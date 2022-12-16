Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Burlington Mall Celebrates 40,000 Gifts Given to Local Families & ChildrenDianna CarneyBurlington, MA
Alarming Report: Dunkin' Donuts Child Labor Violations Across 14 LocationsTy D.Lowell, MA
Stirred. Not Shaken: Visiting Stir Martini Bar & Kitchen in Westford, MassachusettsoffMetro.comWestford, MA
Red Sox Star Expected To Hit Free AgencyOnlyHomersBoston, MA
WCVB
'Unprecedented demand;' Mass. doctor on drug shortage in stores
BOSTON — Two national pharmacies are now limiting the number of pain reliever products that customers can purchase for kids amid what one Boston area doctor calls "unprecedented demand." Dr. Todd Ellerin, chief of infectious diseases at South Shore Health, says there have been more children hospitalized with influenza...
thisweekinworcester.com
$75 Gift Cards Available for People Who Receive a COVID-19 Vaccine Dose
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester is working with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to offer $75 gift cards to local retailers for individuals who get their COVID-19 vaccine at local clinics. The gift cards are available while supplies last. The City hopes the gift cards can help people...
MA doctor indicted for health care fraud
A sleep medicine physician from Massachusetts was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for his alleged role in a health care fraud scheme.
Healthcare facilities facing critical shortage of Children's Tylenol, amoxicillin
BOSTON - Anyone with young children at home has probably experienced the rampant fevers, coughs, and runny noses that are resulting from this year's tripledemic, the collision of flu, RSV, and COVID cases. Now, these respiratory illnesses are wreaking havoc on the supply chain. Many doctors' offices and pharmacies are grappling with a critical shortage of Children's Tylenol, or acetaminophen, and amoxicillin, used to treat ear infections and pneumonia. "We have not had access to children's Tylenol at our health center for the last four weeks," said Dr. Alyssa Levin-Scherz, the head of pediatrics at DOT House Health in...
Popular Fast Food Franchise is Making Its Way Into Massachusetts
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones in 2023, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
WCVB
Deadline looms for Massachusetts residents to start the new year with coverage through Health Connector
BOSTON — The last day for Massachusetts residents to enroll with Massachusetts Health Connector for coverage starting in January is Friday. The Health Connector’s Open Enrollment runs through Jan. 23, but the busiest deadline annually is the December date leading to January coverage. Residents who need coverage can...
Bentley Falcon Athletics
Why It’s Hard to House the Homeless
When temperatures begin to fall in Massachusetts, donations to help the homeless begin to rise. Whether financial or in-kind — a category that includes warm socks and winter coats — these donations help the estimated 20,000 men, women and children across the state who experience homelessness on a given night avoid the potentially fatal effects of frigid winter weather.
Alarming Report: Dunkin' Donuts Child Labor Violations Across 14 Locations
Owners of Dunkin’ Stores in Lowell and Central Massachusetts Resolve Child Labor Law Violations. This is the actual title of a press release by the Massassachusseds Attorney General's Office.
These are the best restaurants in the suburbs of Boston, according to diners
LYNN, Mass. — While Boston is widely renown as one of the top culinary scenes in the country, foodies looking for a delicious bite to eat don’t have to travel too far outside of the city to find a plethora of highly rated restaurants. OpenTable says it analyzed...
Boston Globe
Boston.com readers don’t just love this supermarket, they’re IN love with it
The supermarket that Boston.com readers picked as their favorite probably won’t surprise you. But the extent of their devotion just might. Prompted by Consumer Checkbook’s latest ratings of supermarkets in Massachusetts, we asked readers which local grocery store held a special place in their hearts. And not only was the Tewksbury-based Market Basket chain the runaway winner, it elicited responses that went beyond mere admiration to approach something resembling true love.
Five of the best local spots to see the holiday lights!
Boston 25 viewers sent us their suggestions for the best area holiday light displays. Here are 5 of their favorite spots! Links have more information on hours the locations are open. MIDDLETON:. STICKNEY CHRISTMAS LIGHT EXTRAVAGANZA. 5 2nd Ave. Middleton, MA. Collecting Donations for Make A Wish. TOPSFIELD:. Swenson Light...
Christmas in the City brings holiday magic to local children in need
BOSTON — An annual holiday tradition helped ensure every child in the Boston area will have a happy holiday. Christmas in the City’s annual toy mania event welcomed nearly 1,500 families in need. Parents walked through a warehouse filled with toys, selecting gifts to give their children Christmas morning.
multihousingnews.com
Partially Affordable Senior Housing Opens in Massachusetts
Pennrose broke ground on the 60-unit project last year. Pennrose has completed Julia Bancroft Apartments, a 60-unit mixed-income, senior housing community in Auburn, Mass. The age-restricted community caters to seniors aged 62 and over. Of the total, 45 units are affordable to residents earning at or below 60 percent of the area median income, seven of them being accessible units and four being allocated for community-based housing.
Mass. State Lottery: Anonymous winner claims $1 million prize by trust
A $1 million scratch ticket sold in Rockland was claimed anonymously through a Hingham trust on Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Baker Law Group Mass Lottery Trust XIII claimed the “$4,000,000 Money Bags” scratch ticket with representative Michael Baker. Baker received the prize for its winner in a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.
Tuesday the puppy available for adoption after being treated for parvovirus
A puppy that was found on the street in East Boston and was treated for parvovirus is now ready for adoption but the time to apply isn't long!
WCVB
Security increased after student stabbed in Medford High School bathroom
MEDFORD, Mass. — There was increased security at Medford High School on Tuesday after a student was injured in a stabbing at the school the previous day. Medford Public Schools Superintendent Marice Edouard-Vincent said the student was stabbed by another student at about 10 a.m. during a fight inside a second-floor bathroom.
Just Announced! Plymouth & Kingston's Free Holiday Lights Tour!
Don't miss this festive and fun event!Photo by(Elina Fairytale) (PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MASSACHUSETTS) With less than a week until Christmas, the Plymouth Family Resource Center has announced and released the official 2022 Plymouth & Kingston Holiday Lights list! This festive and fun list contains the 25 holiday light displays that were entered by the homeowners to be part of the official driving route for families and individuals to enjoy. This exciting event isn't just fun and done... once you get home, go visit the Plymouth Family Resource Center's Facebook page to vote for your favorite holiday light display!
CEO with Down syndrome battles landlord over water damage to North End apartment
BOSTON - Collette DiVitto is no stranger to adversity. The businesswoman with Down syndrome started her own cookie company, Collettey's Cookies, five years ago and since then it has exploded. Now, Collette says she has a new challenge. Her North End apartment building has a buckled floor, cracks in the ceiling and beams, soaked rugs, and yellow plaster. All of it is the result of water damage. "I've just had it. I really am. It makes me get mad and sad," Collette said. Collette's mom, Rosemary Alfredo, said issues with leaking water in the unit started months ago, when the...
Sick cat in Dorchester tests positive for rabies
Anyone who may have been in contact with a cat matching this description after Thanksgiving is urged to call the Boston Public Health Commission’s Infectious Disease Bureau at 617-534-5611 and their healthcare provider. A stray cat in Dorchester has been confirmed rabies positive, the Boston Public Health Commission revealed...
miltonscene.com
“Do people give a holiday tip for trash and recycling workers?” – advice from Milton Neighbors
“Do people give a holiday tip for trash and recycling workers?” – advice from Milton Neighbors. A member of Milton Neighbors recently asked, “Do people give a holiday tip for trash and recycling workers?” and received a number of helpful responses. “My friend’s husband is a...
