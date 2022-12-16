It’s a bittersweet close to the year as Ann Ahmed has decided to close her original restaurant, Lemon Grass Thai in Brooklyn Park. “It’s been 18 years and I feel like it’s just run its course,” Ahmed told me last week. “When I think of everything I learned from that place, it really allowed me to take the leap with Lat14 and Khaluna.” Opened in 2005, Lemon Grass was the first restaurant where Ahmed cooked a menu inspired by her heritage and her travels.

