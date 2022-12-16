Read full article on original website
KevinMD.com
The promises and limits of a fentanyl vaccine
“Fentanyl Vaccine a Potential ‘Game Changer’ for Opioid Crisis,” declares a Medscape headline. “Fentanyl Vaccine Delivers Promising Results in Trial,” reports an industry website. “A Vaccine Against Deadly Fentanyl Might Be Near,” promises US News & World Report. Only the fourth headline I encounter puts...
drugstorenews.com
Fresenius Kabi receives FDA approval for Humira biosimilar
Fresenius Kabi plans to launch Idacio in a self-administered prefilled syringe and a self-administered pre-filled pen in July 2023. Fresenius Kabi has obtained the Food and Drug Administration’s permission for its citrate-free adalimumab biosimilar Idacio for use in the treatment of chronic autoimmune diseases for all eligible indications of AbbVie’s Humira (adalimumab).
EverydayHealth.com
Xanax, Valium, and Other Benzodiazepines Prescribed for Sleep Disorders May Raise Overdose Risk in Younger People
Teens and young adults who are treated for sleep issues with benzodiazepines, a class of medication sometimes prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia, may be at a higher risk of overdose, according to a new study, published November 22 in JAMA Network Open. Benzodiazepines, or "benzos," are a class of...
Popculture
Coca-Cola Issues Recall
You're going to want to a double take before you take a sip of that Coke. Amid the holiday season, Coca-Cola recalled a holiday-themed product in the United Kingdom due to a potential health hazard. Issued on Nov. 16, the recall covers Coca-Cola Zero Sugar multipacks with Christmas cardboard and was issued in response to a packaging mishap.
Pharmacies seeing shortages of hundreds of medicines, including critically important antibiotics
According to the FDA, 123 of 184 listed drugs are currently in some kind of shortage.
McDonald's, Walmart, And Taco Bell Found To Be Sourcing Meat With Harmful Antibiotics
The use of antibiotics is nothing new in the production of meat in the United States, according to the National Library of Medicine. These compounds help manage the health of livestock in farm settings. They also can make livestock grow bigger and lead to longer survival, per Piedmont. But experts...
Urgent warning as cases of deadly bug from prepacked food surge – the 6 signs you must know
BRITS have be warned of a surge in cases of a deadly bug found in ready-to-eat chicken, wraps and sandwiches. In the UK, 81 people have been infected with the bacteria salmonella and one person has died, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). The cases...
Phone Arena
Two “Breakthrough” Obesity Medications Lead to One FDA-Approval and a Second Pending
Both drugs, representing separate weight loss treatments, are considered medical milestones. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to obesity to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to medical and media outlets, includingMedscape.com and TheAtlantic.com.
Popculture
Rice Recall Issued
Rice fans should be careful due to a new recall issued last week. Iceland Foods recalled a pilau rice product sold in the U.K. because it contains allergens not mentioned on the label. The recall was one of several concerning food recalls published in the U.K. recently. Iceland Foods' Iceland...
Cheese recall due to listeria found in products
The FDA (U.S Food and Drug Administration), CDC (Centers for Disease Control Prevention and state and local partners have been investigating a nationwide outbreak of listeria infections that has been connected to companies such as Brie and Camembert soft cheese products, including all of their baked branded cheeses. The company, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI, and also several other retailers selling cheeses under other brands and labels have put out a recall announcement as well. It is strongly recommended to throw away any cheese products connected to those brands and to not purchase any cheeses for the meantime until it is announced that it's safe to do so. On September 30, 2022, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. voluntarily began to recall its cheese products packaged to multiple brands of Brie and Camembert cheeses produced at their Michigan facility. Two more recalls where done by these companies, one on October 5, 2022 and the other on October 28, 2022. Furthermore, the recall that initially only covered 6 states expanded to a more broader announcement from other commonly known retailers and cheese brands.
Ozempic warning: Doctors urge caution for those using diabetes drug for weight loss
Doctors are warning against using Ozempic, a drug intended to treat Type 2 diabetes, for weight loss after some people sought out the drugs to help them shed a few pounds quickly.
Here are 4 common drugs that are in shortage right now
Some commonly used medications are in shortage due to supply chain issues, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here are the four most common drugs that are in short supply right now and how you can cope, if you are affected by it. 1. Albuterol Sulfate Inhalational...
Nation's sole manufacturer of Amoxicillin brand products warns US at 'substantial risk'
FOX Business Lydia Hu reports on the United States antibiotic shortage that is inhibiting Americans' ability to get the pharmaceutical goods they need.
Gizmodo
A Soil Fungus That Causes Lung Infections Is Spreading Across the U.S.
An illness-causing fungus known as histoplasma is in the soil of nearly all U.S. states, a new study suggests. The researchers behind the work say doctors may be relying on outdated risk maps and therefore missing diagnoses of the infections, which can sometimes be deadly. The CDC claims that histoplasma,...
Food Stamps Schedule: January 2023 — When SNAP Payments Distribute
Recipients of SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, will receive their January payment soon, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023. The COLA kicked in...
WebMD
COVID Infection, Vaccination Linked to Rare Heart Condition
Dec. 13, 2022 – A rare and debilitating heart condition known as postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, was one of the first post-COVID health disorders that puzzled doctors early in the pandemic. One of the hallmark symptoms is feeling dizzy, tired, or faint while standing. Now, a new study confirms a link between POTS and COVID-19 infection.
WebMD
Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States
Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds
Some of the "traditional" symptoms associated with COVID are becoming less prevalent, a new study found.
