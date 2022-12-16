Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge woman found guilty of scamming FEMA with stolen information
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 41-year-old Baton Rouge woman will serve time in federal prison after being convicted of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., Shawnda Augustus admitted to attempting to defraud FEMA by submitting 40 disaster unemployment assistance applications to the Louisiana Workforce Commission in her name and in the names of other victims without their consent or knowledge after the 2016 flood.
How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana
A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Deer Hunting Violations in St. Charles Parish
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Deer Hunting Violations in St. Charles Parish. Louisiana – A Destrehan, Louisiana resident has been cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for failing to tag and validate a deer harvest and for failing to comply with harvest card requirements. The Louisiana...
Lafayette Christmas drive-thru light show gets shut down
As first reported last month, Acadiana's first drive-thru Christmas light show at Bridge Point Farms opened for business on Thanksgiving Day, but it is closing a week before Christmas.
'Blood, Sweat and Bonfires' Unveils This Year's Amazing Bullfrog Bonfire Structure
In south Louisiana, we sure do love a good bonfire. But there's probably no place around that does it as big as the River Parishes along the Mississippi River.
Watch Santa And Mrs. Claus Two-Stepping At Gas Station In Broussard, Louisiana [VIDEO]
'Tis the season is what they say but in Louisiana, we especially do it our own special way. Santa and Mrs. Claus made a visit to Louisiana a few days ago and went straight into an impromptu jitterbug and two-step to a famous Louisiana Christmas song. According to the Golf...
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant
Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant, 1031 West Lee Drive, Baton Rouge.Photo byM Henderson. What's for lunch at Mike Anderson's on West Lee Drive in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge loves good seafood, and Mike Anderson's delivers some of the best. Established in 1975, the restaurant has become a tradition for celebrations and fun with family and friends in a festive atmosphere. It is one the city's favorite places to enjoy lunch, dinner, oysters, appetizers, lovely desserts, and delicious drinks.
Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation
Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation. Narcotics agents in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana recently dismantled a large fentanyl trafficking operation, which involved three operational locations in Baton Rouge and one in Livingston Parish. The operation resulted in the arrest of four suspects, including two minors, and the seizure of 2.8 pounds of fentanyl, 1220 pressed fentanyl pills, half a pound of heroin, 2 pounds of methamphetamine, 14 dosage units of Xanax, 16 grams of marijuana, and various firearms. More arrest warrants are expected in the case.
Lafayette duplex caught fire, firefighters respond to South Pierce St.
Lafayette Fire Department responded to a residential fire Saturday evening.
90 plus: The Simmons celebrate nearly 70 years of marriage
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – In Opelousas, Eddie Simmons and his wife Gertrude have been married for 69 years. Eddie is 90 years old and his wife is 88. “You were almost 21. I married four days before I made 19,” Gertrude said. The Simmons told News 10 that...
Small plane makes emergency landing in Livingston Parish, officials say
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Livingston Parish Fire District responded to an aviation problem on Sunday, Dec. 18. Officials said a small single-engine plane made an emergency landing around 1 p.m. on Hwy 1036 due to running out of fuel.
WATCH: Street racers set fire to parking lot, shut down I-10 in Baton Rouge with overnight car stunts
BATON ROUGE - Street racers set fire to a parking lot and blocked off part of I-10 with reckless car stunts overnight. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to reports of reckless drivers and car stunts outside a shopping center off Siegen Lane around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Afterward, a social media account "StreetDemonsBR" began posting videos.
$100,000 scratch-off ticket sold at Gonzales grocery store
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Someone will be having a very merry Christmas after a $100,000 scratch-off ticket was sold in a local grocery store in Gonzales. The 20X scratch-off ticket was sold at Lamendola Supermarket on Thursday, according to Louisiana Lottery. This type of scratch-off ticket sells for $5 and the odds of winning the $100,000 prize are 1 in 341,080.
Multiple deaths at menace motel prompt EBR Metro Council to rewrite ordinance
BATON ROUGE - A recent deadly shooting at the Fairbridge Inn Express has gotten the attention of city leadership in East Baton Rouge Parish. The two-star motel, located off Sherwood Forest Boulevard, is infamous for drug overdoses and criminal activity. Now, District Attorney Hillar Moore says if management doesn't tighten up, it could result in a shutdown by the city.
18-wheeler crash on I-10 Monday night leaves driver dead
MARINGOUIN - An 18-wheeler crashed and overturned on I-10 Monday evening, leaving its driver dead. Louisiana State Police said Robert Wilson, 47, was driving on I-10 around 8 p.m. Monday when, for unknown reasons, he veered off the road and into the woods, overturning the vehicle. Wilson was not restrained...
Snow in Louisiana? Here's what forecasters are saying about the cold front on the way.
A massive winter storm that's dumping inches of snow across the Midwest is heading south and expected to reach Louisiana late Tuesday. A cold front is expected to follow. Severe storms — tornadoes, flash floods and hail — are the biggest threats for Louisiana. But, the cold weather has spawned talk of a White Christmas in parts of the Bayou State.
This Lafayette pizza place closed just over year after it opened
Crust Pizza closed its Lafayette location on Thursday about 14 months after it first opened. The franchisee cited underperforming results of the restaurant, which opened in the former Chopsticks space at 4243 Ambassasdor Caffery Parkway, Suite 101, and offered Chicago-style thin crust pizza along with other items. The eatery was...
Multiple fire districts respond to Gonzales house fire
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A house fire is in under investigation after it caught on fire Friday evening. Ascension Parish Fire District #1 says several fire districts including Galvez-Lake, St. Amant, 7th District, Geismar, and Sorrento all responded to the scene on the Highway 931 Loop. No injuries were reported and DEMCO was also at the scene, according to the fire district.
Property taxes are due soon. Here's what East Baton Rouge Parish property owners need to know.
Property tax bills recently arrived at homes across East Baton Rouge Parish and will be due in just a few weeks. Property owners have until the end of the year to review their bills and submit a payment to the Sheriff's Office. Taxes are based on the assessed value of...
Two Vehicle Crash on LA 16 Claims Life of Teen Driver and Injures Two
Two Vehicle Crash on LA 16 Claims Life of Teen Driver and Injures Two. Livingston Parish – A two-vehicle crash on LA 16 in Louisiana claimed the life of an 18-year-old motorist. The collision occurred when the driver was driving at a high rate of speed and attempted to pass other vehicles. The other driver and a child passenger were sent to a hospital with minor injuries.
