is set to expire at the end of the year. "There is...
TechCrunch
Deal terms, fatality rates and the drawbacks of credit lines; a view from today’s most active VC firm
The outfit, which Grinda co-founded with entrepreneur Jose Marin, has certainly been busy. Though its debut fund was relatively small — it raised $50 million from a single limited partner in 2016 — Grinda says that FJ Labs is now backed by a wide array of investors and has invested in 900 companies around the world by writing them checks of between $250,000 and $500,000 for a stake of typically 1% to 3% in each.
Thailand approves tax breaks to boost public consumption
BANGKOK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved tax measures to help boost public consumption to support the economy as it recovers, the finance minister said.
Factbox-How governments are trying to ease impact of inflation
Dec 19 (Reuters) - Pandemic-related disruptions to global supply chains and the effects of Russia's war in Ukraine have driven up prices of energy, commodities and necessities.
Wall Street opens mixed, coming off 2 straight weekly losses
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as gains for energy companies are offset by losses elsewhere in the market. Major indexes are coming off two weeks of losses. European markets are higher and Asian markets closed lower overnight. Shares of Facebook’s parent company were lower after the European Union accused the company of breaching antitrust rules by distorting competition in the online classified ads business. Treasury yields are moving higher and crude oil prices were higher. Investors are bracing for higher interest rates from the Federal Reserve and other central banks in their fight against inflation.
US News and World Report
Billions Needed to Deliver COP15 Nature Deal but Funds to Biodiversity Miniscule
LONDON (Reuters) - Climate conscious investors have channeled billions of dollars into clean energy but investment flows into protecting and better managing the world's ecosystems remain minute by comparison. This could change after negotiators at the U.N. nature summit in Montreal secured long-awaited formal support on Monday for a Global...
Notable mergers and acquisitions moves in 2022
With another year of deal-making rapidly coming to a close, FOX Business takes a look at some of 2022's notable M&A activity in sectors including tech, health care and real estate.
CNBC
Southeast Asian venture capital firms expect to be pickier in 2023 than in 2022
Global venture dollars through third quarter 2022 are only $369 billion, compared with all of last year's $679.4 billion invested globally. Venture capital firms have been pulling back on deploying capital, with valuations plunging and economic headwinds slowing growth in 2022. "The companies that actually last this winter will prove...
Comments / 0