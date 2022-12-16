Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
tigerdroppings.com
Former LSU OL Cam Wire Announced His Transfer Destination
Former LSU offensive lineman Cam Wire announced Tuesday night that he is transferring to Tulane. Wire, a senior from Gonzales, La (East Ascension HS), started in LSU's season opener vs. Florida State but was replaced by freshman Emery Jones. Wire played in just four games this year. He appeared in...
tigerdroppings.com
LSU Lands 2025 Commitment From Four-Star OL Brett Bordelon
Brian Kelly and the LSU coaching staff landed a future commitment from 2025 four-star offensive lineman Brett Bordelon. The New Orleans native plays at Newman High School and is the son of All-SEC offensive lineman Ben Bordelon, who was a four-year starter at LSU from 1993-96. Brett's older brother Bo is currently a freshman offensive tackle for the Tigers.
tigerdroppings.com
2023 LSU Early Signing Day Tracker
The Early Signing Day tracker below will be updated as players sign their Letters of Intent starting on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and ending on Friday, Dec. 23. You can also visit our Recruiting Forum or follow us on Twitter at @TigerDroppings to stay up-to-date on the latest Early Signing Day news.
tigerdroppings.com
LSU Ranked No. 1 In Collegiate Baseball's Preseason Poll
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is ranked No. 1 in the 2023 Collegiate Baseball newspaper preseason poll released Tuesday, marking the 11th time in 12 seasons the Tigers will begin the year among the Top 10 teams in the nation. The top ranking represents LSU’s first appearance at No....
tigerdroppings.com
Former 5-Star WR Aaron Anderson Commits To LSU After Transferring From Alabama
Former Alabama freshman wide receiver Aaron Anderson announced his commitment to LSU on Sunday evening. Anderson, a former five-star prospect from New Orleans, La. (Edna Karr), was once committed to LSU during his high school recruitment but flipped to Alabama before signing day. He entered the transfer portal last week.
Deion Sanders explains why he is leaving Jackson State in Mississippi
ATLANTA, GA. (WJTV) – For the first time since taking the Colorado job, Deion Sanders answered questions from Jackson media. In the Celebration Bowl opening press conference Sanders explained his frustration with things and a differing vision than others. In the video above you can hear part of Coach Sanders’ reasonings. Jackson State plays North […]
YAHOO!
These giant Mississippi state record catfish weigh over 100 pounds, but how old are they?
They are truly giant fish; two Mississippi state record blue catfish weighing over 100 pounds caught this year. And how quickly these fish can reach weights like that may come as a surprise to you. On April 7, Eugene Cronley of Brandon was fishing in the Mississippi River near Natchez....
This host is No. 1 among all first-year Airbnb listings in Mississippi for 2022
Mississippi’s No. 1 new Airbnb Host knows how to make a first impression. The woman with a listing in Jackson has been announced as the state’s top host, with nearly 100 check-ins in her first year of hosting guests using the Airbnb website. Airbnb made the announcement Monday,...
Lineman ‘viciously’ attacked by pit bulls in Mississippi
CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A lineman for Delta Electric is recovering at a Jackson hospital after being attacked by pit bulls in Carroll County. Deputies said the Carroll County EOC received a report about a pit bull attack just off of Highway 35 North near Holcomb on Tuesday, December 13. According to investigators, Ivan […]
Home for the Holidays: 7 children adopted during ceremony in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — This holiday season became extra special after four families and seven children finalized their adoptions in Hinds County Chancery Court on Monday. The mass adoption ceremony in Jackson follows two similar ceremonies in recent weeks in Meridian and Gulfport. Jackson County Chancery Court in Pascagoula will hold an adoption ceremony on […]
mageenews.com
Winter Advisory for the Coming Week
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. MageeNews.com is an online news website covering Simpson and surrounding counties as well as the State of Mississippi.
darkhorsepressnow.com
JSU Student Killed Over Fight About Doughnuts
According to WLBT, a preliminary hearing Thursday explained the reason for the fight that lead to a Jackson State University student’s death. Hinds County Prosecutor Gerald Mumford said that after listening to testimonies, a fight about doughnuts allegedly caused the two students to fight. 20-year-old Randall Smith, from New...
WTOK-TV
Sheriff names 3 charged with murder of Lake High School football star
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee has named three men charged with murder in the October shooting death of Travis Jones, a Lake High School football star. Cenarius Morgan and Joshua Nicks, both of Forest, and Tyrus Tillman of Lake remain in custody two months after...
wcbi.com
UMMC cuts ties with Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi have reached an agreement, the hospital announced Friday. The hospital and the insurance provider cut ties with each other earlier this year because they couldn’t come to terms on negotiating billing agreements.
Three arrested for shooting at Jackson Kroger
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three suspects have been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened at a Kroger in Jackson. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones announced the charged and the identification of the suspects will be released shortly. The shooting left two people injured in the parking lot of the Kroger on Interstate 55 […]
Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation
Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation. Narcotics agents in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana recently dismantled a large fentanyl trafficking operation, which involved three operational locations in Baton Rouge and one in Livingston Parish. The operation resulted in the arrest of four suspects, including two minors, and the seizure of 2.8 pounds of fentanyl, 1220 pressed fentanyl pills, half a pound of heroin, 2 pounds of methamphetamine, 14 dosage units of Xanax, 16 grams of marijuana, and various firearms. More arrest warrants are expected in the case.
Report: Thieves make away with 2,500 feet of copper cable from Mississippi interstate light
Thieves made away with over 2,000 feet of copper cable Thursday night, stolen from one of the lights along a stretch of Mississippi interstate. WAPT in Jackson reports that officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation say that more than $800,000 of copper wiring has ben stolen from lights up and down Mississippi’s busy interstate system in the last five years.
Mississippi Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Scheme Using Classified Ads to Steal Numerous ATVs Worth More Than $750,000
Mississippi Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Scheme Using Classified Ads to Steal Numerous ATVs Worth More Than $750,000. Louisiana – Christopher Jackson has been sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison for conspiracy to transport stolen motor vehicles in interstate commerce and to sell stolen motor vehicles, as well as interstate transportation of a stolen motor vehicle. He defrauded 49 victims out of their vehicles, obtaining over 40 vehicles with a combined value of over $780,000.
mageenews.com
5-Legged Calf!
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. I enjoy pictures and info people send me! My friend Jeff Jennings shared the picture of a 5 legged calf born at his farm this past week.
impact601.com
Accidental shooting leaves one deceased in Vossburg
A Thursday evening incident that was determined as an accidental discharge left a person form Louisiana deceased at a hunting camp in Vossburg. "The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department received a call at approximately 5:45 p.m., on Thursday, December 15, in regards of someone being shot," stated Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson.
Comments / 0