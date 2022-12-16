Read full article on original website
Thiago Almada becomes the first active MLS player to win the World Cup
Argentina's dramatic World Cup Final win over France on Sunday marked a historic moment for Major League Soccer. La Albiceleste triumphed in a penalty shootout following a dramatic 3-3 draw which featured two goals from Lionel Messi, a Kylian Mbappe hat-trick, and huge chances to win the game at either end. In doing so, the South American giants sealed their third World Cup title of all time and their first since 1986.
LA Galaxy sign goalkeeper Jonathan Bond to new contract through 2024 MLS season
The LA Galaxy have tied goalkeeper Jonathan Bond down to a new two-year contract, the club announced Monday. Bond's new deal keeps him at Dignity Health Sports Park through the 2024 MLS season, with the Galaxy holding the option to extend his stay for an extra year. “Jonathan has been...
NYCFC loan Nicolas Acevedo to Esporte Clube Bahia in Brazil
New York City FC have loaned Nicolas Acevedo to new City Football Group side Esporte Clube Bahia in Brazil through December 31, 2023. “We believe this is a great opportunity for Nico to continue to develop and grow his career in a very competitive league, while at the same time giving us flexibility as we continue to build the roster ahead of the 2023 season,” NYCFC sporting director David Lee said in a statement.
Jonas Eidevall admits Arsenal will be active in January transfer window following injuries
Jonas Eidevall has admitted that the injury to Vivianne Miedema increases the need for Arsenal to be active in the January transfer window.
Portland Timbers chasing Danish forward Kasper Junker - Report
The Portland Timbers are looking to strengthen their forward line with the signing of Danish forward Kasper Junker from J-League side Urawa Reds, according to reports. Gio Savarese already has Felipe Mora and Jaroslaw Niezgoda as options at the No.9 spot but after failing to guide the Timbers to the MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2016, the Venezuelan is keen to improve his options.
Emi Martinez brutally trolls Kylian Mbappe amid World Cup celebrations
Even a World Cup final hat-trick couldn't save Kylian Mbappe from some post-match Argentinian trolling.
Liverpool boosted by return of key players ahead of Man City Carabao Cup clash
Liverpool are getting back to full strength with World Cup players returning to training.
Every MLS player to win the World Cup - Thiago Almada joins the list
Thiago Almada made history on Sunday as the only active MLS player to win the FIFA World Cup. The Atlanta United playmaker was added to Argentina's roster as a late injury replacement and even made the field as a late substitute in their 2-0 win over Poland in the group stage.
Wolves close to winning race for in-demand striker
Julen Lopetegui confirms Wolves are close to finalising the signing of Matheus Cunha from Atletico Madrid.
Club America confirm the departure of Guillermo Ochoa
Club America have confirmed the departure of Guillermo Ochoa, wishing him well in his next “European adventure.”
Brighton chief outlines transfer stance on World Cup star Alexis Mac Allister
Brighton bracing themselves for Alexis Mac Allister interest after starring role in Argentina's World Cup win.
David Poreba joins Charlotte FC as club's first MLS NEXT Pro signing
Charlotte FC have signed midfielder David Poreba to an MLS NEXT Pro contract on loan from Polish top-flight side Stal Mielec, the club announced Monday.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea & Tottenham want Dembele; Amrabat prefers Liverpool
Monday's transfer rumours include Ousmane Dembele, Sofyan Amrabat, Frenkie de Jong & more.
Transfer rumours: Mbappe to announce PSG exit; Kante pushing for Barcelona move
Tuesday's transfer rumours, with updates on Kylian Mbappe, N'Golo Kante, Jude Bellingham, Emiliano Martinez & more.
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Burnley - Carabao Cup
Man Utd's predicted lineup for their Carabao Cup clash with Burnley.
Christian Pulisic 'still thinking about' costly miss for USMNT at World Cup
United States forward Christian Pulisic has revealed he is still ruing his costly World Cup round-of-16 miss against the Netherlands.
Argentina seek to avoid 'Drake curse' in World Cup final
Rapper Drake has thrown his support behind Argentina in the World Cup final, causing concerns about the 'Drake Curse' striking again.
How footballers & sports stars reacted to Lionel Messi finally winning the World Cup
How the sporting world reacted to Lionel Messi and Argentina winning the World Cup.
Erik ten Hag adds to Man Utd backroom staff with new appointments
Erik ten Hag hires multiple sports psychologists to help Manchester United's players.
Tottenham divided on future of Antonio Conte; Mauricio Pochettino remains of interest
The Tottenham Hotspur hierarchy are not unanimous in their backing of Antonio Conte as contract talks continue, 90min understands.
