ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copperas Cove, TX

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coveleaderpress.com

Fairview Community Church to open as warming center

With temperatures soon to drop well below freezing the rest of this week, Fairview Community Church in Copperas Cove is opening its doors at noon on Thursday as a warming center, for those who might need a place to go. The church is located at 1202 Veterans Ave. Pastor Mike...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Copperas Cove VA holds ribbon cutting ceremony

The Copperas Cove VA Outpatient Clinic held a ribbon cutting that included a speech and a walk-through on Friday morning. Work started on the Copperas Cove clinic in July 2019, and now, 3 ½ years later, they were able to do the ribbon cutting. “We’re so excited to be...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KWTX

Killeen Christmas sequenced light display offers a free 90-minute show

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen resident provides 90 minutes of Christmas entertainment for free with a sequenced light show. He said a popular holiday movie that he would watch every year when he was growing up inspired his light display. “I always wanted to do Christmas lights,” Killeen resident,...
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

'I’ll be home for Christmas': Military dad surprises kids at Austin airport

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Bergstrom International Airport hosted a special reunion Saturday night. Stephanie Park’s husband, Scott, serves as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force. He has been deployed overseas since May. "They were anticipating 365 days," Scott said. "We told my kids R&R didn’t exist this time...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Pick up some free ‘Clothing for Christmas’

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco community can pick up some free “Clothing for Christmas.”. This event is hosted by L.O.U.D. Ministries and will take place this Sunday, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., at the Olive Branch Christian Fellowship – located at 1101 Columbus Avenue in Waco. Refreshments will also be served!
WACO, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Family Barn Coming to Georgetown, TX

Family Barn is coming soon to Georgetown, TX. Owned and operated by Sema and Vasily Logvinenko, Family Barn is a coffee shop and playground the whole family can enjoy. Parents, grandparents, and friends can relax and have a coffee while the little ones are having fun on the playground. “Our...
GEORGETOWN, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

We Need to Shine a Spotlight on the Accomplishments of This Killeen, TX Middle School

This article is more of an open letter to Central Texas. Yesterday a very upset mother contacted me on social media and explain to me how she feels that Roy J Smith Middle School doesn’t get the recognition and respect that they deserve. She wasn’t faulting the school district but she felt that it was very unfair that Roy J Smith middle school had accomplished so much in the last two years and literally nobody was talking about them.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Local movie theater closes doors after 20 years in the communtiy

TEMPLE, Texas — After 20 years of serving the community, Premiere Cinemas is closing its chapter at the Temple mall, according to the company Facebook. The cinema wants to remind residents they have one week to use any remaining gift and reward cards. In a farewell message on their...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

New Tennyson Middle School Principal named

Waco (FOX 44) — The Waco Independent School District has named a new principal for Tennyson Middle School. Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon selected Bradford McMillan as the next person to lead the school. McMillan is currently an assistant principal at Killeen High School. McMillan will begin work on January...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Bell County Fire and Rescue responds to Nolanville home fire

NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Nolanville home was cleared from a fire Monday morning in Bell County. The Central Bell County Fire and Rescue responded at 6:54 a.m. Dec. 19 to a residential structure fire that began after lightening struck the home. Multiple units from Central Bell County Fire and...
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Waco restaurant recovering after fire

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A well-known Waco restaurant needs your help during its time of need. An electrical fire sparked in the building of the TruJamaica restaurant in East Waco on December 8. The fire was smoldering for hours and left significant damage to the kitchen, dining room and roof areas. No injuries have been reported due to the fire happening after-hours.
WACO, TX
CBS Austin

Governor Greg Abbott speaks at Wreaths Across America Ceremony

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott spoke at the Wreaths Across America wreath-laying ceremony in Austin with his wife and First Lady Cecilia Abbott. This national volunteer organization honors brave men and women who have sacrificed their lives for the U.S. They are celebrated with wreaths every December. Other...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.16.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Golden Chick at 3601 North 19th Street in Waco failed a recent inspection with a 73. According to the food safety worker, there were flies throughout the facility. Some of the hot food was not held hot...
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy