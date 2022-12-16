Fresh Xperia 1 V leaks support and contradict tipster's specifications prediction for Sony's 2023 flagship smartphone

Read full article on original website
Sony developed PSVR2 for a PlayStation 5 cable connection as it warns original VR games will be difficult to port
Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Console Gaming. Scheduled for a February 22, 2023 release, the US$549 PlayStation VR2 headset's development has begun concurrently with the PlayStation 5 hence it won't feel as an afterthought like its predecessor which uses multiple cables to connect. According to Sony's SVP of platform experience Hideaki Nishino, the company started developing the PSVR2 about six years ago when it started work on the PlayStation 5 with the goal to craft the perfect match of console and virtual reality device.
Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro to support staggered HDR as Pixel Tablet Pro's existence is confirmed
Some new details about the potential Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphones have come to light thanks to some efficient code-scouring by developer Kuba Wojciechowski. Sharing the information on Twitter, Wojciechowski revealed that code for the Camera Go app contained mentions of “Husky” and “Shiba”, which are believed to be the codenames for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, respectively. It seems that the main camera in the 2023 flagship smartphones from Google will support a staggered HDR feature.
CES 2023 | IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook (12-inch, 8) is a new, smaller version of Lenovo's 2-in-1 for the home office
The new Chromebook packs a number of often sought-after Lenovo features into its thin and light form-factor, a 360° IdeaPad Flex hinge and a privacy shutter for its up to 1080p webcam included. It also fits a physical mute switch for its microphone into its chassis, designed to fit a smaller 12.2-inch display for improved "agility" throughout the day.
Lenovo Tab M9: Tab M8 successor announced with a larger screen and an upgraded SoC
The long-awaited sequel to Lenovo's Tab M8 is finally here as the Lenovo Tab M9. It brings forth many QoL improvements over its predecessor, such as a larger screen and a faster SoC. However, it misses out on many nice-to-have features due to its affordable price tag. One can purchase it in February 2023 starting at 159 EUR (US$169).
PS5 Pro vs PS5 Slim 2023 release likelihood: Sony executive's comments spark speculation for former while tipster's PlayStation 5 hardware roadmap suggests latter
The PlayStation 5 rumor mill is back in serious action, thanks to recent reported developments made in regard to a modular variant of the popular Sony console. However, it seems that is not enough for expectant fans, and now there are whispers of both the PlayStation 5 Pro and PlayStation 5 Slim consoles spreading like wildfire online. While expectations of the former may certainly be premature, especially considering the context of the source material that sparked the latest rumors, there seems to be a better likelihood for the appearance of the latter console variant at some point in 2023.
Realme 10s debuts as China's latest sub-US$200 5,000mAh battery Android smartphone
5G Android Launch Smartphone Software Storage Touchscreen. Realme has added a new member to its new 10 series of Android smartphones. The 10s may be its most affordable variant thus far, yet offers 5G with its Dimensity 810 SoC. It is paired to 8GB of RAM as standard, and drives a 6.6-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch-sampling rate.
RedMagic 8 Pro teased as a premium Android device with a radical design overhaul on launch date announcement
RedMagic updated the UDC-equipped 7 and 7S Pro with a stripped-down, yet much sharper and cleaner, design compared to many of their previous generations. However, the resulting 'notch-free gamer iPhone' effect was somewhat disrupted by the boxy rear camera humps often associated with lower-tier smartphones. However, to say that the brand may have fixed this in the upcoming 8th generation might be an understatement.
Nubia Z50 launches as China's cheapest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered Android smartphone
The Motorola Moto X40 is now officially no longer the world's most affordable new Android smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform, now that Nubia has unveiled its Z50 flagship in full. Then again, the X40 retains the higher display refresh rate of the 2 at 165Hz, with the...
Xiaomi Mijia Dictionary Pen with 8 MP camera and 15 million word vocabulary unveiled
The Xiaomi Mijia Dictionary Pen is now crowdfunding in China. You can use the multifunctional gadget to translate text by scanning a document. Multiple scanning angles allow you to translate line by line with laser-assisted positioning or a paragraph at a time using an 8 MP camera on the back of the product. You can also use a voice translator and convert recordings to text on the device or in the accompanying app.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra colors seemingly confirmed in Galaxy S23 accessories leak
For those wondering if the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be made available in black, it seems the answer will be yes, as has been purportedly confirmed in a Galaxy S23 accessories leak courtesy of Evan Blass. The official accessories list, which mostly features the types and colors of cases for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, also includes six entries for the S Pen along with four different colors. Unsurprisingly, Phantom Black is one of the chosen colors.
OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 officially confirmed for February 7 launch event
The OnePlus 11 is coming. After a series of teasers and leaks, OnePlus has finally announced its plans for the release of its next-gen flagship phone, the OnePlus 11. As shared on its official pages a short while ago, OnePlus has now confirmed a launch event for the OnePlus 11. "Cloud 11. A OnePlus Launch Event," the teaser image reads. "February 7. New Delhi. Witness the Shape of Power". It's safe to say that the OnePlus 11 will be making its grand debut on that date.
Lenovo ThinkVision P32pz-30 and P27pz-30 mini-LED monitors introduced with 1,200 nits peak brightness, 1,152 local dimming zones and a KVM switch
Lenovo isn't the first name one thinks of when it comes to high-end, colour-accurate monitors, but that will change soon. The company has now announced two mini-LED monitors called the ThinkVision 272pz-30 and ThinkVision P32pz-30, both of which are targeted at professionals. They will be up for grabs in August 2023 at a starting price of $1,699 and $1,999, respectively.
Apple Mac mini: Apple still prototyping M2 and M2 Pro-based mini-PCs
Over two years have passed since Apple introduced the current Mac mini, one of the company's first devices to launch with its in-house silicon. Since then, Apple has launched various Macs powered by in-house chipsets, as well as several iPads. However, the Mac mini remains on the Apple M1, which sits within a design that is over a decade old at this point.
Skyworth Clarus preview touts the mini-LED screen as the world's first outdoor Google TV
Android Audio Gadget Launch Monitor Smart Home Software. With its "durable" metallic chassis apparently rated for resistance to conditions such as exposure to water, dust, insects and extreme temperatures, the Skyworth Clarus is touted as well set up to "withstand the demands of being placed outside for long periods". The OEM also asserts that its display also has the specs necessary to be fully sunlight-visible in its intended use-case.
Google Pixel Tablet: Prototype unit leaks with wireless charging speaker dock
An unreleased Pixel device has turned up on Facebook Marketplace again, a few months after Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro prototypes emerged. This time, someone is attempting to sell the Pixel Tablet, which Google last previewed in October. As we discussed at the time, Google will offer the Pixel Tablet with a wireless charging speaker dock, which is also included in the listing.
JMGO presents N1 Pro and N1 Ultra projectors with Leica branding
JMGO has introduced the N1 Pro and N1 Ultra, a new pair of projectors that are Chinese exclusives for the time being. JMGO has not acknowledged either model on its global social media channels, so we suspect neither are ready for release outside China just yet. If that does ever happen, expect JMGO to seek crowdfunding through platforms like Indiegogo before eventually bringing the projectors to Amazon.
Deal | MSI Stealth GS77 with Intel Core i7-12700H and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti now 28% off on Amazon
Introduced in early 2022, the MSI Stealth GS77 had introductory prices ranging between US$1,799 and no less than US$4,199 (for the Intel Core i9-12900H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, 32 GB/1 TB configuration). Now, that top configuration is now available on Amazon with a 19% discount that brings it down to US$3,399.99. Thankfully, a better deal can be found when going for the setup that includes the same video card and memory/storage amounts while using the Intel Core i7-12700H processor instead. In this case, the 28% discount brings the US$3,699 list price down to US$2,650.
ViewSonic X1 and X2 become world-first TÜV SÜD Low Blue Light Certified projectors
The California-based OEM ViewSonic has announced that its X1 and X2 FHD LED short-throw projectors are the first to attain the new TÜV SÜD certification for eye protection for their category of display devices. Therefore, ViewSonic can now say that the projectors' up-to-100 inch output can be enjoyed by users of all ages without fear of fatigue or discomfort, despite their high brightness ratings.
Nubia introduces another RedMagic gaming monitor with 2.5K resolution and 240 Hz refresh rate combination
Nubia has finally started selling the second of the two RedMagic gaming monitors that it announced in July. To recap, Nubia presented two 27-inch gaming monitors aimed at Esports gamers, both with high contrast ratios and peak brightness levels. For some reason, it took the company until October to release the 4K and 160 Hz edition and until December before bringing the 2.5K and 240 Hz version to market.
HTC Vive Flowcus: Official render and hardware details teased for Meta Quest Pro competitor ahead of CES 2023 showcase
Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Gadget Leaks / Rumors. HTC has begun teasing its return to the consumer VR market, having released the business-focused Vive Focus 3 last year. According to Shen Ye, HTC Vive's Global Head of Product, the unnamed VR headset will be 'one of the lightest that's on the market' with mixed VR support thanks to colour video pass-through. Additionally, the headset will be self-contained and will support 6DOF controllers with optical hand tracking. Eye tracking remains unknown at this stage, although Brad Lynch asserted last month that this functionality would be available eventually via a dedicated module.
