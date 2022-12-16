Read full article on original website
Related
The Open House Trends on Their Way Out, According to Real Estate Agents
Open houses are one of real estate’s most longstanding traditions. Traditionally, a “for sale” home opens up to the public for a couple of hours on the weekend. Then, potential buyers and Nosy Nellies alike parade through the property and have the chance to pepper the listing agent with questions, often with a glass of champagne in hand.
Builder
Survey: Americans Can’t Afford to Move and Struggle to Stay in Current Living Situations
A majority of Americans agree “the American dream of owning a home is dead” because of affordability issues, according to “The State of Real Estate” survey released by The Harris Poll Thought Leadership Practice. The survey found a majority of respondents dream of owning a home of their own but feel costs are making homeownership unattainable.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Wood & laminate flooring: Industry trends & projections
U.S. floor coverings manufacturer sales (shipments minus exports plus imports) growth slowed in the third quarter of 2022. Catalina Research expected U.S. manufacturer dollar sales to increase by roughly 5.6% in the third quarter, due in part to price increases to cover rising material, labor, and transportation costs. In comparison, sales for the first half rose 13.4%. In its Floor Coverings Industry Quarterly Update, Catalina also noted a reduction in discretionary flooring replacement purchases by homeowners due to inflationary pressures.
Gimme shelter: fewer homes being built as builders pull back
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Homebuilders have pumped the brakes on new single-family home construction this year, a trend that’s likely to extend into 2023, according to several forecasts. Single-family housing starts were running at a seasonally adjusted annual pace of about 1.16 million properties in January,...
Comments / 0