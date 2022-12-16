Read full article on original website
“Thanks” For Retirement Story
The Webster-Kirkwood Times article upon my retirement from the Webster Groves-Shrewsbury-Rock Hill Chamber of Commerce was most gratifying, and is so appreciated. Please note that I wish to credit Caren Libby for the photo of me on page one by the masthead. Thank you for a wonderful send off, and...
No Ordinary Greeting Cards
There’s so much for families to do during the holidays. For the past 22 years, Charlie Williams of Webster Groves has been celebrating the season in unique fashion by creating whimsical greeting cards. It all started in 2000 with the birth of Charlie and Diane Williams’ son, Elliot. The...
Area Crime Report – Published December 16, 2022
• On Dec. 9 at 1:37 p.m., a vehicle was stolen out of the parking garage at West County Center. The subject had left her purse in the vehicle with the key inside. • On Dec. 10 at 9:37 a.m., a victim discovered the catalytic converter was stolen from their vehicle, which was left at northbound I-270 and Dougherty Ferry after it broke down.
Panhandler Targets Des Peres Ordinances
A panhandler who successfully sued St. Louis County over its solicitation laws is now challenging the city of Des Peres. Robert Fernandez, a formerly-homeless man who frequents the exit ramp from Interstate 270 onto Manchester Road to solicit donations from motorists, has been issued five separate citations from Des Peres authorities in the past six months. On Dec. 5, Fernandez appeared in court to challenge the citations with his lawyer, who presented written motions to dismiss the cases.
“An Evening With Bobby Bostic”
On Dec. 12, 1995, 16-year-old Bobby Bostic was arrested in St. Louis for several crimes for which he was sentenced to 241 years in prison. On Dec. 12, 2022 — nearly three decades after that night — newly-paroled Bostic joined a crowd at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center to share his story.
Major Repairs To Manchester Road In 2024
MoDOT is undertaking a $24.8 million construction project on Manchester Road from Highway 141 to Interstate 270 in Des Peres. The project, including updates to sidewalks and pedestrian signals along the corridor to comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act, will begin in summer 2024. Completion is expected in the fall of 2026.
Kirkwood Coach Chris Scott Wins Missouri Award
Kirkwood High School assistant track and field coach Chris Scott recently received the “Distinguished Coach” award from the Missouri Track Cross Country Coaches Association at its annual clinic in Columbia. The annual award is presented to outstanding assistant coaches. Scott was nominated for the award by Kirkwood High...
District OKs New Communication System
The Webster Groves School District Board of Education approved a new communications system for parents at its Dec. 8 school board meeting. ParentSquare will centralize the district’s communications with parents on a single platform and is expected to begin rolling out this summer. According to Derek Duncan, the district’s...
