Waite Park, MN

103.7 THE LOON

Paynesville Man Pleads Guilty to Firing Gunshots at Another Man

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Paynesville man accused of breaking into a home, brandishing a gun, and firing shots at one of the victims has changed his plea to guilty. Thirty-three-year-old Elliot Barg pleaded guilty earlier this month to one count of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. He'll be sentenced at the end of February. Three other charges are expected to be dismissed at that time.
PAYNESVILLE, MN
kduz.com

Victim/Officers ID’ed in New Auburn Use of Force Incident

ST. PAUL — The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who died during a use-of-force incident Dec. 15 in New Auburn in Sibley County. The Hutchinson Police Department, Sibley County Sheriff’s Office, and McLeod County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. According to the...
NEW AUBURN, MN
fox9.com

Minnetonka police arrest 3 people in connection to 89 property damage reports

MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnetonka Police arrested three people in connection to a string of property damages that caused over $100,000 in damages across the west metro. The reports began in August, with businesses, religious sites, schools, and residents reporting mostly damaged windows from BBs and metal nuts. Minnetonka Police Captain Jason Tait told FOX 9 that after struggling to find leads, they reached out to neighboring suburbs and soon realized the vandalism was happening across the west metro.
MINNETONKA, MN
kduz.com

Stearns Co Turkey Barn Destroyed by Fire

A turkey barn in Stearns County was destroyed by fire early Monday morning, however there were no animal in the structure at the time. At just after 3:30am, while patrolling in Oak Township, a Stearns County Deputy saw a turkey barn on fire, northeast of New Munich and reported that it was fully engulfed.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff seeks information about fatal hit-and-run in Fridley

FRIDLEY, Minn. -- Authorities are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Fridley on Friday.The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said a man was laying on the ground near the 6000 block of East River Road Northeast shortly after 5:15 p.m. on Friday.The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities believe he was struck by a vehicle that left the scene after the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Anoka County Sheriff's Office at 763-427-1212.
FRIDLEY, MN
Bring Me The News

Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in Fridley

A man was found dead in the road Friday evening in Fridley, having apparently been struck by a motorist who fled the scene before police arrived. According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, Fridley police were called at 5:17 p.m. about a man lying on the ground near the 6000 block of East River Road. First responders got the scene and pronounced the unidentified victim dead.
FRIDLEY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

New Munich Turkey Barn Destroyed By Fire

NEW MUNICH (WJON News) - Several fire crews responded to a turkey barn fire in New Munich Monday. Just after 3:30 a.m., a Stearns County deputy was on patrol when he reported a turkey barn was fully engulfed. New Munich, Melrose and Freeport fire departments were called to the scene...
NEW MUNICH, MN
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Man Hurt in Semi Crash

ALBANY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was hurt when his semi left the road and rolled onto its side Thursday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office got the call at around 9:15 a.m. that the big rig had crashed along County Road 10 in Albany Township. The driver,...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
willmarradio.com

One Injured in Semi Roll-Over in Stearns County

(Albany Township, Stearns County, MN) On Thursday morning, at approximately 9:14 a.m., the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a semi and trailer that went into the ditch and rolled onto its side. The location incident was in front of 33221 County Road 10 in Albany Township. The caller stated that the driver was standing in the cab and was in a lot of pain. The driver of the semi was identified as 25 year-old Cody Nathaniel-Robert Gravelle of St. Cloud. He stated that he was traveling northbound when he began to enter the east ditch which caused the truck and trailer to roll. Gravelle was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital by Melrose Ambulance. The truck was fully loaded with bottled water when it rolled. There was heavy snow falling at the time and it is believed that weather conditions played a factor in the crash. Stearns County Deputies were assisted on scene by Albany Fire and Rescue, and Melrose Ambulance.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
iheart.com

Residents Of This Minnesota City Have The Worst Commute In The State

Gone are the days when the majority of people can work from the comfort of their own home due to the pandemic. For better or for worse, many American workers are now back to starting their days enduring congested roads, unpredictable public transit and all of the frustrations that come with that —And some people have it worse than others.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

A woman’s act of kindness continues to make an impression

MINNEAPOLIS — A woman continues to be showered with praise after she gave her pair of sneakers to a homeless man without shoes at a liquor store this week. Ta Leia Thomas — better known as Ace — was working at a Brooklyn Center liquor store last Tuesday when she saw a homeless man make a pair out of some boxes, trying to protect his feet from the cold. She then gave him her favorite pair of shoes, telling KARE 11, "I didn't care about the shoes, I cared about him."
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Remember When: Dec. 17, 2022

An occasional glimpse of a bicycle about town keeps constantly in mind the fact that there is as yet no sleighing, but the frosted appearance of the irrepressible cyclist, as he humps himself along the highway, budding his anatomy into his overcoat as best he can, speaks eloquently of subzero weather.
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
kvsc.org

Building Destroyed in Fire Eden Lake Township

A fire early Saturday morning destroyed a farm building in Eden Lake Township. The Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received the report shortly after 2 a.m. of a building on fire at the address of 150th Street in Eden Lake Township. The property owner, 63-year-old Dennis Henry Fink of Paynesville, said he was awakened by his dog barking outside of the residence.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
