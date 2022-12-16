After the New Hanover Community Endowment unveiled its inaugural grant cycle recipients earlier this month, the group has now shared a more detailed picture of its awards. The endowment first named its more than 100 grant recipients at a public community meeting on Dec. 9. Combined, awards totaled about $9 million. During the application process in September, the endowment received nearly 300 proposals seeking $30 million combined.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO