ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
okcfox.com

Governor Stitt appoints Duncan man as 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Governor Stitt has appointed Jay Snider to serve as the 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate. Snider is a nationally recognized, award-winning cowboy poet and recording artist. He is a frequent contributor to the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center programs in Duncan, Okla. and is widely recognized...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Lana Del Rey's only billboard promoting new album located in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Indie rock star, Lana Del Rey, revealed there is only one billboard in the whole country to promote her new album, and it's right here in Tulsa. The singer took to her Instagram Monday to make the announcement. Del Rey's former romantic partner is a...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

32-year-old Sapulpa man dies in Cherokee County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports a 32-year-old man was killed in a Cherokee County crash Saturday evening. On Dec. 17 around 5 p.m., 32-year-old Aaron Roberts of Sapulpa was driving a 2009 Nissan Titan on Blue Top Road, south of Tahlequah. OHP says Rogers was ejected...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma State University celebrates 145th commencement

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas had a dream of a long career in Congress during his time at Oklahoma State University. On Saturday, Dec. 17, Lucas reminded over 1,100 graduates at OSU's fall commencement ceremonies that dreams do come true. Lucas graduated in 1982 with a...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

40-year-old man dies after Creek County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 40-year-old man died after a single-vehicle crash in Creek County Monday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of South 97th West Avenue and West 62nd Street South just northeast of Sapulpa. Jeremy Taylor of Sapulpa was pronounced dead...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Holiday antlerless deer gun season opens in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Hunters have another opportunity to enjoy a deer hunt before the end of the year. This year's holiday season will begin Sunday, Dec. 18, and run for 14 days statewide, except for the area west of the Panhandle. Even if hunters have already harvested the...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

US Deptartment of Agriculture invests $378k for underserved rural Oklahomans

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing more than $378,000 to expand access to housing, equip schools with necessary transportation, and fund city infrastructure, USDA Rural Development Oklahoma State Director Kenneth Corn announced. In total, USDA is investing more than $102 million across 263 projects...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy