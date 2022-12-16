U.S. floor coverings manufacturer sales (shipments minus exports plus imports) growth slowed in the third quarter of 2022. Catalina Research expected U.S. manufacturer dollar sales to increase by roughly 5.6% in the third quarter, due in part to price increases to cover rising material, labor, and transportation costs. In comparison, sales for the first half rose 13.4%. In its Floor Coverings Industry Quarterly Update, Catalina also noted a reduction in discretionary flooring replacement purchases by homeowners due to inflationary pressures.

13 DAYS AGO