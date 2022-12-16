ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Look: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Reacts To The World Cup Final

The historic 2022 FIFA World Cup Final had people from all walks of life from around the world watching, enjoying and commenting. One prominent person who was clearly watching was U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez . The Congressperson took to Twitter to congratulate Lionel Messi and the Argentina national team for their World Cup win.
France 24

Watch FRANCE 24's special programme on Argentina's World Cup triumph

Argentina won a thrilling World Cup final after a penalty shootout against defending champions France on Sunday, handing football legend Lionel Messi the only trophy that still eluded him. FRANCE 24 takes a look at the highlights of the tournament in Qatar and a final match that saw Les Bleus' dreams of consecutive World Cup titles dashed.
The Independent

‘No reason to do that’: Pablo Zabaleta criticises decision to cover Lionel Messi’s Argentina shirt

Pablo Zabaleta criticised the decision to drape a bisht around Lionel Messi during the World Cup trophy presentation on Sunday.Argentina became three-time world title winners by beating defending champions France on penalties in the final in Qatar, with Messi finally lifting trophy that had long eluded him.Messi opened the scoring with a first-half penalty, before Angel Di Maria doubled Argentina’s lead before the break. However, Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain teammate scored his own spot-kick in the 80th minute and struck again just 97 seconds later to make it 2-2 and force extra time. In that additional period, Messi scored a...
Sporting News

FIFA try to cover up fiery Achraf Hakimi incident with Gianni Infantino after World Cup loss to Croatia

Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi was furious after his team's World Cup defeat to Croatia and took his frustrations out on FIFA's president. WHAT HAPPENED? Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 in the third-place World Cup play-off on Saturday after the Atlas Lions appealed unsuccessfully for a penalty for handball when Youssef En-Nesyri's header hit Bruno Petkovic and when Hakimi was felled by a challenge by the Croatia striker.
The Associated Press

2026 World Cup hosts take diplomatic handover from Qatar

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — A diplomatic delegation from the three host countries of the 2026 World Cup were in Qatar on Sunday for a handover ceremony ahead of the final between France and Argentina. The United States, Mexico and Canada will stage soccer’s biggest event in less than 3½...
France 24

Antoine Griezmann, the ‘Little Prince’ who lit up France’s World Cup

Under the guidance of coach Didier Deschamps, France’s Antoine Griezmann has undergone a remarkable transformation from free-scoring forward to marauding midfielder, his versatile skills now focused on breaking up the opposition’s play and allowing his teammates to score. The outcome of Sunday’s World Cup final is likely to hinge on his duel with Argentina’s Leo Messi.
The Associated Press

Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentines let loose on Sunday and streets across the country became places of celebration after an epic World Cup final in which the national team beat France on penalties. It was the country’s third World Cup title, and the first since 1986. “I’m...
France 24

Argentina win third World Cup title after thrilling final against France

Argentina won a nail-biting World Cup final after a penalty shootout against defending champions France on Sunday, handing the South Americans their third World Cup title and their first since 1986. La Albiceleste beat France 4-2 on penalties at the Lusail Stadium after the thrilling match ended 3-3 after extra time. FRANCE 24 looks back at the highlights of the game that saw Les Bleus' dreams of two consecutive World Cup titles dashed.
France 24

Argentina beat France in dramatic penalty shootout to win World Cup title

Argentina won their third World Cup title in a dramatic penalty shootout on Sunday after fending off a late comeback by defending champions France and handing football legend Lionel Messi the only trophy that still eluded him. Read how the action unfolded on FRANCE 24's liveblog below. In the immortal...
BBC

Nigeria and Benin bid to co-host 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Nigeria and Benin have submitted a joint bid to stage the Africa Cup of Nations in 2025, so joining Algeria, Morocco and Zambia in having expressed an interest in hosting the finals. Three-time African champions Nigeria are looking to stage for the third time, having co-hosted with Ghana in 2000...

