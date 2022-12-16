Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michael’s Seafood Floats New Express Model
A longtime fixture in Carolina Beach’s restaurant scene is making moves – literally – with a new food trailer and plans to grow the business’s footprint through franchising opportunities. Michael’s Seafood Restaurant rolled out its new mobile food trailer, Michael’s Seafood Express, in November. With stops...
Holiday Greetings and Gratitude from New Hanover County
Sponsored Content provided by Chris Coudriet - County Manager, New Hanover County Government. New Hanover County has had a great 2022, with new initiatives and a keen focus on improving our core services. We won 10 national awards and one state award for innovation, New Hanover County Fire Rescue received...
Details And Amounts Of Endowment’s Inaugural $9M Grant Cycle Released
After the New Hanover Community Endowment unveiled its inaugural grant cycle recipients earlier this month, the group has now shared a more detailed picture of its awards. The endowment first named its more than 100 grant recipients at a public community meeting on Dec. 9. Combined, awards totaled about $9 million. During the application process in September, the endowment received nearly 300 proposals seeking $30 million combined.
Investment Firm To Buy Wrightsville Beach Landmark Blockade Runner Beach Resort
The longtime family-owned Blockade Runner Beach Resort is being sold, officials announced Monday. Castle Peak Holdings, a hospitality investment and development company, is acquiring the 151-room Wrightsville Beach hotel at 275 Waynick Blvd. from Mary Baggett and her brother Bill Baggett, according to a news release. The terms of the...
10 Great Ways for Landlords and Tenants to Save Energy in Rental Homes
Sponsored Content provided by Dave Sweyer - Owner and Broker, Sweyer Property Management. If you’re looking to lower your monthly bills or reduce your carbon footprint, employing energy-saving methods in your rental home is a great way to do both. In this article, we’ll give you ten easy ways to start saving on energy costs in your home today!
