Paynesville Man Pleads Guilty to Firing Gunshots at Another Man
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Paynesville man accused of breaking into a home, brandishing a gun, and firing shots at one of the victims has changed his plea to guilty. Thirty-three-year-old Elliot Barg pleaded guilty earlier this month to one count of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. He'll be sentenced at the end of February. Three other charges are expected to be dismissed at that time.
Kim Potter's application to get her sentence shortened won't be considered by pardon board
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer convicted of manslaughter in the deadly shooting of Daunte Wright in April 2021, won't have her application heard by the state pardon board as she sought to have her sentence reduced. Monday, the pardon board started a...
Anoka County man sentenced on charges stemming from torture, kidnapping
(FOX 9) - A man from Lino Lakes was sentenced to 24 years behind bars on Thursday for drug trafficking and firearm charges in connection to the kidnapping and torture of a man inside his Brooklyn Park home. Jose Angel Chapa-Aguilera, 24, was sentenced to serve 289 months in prison...
Victim/Officers ID’ed in New Auburn Use of Force Incident
ST. PAUL — The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who died during a use-of-force incident Dec. 15 in New Auburn in Sibley County. The Hutchinson Police Department, Sibley County Sheriff’s Office, and McLeod County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. According to the...
Minnetonka police arrest 3 people in connection to 89 property damage reports
MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnetonka Police arrested three people in connection to a string of property damages that caused over $100,000 in damages across the west metro. The reports began in August, with businesses, religious sites, schools, and residents reporting mostly damaged windows from BBs and metal nuts. Minnetonka Police Captain Jason Tait told FOX 9 that after struggling to find leads, they reached out to neighboring suburbs and soon realized the vandalism was happening across the west metro.
Man wanted on drug-related warrants from Kandiyohi County arrested in Twin Cities
A man wanted on drug-related warrants from Kandiyohi and Chippewa Counties was arrested in the Twin Cities Thursday. On Dec. 15, agents with the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force worked with the Minnesota Department of Corrections about several individuals supplying people in southwestern Minnesota with methamphetamine. The suspects had...
BCA: New Auburn man shot dead by Hutchinson cops was armed with knife
A welfare check on a man in New Auburn, Minnesota, who family say was experiencing a mental health crisis, ended when three officers with the Hutchinson Police Department fatally shot him while he was armed with a knife. That's according to new information released Saturday by the Minnesota Bureau of...
Stearns Co Turkey Barn Destroyed by Fire
A turkey barn in Stearns County was destroyed by fire early Monday morning, however there were no animal in the structure at the time. At just after 3:30am, while patrolling in Oak Township, a Stearns County Deputy saw a turkey barn on fire, northeast of New Munich and reported that it was fully engulfed.
Sheriff seeks information about fatal hit-and-run in Fridley
FRIDLEY, Minn. -- Authorities are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Fridley on Friday.The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said a man was laying on the ground near the 6000 block of East River Road Northeast shortly after 5:15 p.m. on Friday.The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities believe he was struck by a vehicle that left the scene after the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Anoka County Sheriff's Office at 763-427-1212.
This Holiday Figure Appeared At The Scene Of A Minnesota Car Crash!
Here's something you don't see every day! Santa was spotted at a car crash in Kandiyohi County recently and a squad car dash camera captured the proof!. The post by the Kandiyohi Sheriff's Office was short but did state that no one was injured in the crash and all parties were able to go about the rest of their day.
A man was found dead in the road Friday evening in Fridley, having apparently been struck by a motorist who fled the scene before police arrived. According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, Fridley police were called at 5:17 p.m. about a man lying on the ground near the 6000 block of East River Road. First responders got the scene and pronounced the unidentified victim dead.
NEW MUNICH (WJON News) - Several fire crews responded to a turkey barn fire in New Munich Monday. Just after 3:30 a.m., a Stearns County deputy was on patrol when he reported a turkey barn was fully engulfed. New Munich, Melrose and Freeport fire departments were called to the scene...
St. Cloud Man Hurt in Semi Crash
ALBANY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was hurt when his semi left the road and rolled onto its side Thursday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office got the call at around 9:15 a.m. that the big rig had crashed along County Road 10 in Albany Township. The driver,...
Friday Morning Crash on Interstate 94 Sends One to the St. Cloud Hospital
Two drivers collided on Interstate 94 in Stearns County early Friday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting the accident happened on Westbound I-94 just after 5 a.m. The vehicles were traveling in the same direction when they crashed. The roads were iced up and it was snowy at the time of the accident.
One Injured in Semi Roll-Over in Stearns County
(Albany Township, Stearns County, MN) On Thursday morning, at approximately 9:14 a.m., the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a semi and trailer that went into the ditch and rolled onto its side. The location incident was in front of 33221 County Road 10 in Albany Township. The caller stated that the driver was standing in the cab and was in a lot of pain. The driver of the semi was identified as 25 year-old Cody Nathaniel-Robert Gravelle of St. Cloud. He stated that he was traveling northbound when he began to enter the east ditch which caused the truck and trailer to roll. Gravelle was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital by Melrose Ambulance. The truck was fully loaded with bottled water when it rolled. There was heavy snow falling at the time and it is believed that weather conditions played a factor in the crash. Stearns County Deputies were assisted on scene by Albany Fire and Rescue, and Melrose Ambulance.
Residents Of This Minnesota City Have The Worst Commute In The State
Gone are the days when the majority of people can work from the comfort of their own home due to the pandemic. For better or for worse, many American workers are now back to starting their days enduring congested roads, unpredictable public transit and all of the frustrations that come with that —And some people have it worse than others.
A woman’s act of kindness continues to make an impression
MINNEAPOLIS — A woman continues to be showered with praise after she gave her pair of sneakers to a homeless man without shoes at a liquor store this week. Ta Leia Thomas — better known as Ace — was working at a Brooklyn Center liquor store last Tuesday when she saw a homeless man make a pair out of some boxes, trying to protect his feet from the cold. She then gave him her favorite pair of shoes, telling KARE 11, "I didn't care about the shoes, I cared about him."
Remember When: Dec. 17, 2022
An occasional glimpse of a bicycle about town keeps constantly in mind the fact that there is as yet no sleighing, but the frosted appearance of the irrepressible cyclist, as he humps himself along the highway, budding his anatomy into his overcoat as best he can, speaks eloquently of subzero weather.
Building Destroyed in Fire Eden Lake Township
A fire early Saturday morning destroyed a farm building in Eden Lake Township. The Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received the report shortly after 2 a.m. of a building on fire at the address of 150th Street in Eden Lake Township. The property owner, 63-year-old Dennis Henry Fink of Paynesville, said he was awakened by his dog barking outside of the residence.
