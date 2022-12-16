Read full article on original website
coveleaderpress.com
Fairview Community Church to open as warming center
With temperatures soon to drop well below freezing the rest of this week, Fairview Community Church in Copperas Cove is opening its doors at noon on Thursday as a warming center, for those who might need a place to go. The church is located at 1202 Veterans Ave. Pastor Mike...
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove VA holds ribbon cutting ceremony
The Copperas Cove VA Outpatient Clinic held a ribbon cutting that included a speech and a walk-through on Friday morning. Work started on the Copperas Cove clinic in July 2019, and now, 3 ½ years later, they were able to do the ribbon cutting. “We’re so excited to be...
KWTX
‘They can be their own boss’: Killeen holiday bazaar inspires children to reach for the sky
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Last-minute holiday shopping came with a slice of life lessons at the first ever Youth Takeover Holiday Bazaar. The event for kids and by kids included student volunteers from all Killeen ISD high schools. “The youth here are not just volunteers, some of them are supervisors...
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove teacher fills classroom with holiday spirit of kindness
Hettie Halstead Elementary first grader Carter Grooms is the new kid in class. But he instantly felt like part of the family thanks to the gestures of kindness teacher Kacie Chenoweth encourages students to share this holiday season. “The last ten minutes of our school day, we wrote or drew...
KWTX
Killeen Christmas sequenced light display offers a free 90-minute show
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen resident provides 90 minutes of Christmas entertainment for free with a sequenced light show. He said a popular holiday movie that he would watch every year when he was growing up inspired his light display. “I always wanted to do Christmas lights,” Killeen resident,...
KWTX
Central Texas group to give away free hay to keep local pets warm during upcoming freeze
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Heart of Texas Lost & Found Pets group will be giving away free hay Tuesday, Dec. 20, to pet owners who normally keep dogs or cats outside, according to Michelle Ann. As the KWTX Weather Authority has been warning us, an arctic air mass will...
fox7austin.com
'I’ll be home for Christmas': Military dad surprises kids at Austin airport
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Bergstrom International Airport hosted a special reunion Saturday night. Stephanie Park’s husband, Scott, serves as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force. He has been deployed overseas since May. "They were anticipating 365 days," Scott said. "We told my kids R&R didn’t exist this time...
fox44news.com
Pick up some free ‘Clothing for Christmas’
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco community can pick up some free “Clothing for Christmas.”. This event is hosted by L.O.U.D. Ministries and will take place this Sunday, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., at the Olive Branch Christian Fellowship – located at 1101 Columbus Avenue in Waco. Refreshments will also be served!
hellogeorgetown.com
Family Barn Coming to Georgetown, TX
Family Barn is coming soon to Georgetown, TX. Owned and operated by Sema and Vasily Logvinenko, Family Barn is a coffee shop and playground the whole family can enjoy. Parents, grandparents, and friends can relax and have a coffee while the little ones are having fun on the playground. “Our...
We Need to Shine a Spotlight on the Accomplishments of This Killeen, TX Middle School
This article is more of an open letter to Central Texas. Yesterday a very upset mother contacted me on social media and explain to me how she feels that Roy J Smith Middle School doesn’t get the recognition and respect that they deserve. She wasn’t faulting the school district but she felt that it was very unfair that Roy J Smith middle school had accomplished so much in the last two years and literally nobody was talking about them.
Local movie theater closes doors after 20 years in the communtiy
TEMPLE, Texas — After 20 years of serving the community, Premiere Cinemas is closing its chapter at the Temple mall, according to the company Facebook. The cinema wants to remind residents they have one week to use any remaining gift and reward cards. In a farewell message on their...
KWTX
Waco plumber offers advice for pipe protection ahead of holiday cold snap
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We are bracing for a cold snap heading into the holiday weekend next week. For some you, you may be traveling and can’t prepare your home the night before. It’s a time when we remember the four P’s: people, plants, pets and pipes.
The City of Killeen wants you to be prepared for freezing temperatures
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is telling residents to prepare for the artic cold front coming in on Thursday, Dec. 22. Although roads are not expected to be affected by frozen precipitation, it's important to make sure everything is ready for the freeze that will likely last until Saturday.
fox44news.com
New Tennyson Middle School Principal named
Waco (FOX 44) — The Waco Independent School District has named a new principal for Tennyson Middle School. Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon selected Bradford McMillan as the next person to lead the school. McMillan is currently an assistant principal at Killeen High School. McMillan will begin work on January...
KWTX
Bell County Fire and Rescue responds to Nolanville home fire
NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Nolanville home was cleared from a fire Monday morning in Bell County. The Central Bell County Fire and Rescue responded at 6:54 a.m. Dec. 19 to a residential structure fire that began after lightening struck the home. Multiple units from Central Bell County Fire and...
KWTX
‘What’s going to happen?’: Temple Mall business owners react to movie theater closure
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - At the end of December the Premiere Cinema at the Temple Mall will roll its final credits ever. Premiere Cinema announced the closure of the 20-year-old movie theater on Sunday. The movie theater was one of the first IMAX theaters in Central Texas. Premiere Cinema -...
fox44news.com
Waco restaurant recovering after fire
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A well-known Waco restaurant needs your help during its time of need. An electrical fire sparked in the building of the TruJamaica restaurant in East Waco on December 8. The fire was smoldering for hours and left significant damage to the kitchen, dining room and roof areas. No injuries have been reported due to the fire happening after-hours.
CBS Austin
Governor Greg Abbott speaks at Wreaths Across America Ceremony
AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott spoke at the Wreaths Across America wreath-laying ceremony in Austin with his wife and First Lady Cecilia Abbott. This national volunteer organization honors brave men and women who have sacrificed their lives for the U.S. They are celebrated with wreaths every December. Other...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.16.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Golden Chick at 3601 North 19th Street in Waco failed a recent inspection with a 73. According to the food safety worker, there were flies throughout the facility. Some of the hot food was not held hot...
One Waco, Texas Woman Tried To Use What To Smuggle Items Into Jail?
We all know crime doesn't pay. Committing any crime usually results in the individual in question going through the legal process, and possible jail time. But after the legal process has taken its course, and the individual is either convicted or found innocent, that's the where the story usually ends.
