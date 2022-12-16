Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL MVP Frontrunner Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
BurgerFi Enters South Jersey Burger Scene in Cherry HillMarilyn JohnsonCherry Hill, NJ
Jalen Hurts becomes the first quarterback in NFL history to score double-digit rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasonsJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Joe and Jill Biden held a private memorial service for Biden's first wife and baby 50 years after their deathsMargaret MinnicksGreenville, DE
3 Great Pizza Places In PhiladelphiaTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Golf Digest
You won’t see a better NHL fight all season than Jonah Gadjovich and Dennis Gilbert chucking knucks on Sunday
It feels like it’s been awhile since we saw a proper hockey tilt. For years the art form has waned, as calls for its removal from the game on the grounds of player safety, penalty-box analytics, and general decorum have grown. It has held on, as stubborn as the lumbering enforcers who still practice its dark arts, but with each passing year, their ranks dwindle.
markerzone.com
CALE MAKAR GETS PENALTY OVERTURNED IN RARE DISPLAY OF SPORTSMANSHIP
This one play (combined with yet another dominant season) could have the Lady Byng Trophy locked up for Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar. He could have kept his mouth shut and taken the powerplay in a scoreless hockey game, but he did the honorable thing and made sure the referee made the right call.
markerzone.com
ECHL GAME STARTS WITH 70 PIMS DISHED OUT IN FIRST TWO SECONDS
There's a reason the East Coast Hockey League is commonly referred to as 'The Jungle' by former players. Fights are sometimes as common as the hockey itself. In Sunday's action between the Atlanta Gladiators and the Savannah Ghost Pirates, 70 PIMs were handed out in the first two seconds of the game, as three different fights broke out. 6 players were handed 5-minute fighting majors, and 4 players received 10-minute misconduct penalties for 'secondary altercations.'
Yardbarker
The case for the NHL to use pond hockey 'rules' in overtime
Tradition went out the window long ago: it’s time for the NHL to institute pond hockey in overtime. That’s right. No blue line. No center red line. No offside rule. No icing. Just drop the puck and let the best players in the world take over. Now, I...
markerzone.com
TRADE: AVALANCHE AND MAPLE LEAFS SWAP BOTTOM-SIX FORWARDS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Colorado Avalanche have acquired forward Denis Malgin from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for forward Dryden Hunt. The move comes as the National Hockey League's holiday roster freeze comes into effect at 11:59 p.m. tonight. Malgin, 25, returned to the NHL this season...
Yardbarker
Watch: Avalanche defenseman declines penalty in amazing show of sportsmanship
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is one of the best defensemen in the NHL, and he might also be the best sportsman in the league as well. During the Avalanche's 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night, Makar appeared to be tripped as he was skating with the puck out of his own zone. His fall brought an immediate penalty call from the backside referee who naturally assumed he had been tripped by Islanders forward Mathew Barzal.
Rink to run parallel to Green Monster at Winter Classic at Fenway Park
BOSTON -- Fenway Park hosted a Winter Classic in 2010, and the ballpark hosted hockey several times for college hockey. When the rink has gone in at the nation's oldest ballpark, it's been placed across the diamond, stretching from first base to third base.This year, when the Bruins host the Penguins in the 2023 Winter Classic on Jan. 2, the rink will be positioned differently.This time, the rink will run from third base into shallow right field, sitting parallel to the Green Monster."In a first for an NHL game at a baseball venue, the traditional first-to-third base rink orientation shifts to one parallel to the fabled Green Monster, the left field wall that ranks among the most recognizable landmarks in sports," the NHL announced. The league will also build an "Ice Diamond" directly under the monster, which will host games for local youth teams and various other activities."In another nod to the historic venue and the sport that calls Fenway home, an auxiliary rink built behind the NHL rink will become the 'Ice Diamond,' complete with Penguins and Bruins dugouts and a faceoff circle in place of the pitcher's mound," the NHL announced.
Comments / 0