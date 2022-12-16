ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Brittney Griner speaks out for first time since being released from Russian prison

By Mark Osborne, ABC News
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VNpLn_0jl6IYx000

NEW YORK — Brittney Griner thanked her family and friends and credited her faith for surviving her time in custody on Friday in her first comments since being released from a Russian prison earlier this month.

"It feels so good to be home! The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn," Griner wrote on Instagram. "I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help."

The U.S. swapped the WNBA star for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout on Dec. 8.

Griner was taken into custody at a Moscow area airport in February in possession of vaping cartridges containing hashish oil, an illegal substance in Russia. She pleaded guilty in July and was sentenced to nine years in prison on Aug. 7. She appealed the sentence, but was quickly rejected in October.

The U.S. had been negotiating a prisoner swap for months. President Joe Biden finally announced on Dec. 8 that he had spoken to Griner from a plane as she flew back to the United States and shared photos of himself with Griner's wife, Cherelle, and Vice President Kamala Harris in the Oval Office.

Griner also specifically thanked Biden and urged the U.S. to continue to fight to bring imprisoned ex-Marine Paul Whelan home from Russia.

"President Biden, you brought me home and I know you are committed to bringing Paul Whelan and all Americans home too," she wrote. "I will use my platform to do whatever I can to help you. I also encourage everyone that played a part in bringing me home to continue their efforts to bring all Americans home. Every family deserves to be whole."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Taliban say women banned from universities in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — Women are banned from private and public universities in Afghanistan with immediate effect and until further notice, a Taliban government spokesman said Tuesday, the latest edict cracking down on their rights and freedoms. The decision was announced after a meeting of the Taliban...
WHIO Dayton

Ukraine's Zelenskyy preparing to visit DC on Wednesday

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing to visit Washington on Wednesday, according to three AP sources, in his first known trip outside the country since Russia's invasion began in February. Two congressional sources and one person familiar with the matter confirmed plans for the...
WASHINGTON STATE
WHIO Dayton

Kremlin warning: More US arms to Ukraine will aggravate war

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — The Kremlin warned Wednesday that increasing the supply of U.S. arms to Ukraine would aggravate the devastating 10-month war ignited by Russia's illegal invasion and "does not bode well" for the neighboring country, while Russia's defense minister said Moscow's military must grow from 1 million to 1.5 million personnel.
WASHINGTON STATE
WHIO Dayton

Zelenskyy preparing to visit DC, after tour of war's front

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing to visit Washington on Wednesday, according to three AP sources, in his first known trip outside the country since Russia’s invasion began in February. Two congressional sources and one person familiar with the matter confirmed plans for...
WASHINGTON STATE
WHIO Dayton

On the holidays, efforts to distract Ukrainian kids from war

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — In a carpeted meeting room of what used to be a posh hotel, Ukrainian children are screaming with happiness at a performance put on for them and the joy of opening presents. In a country where children have seen the horrors of a...
WHIO Dayton

Red Cross conducts rare visit with 3,400 Yemen war prisoners

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — (AP) — The Red Cross said Wednesday that it had conducted rare visits to thousands of prisoners on both sides of Yemen’s eight-year civil war, a step that could pave the way for an exchange of detainees between the rival parties. Fabrizio...
WHIO Dayton

FTX founder's hearing adjourned at request of his lawyer

Sam Bankman-Fried was headed back to jail Monday after a Bahamian judge cut short a hearing where the disgraced FTX founder was expected to drop his fight against extradition to the U.S. Local news outlets reported that Bankman-Fried’s attorney requested the adjournment because he hadn’t been properly consulted about the...
WASHINGTON STATE
WHIO Dayton

Thousands at US-Mexico border wait to see if limits end

EL PASO, Texas — (AP) — Migrants along the U.S. border with Mexico sought shelter from the cold early Wednesday as they waited for the Supreme Court to rule on whether and when restrictions that prevented many from seeking asylum in the U.S. would lift. Pandemic-era limits on...
TEXAS STATE
WHIO Dayton

Putin in Belarus, eyeing next steps in Ukraine war

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rare trip Monday to Moscow's ally Belarus as his forces pursued their campaign to bombard Ukraine from the air amid a broad battlefield stalemate almost 10 months into the war. Putin’s visit to Minsk came hours after...
WHIO Dayton

Long-cut phones ring again in Ethiopia's Tigray, bring grief

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — For a year and a half, phone calls to people trying to survive one of the world's worst wars didn't go through. Now, as phone lines start to be restored to parts of Ethiopia's Tigray region after a fragile peace deal, some Tigrayans are relieved while others grieve.
WHIO Dayton

EXPLAINER: How Trump ignored advisers, spread election lies

The executive summary of the House Jan. 6 committee's report documents how then-President Donald Trump was repeatedly warned by those closest to him — Cabinet members, campaign officials and even family members — that claims he had lost his reelection due to fraud were false. But Trump spread those lies anyway.
GEORGIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

US to send $1.8 billion in aid, Patriot battery, to Ukraine

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. will send $1.8 billion in military aid to Ukraine in a massive package that will for the first time include a Patriot missile battery and precision guided bombs for their fighter jets, U.S. officials said Tuesday, as the Biden administration prepares to welcome Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
WHIO Dayton

China limits how it defines COVID deaths in official count

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — China only counts deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure in its official COVID-19 death toll, a Chinese health official said, in a narrow definition that limits the number of deaths reported, as an outbreak of the virus surges following the easing of pandemic-related restrictions.
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
105K+
Followers
146K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy