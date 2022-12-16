Read full article on original website
Acin lands $24m in Series B funding from global banking heavyweights
UK-based artificial intelligence-led risk control data platform Acin has raised $24 million in a Series B funding round led by a consortium of global banking heavyweights comprising of JP Morgan, Citi, BNP Paribas, Barclays and Lloyds Banking Group. The round also saw participation from existing investors Notion Capital, Talis Capital...
LSEG looks to boost post trade offering with Acadia acquisition
London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has agreed to acquire Acadia, a US-based provider of risk management, collateral and margining services for the uncleared derivatives markets, for an undisclosed sum. LSEG, which has held a minority stake in Acadia since 2018, says the move furthers its strategy to “enhance and grow...
Solaris shakes up management board as it strives for profitability
Solaris, a European embedded finance platform, is shaking up its management board. The company says the move is linked to a new target operating model and the appointment of new chief executive Carsten Höltkemeyer, who took office as CEO designate on 1 November 2022. The new management board will...
UK fintech Updraft secures £108m debt and equity funding
London-based neolender Updraft has raised £108 million in debt and equity funding to help fuel its growth. The investment comprises a £100 million debt funding round led by NatWest with participation from Hampshire Trust Bank. NatWest also led Updraft’s £72 million equity and debt financing round in October last year.
The Bank of London names Gavin Hewitt as new chief financial officer
UK clearing bank The Bank of London has appointed Gavin Hewitt as its new chief financial officer (CFO). Hewitt, who will take up his new role by the end of January 2023, will lead the firm’s accounting, finance and corporate treasury operations. He joins from Silicon Valley Bank, where...
Wells Fargo fined $3.7bn for loan, mortgage and deposit mismanagement
The US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has fined Wells Fargo $3.7 billion for “widespread mismanagement” of auto loans, mortgages and deposit accounts. The regulator has ordered Wells Fargo to pay more than $2 billion in redress to 16 million affected consumers and a $1.7 billion civil penalty for legal violations across several of its largest product lines.
Canada’s Plooto secures $20m Series B funding to fuel growth
Toronto-based start-up Plooto, which offers accounts payable and accounts receivable automation software for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), has raised $20 million (CAD 27 million) in Series B funding. The round was led by Centana Growth Partners with participation from existing backers Fintop Capital and Luge Capital. It follows a...
What the FinTech? | S.3 Episode 20 | 2022 in review
In the final episode of season three of the What the FinTech? podcast, FinTech Futures editor Paul Hindle and reporter Alex Pugh take a look back at some of the biggest news stories and trends to come out of 2022 and discuss what the new year might bring for the sector.
New CFO at Swiss fintech Crealogix
Crealogix, a Switzerland-based provider of digital banking and wealth management tech solutions, has appointed a new chief financial officer (CFO) and member of the management board, Christophe Biollaz. He replaces Daniel Bader, who is leaving Crealogix after three and a half years. Biollaz, who will be starting his tenure at...
Six actions CISOs should consider for stronger compliance and risk mitigation
Some regulators worry that the financial industry has reached a point of inflection in terms of risk due to the digitisation of financial services institutions (FSIs) and their reliance on digital service providers who frequently employ other digital service providers. It could be possible that if one provider fails, other...
JP Morgan invests in Indian paytech ISG, buys stake in Viva Wallet
JP Morgan has made a strategic investment in Indian payment solutions provider In-Solutions Global (ISG). Established in 2004, Mumbai-based ISG claims to enable over 17 billion transactions annually for its clients through Genius, its Payments-as-a-Service platform, which the firm says is “secure, scalable and easy to integrate” and offers “seamless” connectivity with various payment methods, on-time settlements and quick reconciliation.
Mechanics Cooperative Bank selects Finastra’s Payments To Go solution
Massachusetts-based Mechanics Cooperative Bank has expanded its partnership with core technology partner Finastra. The bank has selected Finastra’s Payments To Go solution to introduce new business payments services and enhance its customer experience. Finastra’s offering will provide the bank with cloud-based payments services and enable it to introduce real-time...
