Colorado vs Utah: Which is the Better State?
If you love the great outdoors both Colorado and Utah are two of the greatest places you could live in America. But which one comes out on top when we compare the two?. Both states offer great outdoor activities, beautiful scenery, mountains, world-class skiing, and some of the finest resorts in America. How are we supposed to figure out which state is best? Let's try comparing these two states in three key categories below.
12 Secretive, Mythical and Just Plain Out-There Colorado Things
You may not realize it, but there are quite a lot of things in Colorado that would fit just fine inside an issue of the National Inquirer. There are secretive places, urban legends, conspiracies, and weird history surrounding our great state from every corner. Keep scrolling to learn about and...
In-N-Out Burger Is Finally Coming To This Colorado City. Where?
With the In-N-Out craze continuing around Colorado, this major Colorado city is finally getting its own location. Honestly, we're surprised it doesn't already have one. Can you believe it's been over two years since the first two locations in Colorado for In-N-Out Burger opened? After years and years of people practically begging for the extremely popular California-based chain to come to Colorado, those dreams became a reality in 2019 as the company announced its plans for a distribution center to be built in Colorado Springs, to supply the always-fresh never frozen meat and other products to local Colorado restaurant locations.
The History and Preservation of Colorado’s Paris Mill
Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns are situated in the mountainous central and southwest...
KDVR.com
Prepping for dangerous cold
Experts say be prepared for the dangerous low temps coming later this week. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Experts say be prepared for the dangerous low temps coming later this week. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Colorado hybrid school gets global distinction. Colorado hybrid school gets global distinction, Carly Moore explains. Arctic cold front...
What Are These Magical Things Over Boulder?
Contrail shadows, sundogs, and watermelon snow are just a few examples of unique weather phenomena that can occur in Colorado - but have you ever seen rainbow clouds in the sky above?. This kind of magical-looking cloud appeared over Boulder last week, resulting in a beautiful afternoon sky for those...
See All 11 of Colorado’s Beautiful National Forests
Colorado is home to about 22 million acres of forest and ranks 8th in the US with the most forest acres. Almost half of those acres are part of Colorado's National Forests. The state's largest National Forest is the White River National Forest at over 2.2 million acres. This forest is so big it is home to 12 different ski resorts and touches 9 different counties in the state.
Explosion on Colorado Bike Trail Leaves One Injured
Colorado officials are reporting a fiery explosion that occurred along a bike trail early Sunday morning. According to reports, fire crews from Colorado’s Poudre Fire Authority responded to reports of a fiery blast along the bike trail. This popular bike trail rests along the Poudre River in Colorado, officials note. The explosion occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday, December 18, according to reports on the incident. One person has been taken to the hospital in the wake of this incident, officials say.
Upworthy
Someone in Colorado is putting the funniest signs, and the puns are priceless
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 27, 2021. It has since been updated. Road signs are a great way to communicate important messages with a large chunk of people who drive by them repeatedly. Throw in some punny words of wisdom in there and the signs are an instant hit. One man championing the funny signboard game is Vince Rozmiarek, who lives in the tiny Colorado town of Indian Hills. Rozmiarek who also goes by "Vince The Sign Guy" has made a name for himself internationally for taking dad jokes to the next level. What started as an April Fool's prank five years ago has now become a signature fixture and landmark of Indian Hills.
Colorado State Patrol changes academy format to boost recruiting
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 19, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Colorado residents want more troopers to be visible on Colorado’s roads, according to the Colorado State Patrol’s biennial feedback survey, but there aren’t enough troopers.
Colorado Is Home To This Amazing Can’t Miss Holiday ICE Tradition
If you're looking around Colorado for something fun to do with your family or out-of-town guests, you've got to take them to this truly one-of-a-kind holiday ICE tradition!. Don't Miss This Amazing Colorado Holiday ICE Tradition. It's one of the coolest holiday traditions across Colorado. Literally. It may even be...
Governor Polis Re-Ignites Heated Debate on How to Say ‘Colorado’
It's a discussion/argument that comes up every so often: How to pronounce "Colorado." It seems surprising that the Governor would want to stir that pot, but boy, did he. Colorado became a state in 1876, and it seems like since then, we've had this debate. Is it "Call-uh-RAD-oh" or "Call-uh-ROD-Oh?" Governor Polis weighed in, and many believe he has it wrong.
1310kfka.com
Largest outbreak of avian flu in CO history killing raptors
It’s the largest outbreak of bird flu the state has ever seen, and now, it’s claiming the lives of the endangered bald eagle as well as hawks, owls, and snow geese. The Coloradoan reports the Rocky Mountain Raptor Program in Fort Collins said it’s seen 13 positive cases of bird flu just this past month in raptors, and there’s nothing that can be done to save the birds. With more than 200 pair of nesting bald eagles in Colorado, the state is concerned more deaths are coming this winter. The bird flu also led to the killings of more than 4.5 million chickens, most of them in Weld County. For the full story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
Remains found by Colorado hunter identified after 25 years
Skeletal remains found by a hunting guide at a Colorado overlook in 2019 have been identified thanks to forensic genetic genealogy technology. The remains, found three years ago at an overlook in Gateway, were identified as Larry Dean Watts, according to the Mesa County Coroner's Office. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says that Watts, 48 at the time, was last seen with his brother. He went missing in 1997.
travelyouman.com
8 Best Horseback Camping Trips Colorado Compared
Experience Colorado the way the early explorers did, when using horses to go from point A to point B was the quickest method. There are still numerous secret locations in the state where a comfortable SUV cannot take you. The choices are unlimited for you and your four-legged companion, from famous sights tucked away in Colorado’s public lands to jagged panoramas over the Continental Divide. Here are the best horseback camping trips Colorado that you will be able to experience as of now.
KKTV
‘Tub of bandits’ rehabbing at a Colorado nonprofit
WETMORE, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife recognized a nonprofit on Monday as the organization works to rehab orphaned raccoons. The wildlife agency explained in a tweet that rehabbers like Tom and Cec Sanders get no holiday break as they work seven days a week caring for sick, injured and orphaned wildlife. Tom and Cec work for the nonprofit Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation in Wetmore and recently took in several orphaned raccoons.
Whisky is for drinking, water is for fighting | GABEL
The Republican River Basin, part of the Ogallala Aquifer, has allowed irrigated agriculture to serve as the lifeblood of small communities in eastern Colorado for decades. When wells began pumping in the 1950s and 1960s, pivot sprinklers slowly crawled across fields and crops were grown that would flounder without the water. The harvests funded families, schools, rural firehouses and allowed farm and ranch families to do more than simply survive. Farming and ranching are, after all, businesses and businesses have to be profitable.
On Water in the West
Over the course of this past summer, I hit the road with my colleague Kathay Rennels and traveled around the state. This is a trip we try to make every year when there isn’t a pandemic – this summer included stops in Greeley, Yuma, Fort Morgan, Steamboat Springs, Craig, Gunnison, Grand Junction, Center, Alamosa, Lamar, Rocky Ford, Castle Rock, and Durango.
Colorado Words that Out-of-Staters Find Impossible to Pronounce
Colorado vocab can be tricky at first, but most people find they can catch on pretty quickly after a few flubs and a little help from our neighbors. Before you worry too much about how to say towns, start with the word Colorado. There are two ways to say, Colorado....
KJCT8
Expected impacts of wolf reintroduction to Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - New information tonight about the draft plan Colorado Parks and Wildlife released to reintroduce gray wolves to the state. We told you about how local ranchers aren’t too thrilled about the potential impacts it could have on their livestock. Thirty to 50 wolves will be brought to Colorado in the next five years, but the question is, what long-lasting effects will that have on Colorado’s wildlife?
