Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
UK's FTSE 100 climbs on consumer discretionary boost
(Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 extended gains for the third straight session on Wednesday ahead of the festive weekend, lifted by consumer discretionary stocks led by JD Sports. The FTSE 100 and the mid-cap FTSE 250 added 0.2% each. Sportswear firm JD Sports soared 5.8% to the top of the...
kalkinemedia.com
Stocks, bonds fall as BOJ's surprise policy shift spooks investors
LONDON (Reuters) -Global stocks and bonds fell on Tuesday as a surprise policy tweak by Japan's central bank rattled investors already worried about the economic fallout of rising interest rates and lifted domestic bond yields to seven-year highs. The Bank of Japan (BOJ) widened the allowable band for long-term yields...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold inched lower in thin trading as investors look for fresh drivers
(Reuters) - Gold prices inched lower on Monday as weakness in the U.S. dollar countered rising yields on expectations of higher interest rates, as markets look for fresh catalysts amid thin trading. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,789.29 per ounce by 12:14 p.m. ET (1714 GMT), while U.S. gold futures...
kalkinemedia.com
Precious metals rally as U.S. dollar extends losses
(Reuters) - Gold prices climbed more than 1% to their highest levels in a week on Tuesday and other precious metals also rallied on the back of a sliding dollar, as markets remained focused on the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy. Spot gold was up 1.5% to $1,814.68 per ounce...
kalkinemedia.com
Rite Aid Corp <RAD>: Losses of 14 cents announced for third quarter
21 December 2022 02:30 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Rite Aid Corp in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -14 cents per share, 29 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 15 cents. Losses of -31 cents per share were anticipated by the two analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -50 cents to -13 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -31 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $6.08 billion, which is higher than the estimated $5.94 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Sell". * The average consensus recommendation for the drug retailers peer group is also "Sell". FORECAST CHANGES * Two analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $6.08 billion from $6.23 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Aug. 31 2022 -0.55 -0.63 Missed May. 31 2022 -0.70 -0.60 Beat Feb. 28 2022 -0.56 -1.63 Missed Nov. 30 2021 -0.32 0.15 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 21 at 02:30 p.m.
kalkinemedia.com
Gold steadies as firmer U.S. dollar caps advance
(Reuters) - Gold prices were unchanged on Wednesday, holding above the key $1,800 level, as expectations of slower U.S. rate hikes lent support, but a rise in the dollar capped any further gains in the non-yielding bullion. Spot gold was unchanged at $1,817.69 per ounce by 12:12 p.m. ET (1712...
kalkinemedia.com
Here’s what Pilbara (ASX:PLS) says about lithium pricing
Pilbara Minerals has unveiled a significant improvement in offtake pricing. The company stated it has secured improved pricing to an average of US$6300 per dry metric tonne on an SC6 equivalent basis for customers in December 2022. Pilbara shares have gained more than 82% in the last six months of...
kalkinemedia.com
Rite Aid Corp reports results for the quarter ended in November - Earnings Summary
* Rite Aid Corp reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 14 cents per share for the quarter ended in November. The mean expectation of two analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 31 cents per share. * Revenue fell 2.3% to $6.08 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $5.94 billion. * Rite Aid Corp's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of $1.23. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 80% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Rite Aid Corp shares had fallen by 10.9% this quarter and lost 70.0% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $67.14 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Rite Aid Corp is $4.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "sell" and the breakdown of recommendations is no "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and 3 "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 21 at 02:30 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Nov. 30 2022 -0.31 -0.14 Beat Aug. 31 2022 -0.55 -0.63 Missed May. 31 2022 -0.70 -0.60 Beat Feb. 28 2022 -0.56 -1.63 Missed.
kalkinemedia.com
Why are these iron ore stocks garnering attention?
Iron ore exports from Australia are expected to reach 959 million tonnes by 2024. Havilah Resources received funding for three months from OZ Mineral Ltd. under their Strategic Alliance Agreement. Mineral Resources shipped 4.5M wet metric tonnes of iron ore in the September quarter. Mount Gibson reported an increase of...
kalkinemedia.com
Seera Holding Group Shareholders Approve Offering Of 30% Share Capital Of Lumi Rental Through IPO
* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE OFFERING OF 16.5 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES REPRESENTING 30% OF SHARE CAPITAL OF LUMI RENTAL THROUGH AN IPO ON SAUDI STOCK EXCHANGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as...
kalkinemedia.com
HHS Increases Access To Tamiflu Through The Strategic National Stockpile
* HHS INCREASES ACCESS TO TAMIFLU THROUGH THE STRATEGIC NATIONAL STOCKPILE. * HHS- THROUGH ASPR, MAKING ADDITIONAL SUPPLY OF TAMIFLU AVAILABLE TO JURISDICTIONS TO RESPOND TO INCREASED DEMAND FOR ANTIVIRAL DURING FLU SEASON Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from...
kalkinemedia.com
Melt Pharmaceuticals’ Melt-300 Achieves Primary Sedation Endpoint In Phase 2 Pivotal Efficacy And Safety Study
* MELT PHARMACEUTICALS’ MELT-300 (MIDAZOLAM 3MG AND KETAMINE 50MG SUBLINGUAL TABLET) ACHIEVES PRIMARY SEDATION ENDPOINT IN PHASE 2 PIVOTAL EFFICACY AND SAFETY STUDY. * MELT-300 TREATMENT ARM 50% LESS LIKELY TO REQUIRE RESCUE SEDATION COMPARED TO MIDAZOLAM. * MELT-300 TREATMENT ARM 66% LESS LIKELY TO REQUIRE RESCUE SEDATION PRE-OPERATIVELY...
kalkinemedia.com
Guided Therapeutics Signs Agreement To Begin Clinical Trial For Us FDA Approval
* GUIDED THERAPEUTICS SIGNS AGREEMENT TO BEGIN CLINICAL TRIAL FOR US FDA APPROVAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Luna Wins Major Contract For Levee Monitoring
* RECENTLY AWARDED A CONTRACT WITH PT FREEPORT INDONESIA, AN AFFILIATE OF FREEPORT-MCMORAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Five ways TikTok is seen as threat to US national security
- Data sharing - TikTok -- like its rivals Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube -- thrives on data and there seems to be no limit to how much young users are willing to share about themselves on the super addictive app. TikTok's critics worry that all this information is being processed...
kalkinemedia.com
Euro zone almost closed current account deficit in October
FRANKFURT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The euro zone almost closed its current account deficit in October, European Central Bank data showed on Wednesday, likely thanks to cheaper energy imports. The euro zone's current account deficit narrowed to 400 million euros from 8 billion euros in September and over 20 billion...
kalkinemedia.com
U.S. poised to become net exporter of crude oil in 2023
HOUSTON (Reuters) - The United States has become a global crude oil exporting power over the last few years, but exports have not exceeded its imports since World War II. That could change next year. Sales of U.S. crude to other nations are now a record 3.4 million barrels per...
kalkinemedia.com
Centuria Capital Confirms Interim Distribution Totalling 5.80 Au Cents/Stapled Security Will Be Paid For Yr
* CONFIRMS INTERIM DISTRIBUTION TOTALLING 5.80 AU CENTS/STAPLED SECURITY WILL BE PAID FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DEC 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Precinct Properties (NZX: PCT) enters into new segment, shares down
Precinct Properties, a developer of commercial office spaces, has entered into a new segment. It announced that it would develop multi-unit residential properties with Lamont & Co. In the beginning, the new business will deliver Lamont’s existing strategy. Precinct Properties New Zealand Limited (NZX: PCT) announced on Tuesday (20...
kalkinemedia.com
Man survives croc-, shark-filled Australian waters by clinging to flotsam
A man whose boat capsized in stormy seas off Australia's north coast was rescued on Wednesday after he survived for almost 24 hours in shark- and crocodile-infested waters by clinging to a bit of wood. The Queensland man was found floating in the Torres Strait two kilometres (1.2 miles) from...
Comments / 0