Ronaldo speaks out about Lionel Messi winning the World Cup
World Cup legend Ronaldo took to Instagram to say that Messi's ability 'throws any rivalry to the corner'
Emiliano Martinez Says Kylian Mbappe "Doesn't Know Enough About Football"
Argentina goalkeeper Martinez and France forward Mbappe will go head to head at Lusail Stadium on Sunday in the biggest game in world soccer.
‘Very sad’ Macron congratulates Argentina for World Cup win
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Dejected but still proud of France’s World Cup team, French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Argentina and Argentines for their win in Sunday’s final. “We are first of all very sad, very disappointed,” Macron told reporters in Qatar. He sought to console Kylian...
Messi & Antonela Roccuzzo: a love story that began when they were kids and bloomed into marriage and children
The relationship between Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo is proof that love exists. Their love story began in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, when they were kids. Their relationship evolved over the years, surviving distance and culminating in their marriage and the birth of their three beautiful children. When...
Look: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Reacts To The World Cup Final
The historic 2022 FIFA World Cup Final had people from all walks of life from around the world watching, enjoying and commenting. One prominent person who was clearly watching was U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez . The Congressperson took to Twitter to congratulate Lionel Messi and the Argentina national team for their World Cup win.
France 24
Watch FRANCE 24's special programme on Argentina's World Cup triumph
Argentina won a thrilling World Cup final after a penalty shootout against defending champions France on Sunday, handing football legend Lionel Messi the only trophy that still eluded him. FRANCE 24 takes a look at the highlights of the tournament in Qatar and a final match that saw Les Bleus' dreams of consecutive World Cup titles dashed.
‘No reason to do that’: Pablo Zabaleta criticises decision to cover Lionel Messi’s Argentina shirt
Pablo Zabaleta criticised the decision to drape a bisht around Lionel Messi during the World Cup trophy presentation on Sunday.Argentina became three-time world title winners by beating defending champions France on penalties in the final in Qatar, with Messi finally lifting trophy that had long eluded him.Messi opened the scoring with a first-half penalty, before Angel Di Maria doubled Argentina’s lead before the break. However, Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain teammate scored his own spot-kick in the 80th minute and struck again just 97 seconds later to make it 2-2 and force extra time. In that additional period, Messi scored a...
World Cup champions to get $42 million in prize money
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The World Cup champions will earn $42 million in prize money for their soccer federation. The losing team in Sunday’s final between France and Argentina will get $30 million from a FIFA prize fund of $440 million. When France won the World Cup in...
Sporting News
FIFA try to cover up fiery Achraf Hakimi incident with Gianni Infantino after World Cup loss to Croatia
Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi was furious after his team's World Cup defeat to Croatia and took his frustrations out on FIFA's president. WHAT HAPPENED? Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 in the third-place World Cup play-off on Saturday after the Atlas Lions appealed unsuccessfully for a penalty for handball when Youssef En-Nesyri's header hit Bruno Petkovic and when Hakimi was felled by a challenge by the Croatia striker.
Didier Deschamps makes admission over France's World Cup final performance
Didier Deschamps makes an admission over France's World Cup final performance.
Watch Lionel Messi Score Penalty Kick In 2022 FIFA World Cup Final
Messi scored the first goal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France.
Elon Musk Makes Surprise Appearance at World Cup Final Amid Controversies
Musk posted a clip of the ceremony before the final and said: "At World Cup right now."
2026 World Cup hosts take diplomatic handover from Qatar
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — A diplomatic delegation from the three host countries of the 2026 World Cup were in Qatar on Sunday for a handover ceremony ahead of the final between France and Argentina. The United States, Mexico and Canada will stage soccer’s biggest event in less than 3½...
France 24
Antoine Griezmann, the ‘Little Prince’ who lit up France’s World Cup
Under the guidance of coach Didier Deschamps, France’s Antoine Griezmann has undergone a remarkable transformation from free-scoring forward to marauding midfielder, his versatile skills now focused on breaking up the opposition’s play and allowing his teammates to score. The outcome of Sunday’s World Cup final is likely to hinge on his duel with Argentina’s Leo Messi.
World Cup review: Best and worst of the tournament in Qatar
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — After 64 matches, 172 goals and one of the best finals in history, the 2022 World Cup is over. Argentina is the champion for the third time after beating France in a penalty shootout. Lionel Messi finally has his hands on the golden trophy that had long eluded him.
Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentines let loose on Sunday and streets across the country became places of celebration after an epic World Cup final in which the national team beat France on penalties. It was the country’s third World Cup title, and the first since 1986. “I’m...
France 24
Argentina win third World Cup title after thrilling final against France
Argentina won a nail-biting World Cup final after a penalty shootout against defending champions France on Sunday, handing the South Americans their third World Cup title and their first since 1986. La Albiceleste beat France 4-2 on penalties at the Lusail Stadium after the thrilling match ended 3-3 after extra time. FRANCE 24 looks back at the highlights of the game that saw Les Bleus' dreams of two consecutive World Cup titles dashed.
France 24
Argentina beat France in dramatic penalty shootout to win World Cup title
Argentina won their third World Cup title in a dramatic penalty shootout on Sunday after fending off a late comeback by defending champions France and handing football legend Lionel Messi the only trophy that still eluded him. Read how the action unfolded on FRANCE 24's liveblog below. In the immortal...
The difference between Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona in the GOAT debate
Has longevity proven to the the deciding factor in settling the GOAT debate in Lionel Messi's favour?
BBC
Nigeria and Benin bid to co-host 2025 Africa Cup of Nations
Nigeria and Benin have submitted a joint bid to stage the Africa Cup of Nations in 2025, so joining Algeria, Morocco and Zambia in having expressed an interest in hosting the finals. Three-time African champions Nigeria are looking to stage for the third time, having co-hosted with Ghana in 2000...
