MotorTrend Magazine
You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars
I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
electrek.co
Outlet claims Tesla China president will replace Elon Musk as CEO right after losing fake news case
In a truly bizarre situation, media outlet Pingwest claims that Tesla has decided to replace Elon Musk as CEO with Tom Zhu, president of Tesla China, right after losing a lawsuit over fake news against Tesla. Pingwest is a Chinese tech publication with a decent-size following on social media and...
torquenews.com
Tesla Shares Surge 8% Following Reports Elon Musk Is Eying South Korea For Tesla’s Next Gigafactory
Citing a conversation that Elon Musk had with the South Korean president, today Reuters came out with a report claiming that Tesla has picked the east Asian country as one of its top candidates for the EV maker's next gigafactory. This new sent Tesla share surging rising by 8% in a single trading day.
Top Speed
This Chinese Cruiser Makes A Laughing Stock Of The Harley-Davidson Iron 883
The global footprint of Chinese motorcycle companies is getting bigger with each passing day. While the industry still hasn’t made huge strides yet, some of its products are rather impressive. Case in context is the MBP C650V cruiser that has reached British and European markets to set the middleweight cruiser segment ablaze. More importantly, it makes popular cruisers like the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 and Kawasaki Vulcan 650 look unimpressive.
Elon Musk Sounds the Alarm Over a Brewing Automobile Crisis
The auto sector is one of the victims of the aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to crush inflation, which is at its highest in 40 years. According to experts, this monetary policy has increased the cost of credit, and more particularly, the cost of car loans. Rising interest rates will make consumers reevaluate their decisions before quickly jumping into a car loan, experts at Edmunds.com recently warned.
nextbigfuture.com
Truck Driver Reviews of Tesla Semi
I include youtube videos with various feedback and reviews of the Tesla Semi from Truck drivers (direct and indirect). The first review is that Tesla has over 500 orders for Semi Trucks. The US has 4 million Semis and there are about 270,000 sales each year in the US. There are 4 million global large and semi truck sales each year with most in China and the rest of Asia.
MotorTrend Magazine
Toyota’s First-Ever All-Electric Pickup Truck Is... Not Quite What You'd Expect
The first thing you should understand about Toyota's first all-electric pickup truck is: this ain't your neighbor's Tacoma. Toyota just unveiled the Hilux Revo EV concept in Thailand, and it's a very different sort of truck, built for the rest-of-world markets that differ greatly in how and why they use and buy these pickups. For most countries, pickups are purely commercial vehicles, aimed at farmers, tradespeople, and businesses—they're too large, inefficient, and poorly appointed to be the "do everything" vehicles American trucks are. Imagine a cab-over box truck like an Isuzu NPR—would you drive your family to the movies in one of those?
Man’s Modififed Tesla Has a V6 Engine and It Has People Cheering
Engines are cheaper to fix than batteries after all.
Truth About Cars
Opinion: The Rest of the World is Finding Out What The Auto World Already Knew About Elon Musk
Ever since Tesla boss Elon Musk took over Twitter, he's found himself mired in controversy, often of his own making. From mass layoffs to the controversial reinstatement of accounts that peddle hatred to the destruction of the blue-checkmark verification system, it's been an endless stream of hullabaloo. It's even caused major advertisers to flee.
To make cheap EVs work, automakers are replacing decades of know-how with a move from Tesla's playbook
The race for more electric vehicle batteries has automakers copying a play Tesla's been making for years: Establishing supply in-house.
insideevs.com
Reviewer Says Lucid Air One-Ups Tesla Model S At All But One Thing
While Lucid may not come right out and say that its goal in producing the Air electric sedan was to "one-up Tesla," many people will tell you that's precisely how it started. Regardless of Lucid's true intent, it not only one-upped the Tesla Model S in a few key categories that would get people's attention, like range and charging, but also in just about every category you can imagine.
Ford Tries to Ruin F-150 Lightning
Ford has done its best to undermine F-150 Lightning sales, showing how badly the electric vehicle part of the company is managed.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Christmas Gift to Electric Vehicle Owners: The Holiday Update
Tesla just launched a major system update for its electric vehicles, which allows existing customers to receive upgrades remotely, and more importantly, completely free of charge: a "Holiday Update" that has interesting features, such as the incorporation of the Steam system or the possibility of holding video conferences via Zoom.
Tesla's Bad Year Gets Worse
The last two weeks of 2022 are likely to be endless for Tesla investors and fans. The electric vehicle maker is having one of its toughest years since it started assembling the Roadsters in 2008. On the stock market it's a rout. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report had ended...
ktalnews.com
Why might the manual gearbox return in some performance EVs?
With a handful of exceptions, most electric vehicles don’t have (or need) multi-speed transmissions. According to some well-respected EV engineers and executives, they may even detract from performance. As such, a performance EV is an odd place to see a manual gearbox. Yet a couple of experiments have cropped...
Tesla stock is stuck in its worst sell-off since the company went public in 2010
Shares of Tesla are down 62% since their peak in November 2021, marking the company's largest drawdown since it went public in 2010. That sell-off is worse than the 60.6% plunge Tesla saw in February to March 2020, per data compiled by Yahoo. Elon Musk has drawn ire for his...
Freethink
New battery is cheaper than lithium-ion with four times the capacity
A new type of low-cost battery could help solve the renewable energy storage problem, giving us a better way to bank solar and wind energy for when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing. The challenge: A whopping 30% of global CO2 emissions are produced by...
The Verge
Tesla is reportedly planning a $10 billion Gigafactory in Mexico
Tesla is planning to build a new Gigafactory in the Mexican state of Nuevo León, according to Reuters, which cited a story in the Mexican newspaper Reforma. The automaker may announce the new factory with an initial $800 million to $1 billion investment as early as Friday, local newspaper Reforma reports.
Top Speed
Tesla Has Finally Followed Through On One Of Its Promises
The long-awaited promise of having a Tesla car that can play video games seem to be coming to fruition. Tesla announced on Twitter the ability for customers to play Steam video games on their vehiclesThe new feature is available in both the Tesla Model X and Model S vehicles. Owners who purchased either vehicle with an upgraded infotainment system can play will have the ability to play Steam games from the comfort of their car. The vehicle owners can use the bluetooth controllers from their home gaming system to connect to the game console.
Top Speed
An Electric Toyota Hilux Is Coming, Highlighting The Need For Compact Electric Trucks In The U.S.
The U.S. now has its share of compact and midsized pickups, but the Toyota Hilux is a very popular midsize truck that doesn't come stateside. It is sold everywhere else in the world where the Tacoma doesn't exist. There's even a GR Sport model with upgraded suspension and more road-biased styling. As with every automaker out there, Toyota is also working to electrify their vehicles, even if a multi-solution approach that also involves hydrogen is still their belief for a carbon-neutral future. Now, Toyota has debuted an electric Hilux, and it shows the U.S. is still want for a compact electric truck.
