okcfox.com
Man indicted for making dozens of false threats to schools, police departments
A man was indicted for allegedly making false threats to police departments and schools across the country, including one in Oklahoma. According to court documents, James McCarty made the phone calls from January to June 2021. He allegedly phoned in a threat to Vinita High School on January 25, 2021....
okcfox.com
Governor Stitt appoints Duncan man as 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Governor Stitt has appointed Jay Snider to serve as the 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate. Snider is a nationally recognized, award-winning cowboy poet and recording artist. He is a frequent contributor to the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center programs in Duncan, Okla. and is widely recognized...
okcfox.com
Lana Del Rey's only billboard promoting new album located in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Indie rock star, Lana Del Rey, revealed there is only one billboard in the whole country to promote her new album, and it's right here in Tulsa. The singer took to her Instagram Monday to make the announcement. Del Rey's former romantic partner is a...
okcfox.com
32-year-old Sapulpa man dies in Cherokee County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports a 32-year-old man was killed in a Cherokee County crash Saturday evening. On Dec. 17 around 5 p.m., 32-year-old Aaron Roberts of Sapulpa was driving a 2009 Nissan Titan on Blue Top Road, south of Tahlequah. OHP says Rogers was ejected...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma State University celebrates 145th commencement
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas had a dream of a long career in Congress during his time at Oklahoma State University. On Saturday, Dec. 17, Lucas reminded over 1,100 graduates at OSU's fall commencement ceremonies that dreams do come true. Lucas graduated in 1982 with a...
okcfox.com
40-year-old man dies after Creek County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 40-year-old man died after a single-vehicle crash in Creek County Monday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of South 97th West Avenue and West 62nd Street South just northeast of Sapulpa. Jeremy Taylor of Sapulpa was pronounced dead...
okcfox.com
Holiday antlerless deer gun season opens in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Hunters have another opportunity to enjoy a deer hunt before the end of the year. This year's holiday season will begin Sunday, Dec. 18, and run for 14 days statewide, except for the area west of the Panhandle. Even if hunters have already harvested the...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Game Wardens file charges against accused poachers caught with 11 illegal deer
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two Oklahoma Game Wardens recently filed charges against two men in Major County and accused them of being poachers. In total, the Game Wardens filed eight charges on the two men for allegedly having 11 illegal deer. The Wardens said the total amount charged is...
okcfox.com
US Deptartment of Agriculture invests $378k for underserved rural Oklahomans
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing more than $378,000 to expand access to housing, equip schools with necessary transportation, and fund city infrastructure, USDA Rural Development Oklahoma State Director Kenneth Corn announced. In total, USDA is investing more than $102 million across 263 projects...
