Read full article on original website
Related
Weight of electric vehicles could cause 'catastrophic' damage and 'lead to car parks collapsing': Engineers warn Britain's parking facilities were not designed for hulking battery cars
Multi-storey and underground car parks could collapse under the weight of electric vehicles, engineers have warned. Electric cars, which are roughly twice as heavy as standard models, could cause ‘catastrophic’ damage, according to the British Parking Association (BPA), which wants local authorities to conduct urgent structural surveys. Most...
US News and World Report
U.S. Funding Bill Cancels 'Certain' SPR Sales Mandated by Congress
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The government funding bill U.S. lawmakers are trying to pass cancels "certain" congressionally mandated sales of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, a summary showed on Tuesday. Congress mandated in previous laws a sale of about 147 million barrels of oil from fiscal 2024 to fiscal 2027. "Cancels...
US News and World Report
Bill Gates Upbeat on Climate Innovation, Even if 1.5C Goal Out of Reach
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - When it comes to climate change, Bill Gates considers himself a realist - even if that means admitting the world has no chance limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Given "the overall scale of our industrial economy … we're going to have to do mind-blowing work to...
Hyundai IONIQ 6 Named “New Car of the Year” By Le Guide de l’auto In Canada
The 2023 IONIQ 6 has won its first Canadian award, with Le Guide de l’auto naming the latest EV from Hyundai, “New Car of the Year,” in the outlet’s annual “Best Buys” award program. Le Guide de l’auto’s Vehicles of the Year awards program involves the input of
US News and World Report
Germany Pauses Purchases of Puma Tanks After Operational Problems
BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany will not purchase any more Puma infantry tanks until they have proven themselves to be reliable, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Monday after several of the vehicles were put out of service during a recent military drill. "The recent failures of the Puma infantry fighting vehicle...
US News and World Report
U.S. Poised to Become Net Exporter of Crude Oil in 2023
HOUSTON (Reuters) - The United States has become a global crude oil exporting power over the last few years, but exports have not exceeded its imports since World War II. That could change next year. Sales of U.S. crude to other nations are now a record 3.4 million barrels per...
US News and World Report
China’s COVID-19 Surge Increases U.S. Worries Over Possible New Variants
The U.S. wants to see China’s COVID-19 surge “addressed” as it raises concerns about the possibility of a new coronavirus variant emerging, according to the State Department. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. China on Monday reported its first official COVID-19-related deaths in weeks, raising...
US News and World Report
U.S. Monitoring Rising COVID Rates in China - White House
(Reuters) - The Biden administration is closely monitoring the rising rates of COVID infections in China in the wake of relaxed rules, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said in a call with reporters on Tuesday. Kirby said the administration is watching the potential impact on U.S. companies...
US News and World Report
Germany Should Help China-EU Ties Develop 'Not Subject to Third Party' -Xi
BEIJING (Reuters) - China and Germany should work together to foster good relations between Beijing and the European Union without any interference by a third party, President Xi Jinping told Germany's president in a phone call on Tuesday, state media reported. Xi was also quoted by state broadcaster CCTV as...
US News and World Report
Brazil's Lower House to Cut Life Span of Bill That Increases Spending Cap
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian lawmakers reached an agreement on Tuesday to cut the length of a proposal to expand the country's spending cap to fund social welfare payments, said congressman Claudio Cajado. The constitutional amendment, if approved by the lower house, would raise the spending cap by some 145 billion...
US News and World Report
Pending Mexican Central Bank Post to Be Decided Soon, President Says
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico will in the next few days resolve the pending designation of a board member for the Mexican central bank, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday, as deputy governor Gerardo Esquivel's mandate is set to expire at the end of the year. "There is...
US News and World Report
More Visas for Afghans Who Helped U.S. Included in Spending Bill
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A provision to provide 4,000 more visas for Afghans who worked with the United States was included in a massive government spending bill unveiled on Monday, along with an extension of the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program until 2024. SIVs are available to many Afghans who aided...
US News and World Report
U.S. Finalizes Tough New Emissions Rules to Cut Smog From Heavy Duty Trucks
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday will announce it is finalizing new emissions standards to drastically cut smog- and soot-forming emissions from heavy-duty trucks, the first of a series of actions planned to cut vehicle pollution. The new standards, the first update to clean air standards...
US News and World Report
Lula, Putin Talk on 'Strategic' Brazil-Russia Relations
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had congratulated him on his recent election win and talked of stronger relations between the two countries. Putin said earlier this year he had "good relations" with both Lula and far-right incumbent...
US News and World Report
China Races to Bolster Health System as COVID Surge Sparks Global Concern
BEIJING/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Cities across China scrambled to install hospital beds and build fever screening clinics on Tuesday as authorities reported five more deaths and international concern grew about Beijing's surprise decision to let the virus run free. China this month began dismantling its stringent "zero-COVID" regime of lockdowns and testing...
US News and World Report
Luxembourg Authorises Some Frozen Russian Assets to Be Unblocked
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Luxembourg's finance ministry on Tuesday said it had authorised the release of certain frozen funds or economic resources held at the Clearstream settlement house by Russia's National Settlement Depository (NSD). The general licence issue should allow non-sanctioned Russian investors to transfer assets from the NSD, Russia's domestic...
US News and World Report
Textile Maker to Pay US About $500,000 Over Foreign Blankets
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island defense contractor that sold woolen blankets to the Army has agreed to pay nearly $500,000 to settle allegations that it violated a law requiring companies that supply the military to manufacture their products in the U.S. using American labor, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.
US News and World Report
U.S. Moves to Ease Aid Delivery Amid Sanctions After UN Exemptions
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is moving to ease the delivery of humanitarian assistance without running afoul of international sanctions, the U.S. Treasury Department said Tuesday, implementing recently adopted United Nations exemptions. The United Nations Security Council this month moved to exempt humanitarian assistance from international sanctions after aid groups...
US News and World Report
Norway's King Harald Hospitalised, in Stable Condition
OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's King Harald was hospitalised on Monday with an infection and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics, the royal household said in a statement. The 85-year-old monarch was in a stable condition, it said. The king has been Norway's ceremonial head of state since 1991. (Reporting by...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Air-source heat pump for cold climates
Johnson Controls is developing residential heat pumps for cold climates, under the U.S. Department of Energy’s Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge. The heating tech manufacturer currently offers two residential heat pumps that meet the U.S. Northeast Energy Efficiency Partnerships (NEEP) Cold Climate Air Source Heat Pump specification – the York YZV and York HMH7. The cold climate heat pumps operate at temperatures up to 5 F and have a heating season performance factor (HSPF) of up to 10.5 and a coefficient of performance (COP) at 5 F above “2.”
Comments / 0