A panhandler who successfully sued St. Louis County over its solicitation laws is now challenging the city of Des Peres. Robert Fernandez, a formerly-homeless man who frequents the exit ramp from Interstate 270 onto Manchester Road to solicit donations from motorists, has been issued five separate citations from Des Peres authorities in the past six months. On Dec. 5, Fernandez appeared in court to challenge the citations with his lawyer, who presented written motions to dismiss the cases.

DES PERES, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO