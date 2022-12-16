Read full article on original website
Related
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
riverregionsports.com
PREP HOOPS: PCA, TPS girls reach CCC finals; Catholic, TPS advance in boys; ACA boys win
Prattville Christian and Catholic traded baskets for much of the first half, with the Panthers’ inside duo of Hannah Jones and CoCo Thomas giving the two-time defending state champions a little edge as they went into the locker room with a seven-point lead. Despite the lead, Prattville Christian coach...
Comments / 0