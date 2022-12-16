Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
Iowa, Iowa State, & UNI Adjust Basketball Schedules Due to Winter Storm
As a major winter storm continues its march toward the state of Iowa, the University of Iowa and Iowa State University have revealed changes to their men's and women's basketball schedules this week. Let's begin with Iowa State. Tuesday morning, the university announced they were canceling a pair of games....
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeyes sink free throws, Panthers
IOWA CITY — When the shots weren’t falling Sunday, the 12th-ranked Iowa women’s basketball team followed a different path to victory. The Hawkeyes knocked down 28-of-31 free throws -- including 23 of the 25 that came off the hands of Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano – to get past Northern Iowa 88-74 in front of a crowd of 13,304 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Isaiah McMorris Visits Iowa, Picks Up Offer
'24 Nebraska Receiver Discusses Hawkeye Opportunity
Sioux City Journal
As Proctor wavers, Hawkeyes add Princeton DB
As the University of Iowa football team’s top-rated commitment in its 2023 recruiting class contemplates a late flip to Alabama, the Hawkeyes continue to build a class that will sign letters of intent on Wednesday. Iowa picked up a verbal commitment Monday from Teegan Davis, a versatile athlete from...
‘What’s the upside?’: HHQ ranks the top 5 Hawkeye quotes from the 2022 season
We’re two weeks away from 7-5 Iowa’s bowl game against 7-5 Kentucky at the Music City Bowl. We’re also three weeks removed from Iowa’s final regular season game. With some time to reflect on the season, I decided to have some fun. My first season covering the Iowa Hawkeyes had a little bit of everything. […]
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa football receives pledge from in-state 2023 DE
Iowa added a commit to its 2023 class on Monday. Ryan Kuennen announced that he’ll be staying in the state of Iowa. Kuennen is a native of West Des Moines, Iowa and is a DE that is unrated by 247Sports. The other school that sent Kuennen an offer was Northern Illinois.
Iowa Flips Teegan Davis from Eastern Illinois
'23 Defensive Back Visits Hawkeyes During Weekend
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa hoops star becomes 4th player to record incredible B1G stat in past 10 years
Filip Rebraca is in some pretty good company after his incredible performance against Southeastern Missouri State Saturday night. The senior center became just the fourth B1G player in the past 10 years to record at least 30 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists in Saturday’s win. “MVP” doesn’t begin to describe his performance. The North Dakota transfer was 12-13 from the field and , alongside his impressive stats listed above, earned a block and a steal as well.
Davenport North coach: Game officials used derogatory words toward me
On Tuesday, December 8th, Davenport North and Pleasant Valley played what seemed like an ordinary basketball game at Pleasant Valley. Later that night, via social media, Davenport North basketball coach Marquez Davis made a post alleging the three officials at the game, at separate times, used derogatory and racial slurs towards him during the game. […]
Cedar Rapids Boy & Vikings Fan Got Best Christmas Present Ever [WATCH]
When this young Minnesota Vikings fan headed to the Twin Cities Saturday morning, he had no idea he was going to a game, let alone one of the best ever. Saturday morning, Nate Galvin, his son Teegan, and Nate's girlfriend Hannah Holman took off for the Twin Cities. Teegan thought they were going out of state for a quick trip that would include some time to swim. He was in for quite a surprise.
United Township pulls away from West in second half at Genesis Shootout
United Township boys basketball able to pull away in second half against Davenport West, 72-55.
KCRG.com
Light pillars appear in sky above eastern Iowa
The Jewish holiday Hanukkah started tonight at sundown, and the Agudas Achim Synagogue in Coralville held a party to celebrate. Labor groups hold Christmas celebration in Dubuque. Updated: 2 hours ago. Two groups in Dubuque kept up a decades-long tradition on Sunday of helping those in need around the holidays.
This Eastern Iowa Business Is Closing It’s Doors After 59 Years
In what is a bittersweet moment for this La Porte City business, after nearly 6 decades of processing meat, it's sadly coming to an end. Kramer Sausage Company has been processing meat for 59 years and after sadly losing its founder last month, Heinz Kramer, it's time to move on.
The Best ‘Expensive’ Restaurant in Iowa is Here in the Corridor
The next time you're looking for a place to do a little "fine dining," there's a great restaurant in Iowa City that should be at the top of your list!. The website Eat This recently published a list with the best expensive restaurants in all 50 states, and I was surprised to see that an Eastern Iowa restaurant was the pick for our state. I just assumed that Iowa's best "expensive" restaurant would be in Des Moines!
Daily Iowan
Gov. Kim Reynolds awards University of Iowa with $8.2 million grant
Gov. Kim Reynolds awarded the University of Iowa $8.2 million for bioscience research and economic development on Wednesday. The UI plans to renovate space in the south tower of the College of Pharmacy building and build a new top-floor in the same building with the grant. The money will be used once it is approved by the state Board of Regents, a UI news release said.
The Odds of a White Christmas in Eastern Iowa Will Surprise You
If you talk to almost any Iowan who dislikes snow, winter, and cold, they'll likely agree that they'll put up with those things for two days each year: Christmas Eve and Christmas day. After that, they're ready to say adios to the snow and cold. While most Hallmark movies show...
Iowa Man Uses Christmas Display For Suicide Prevention Awareness
If you or someone you know has thoughts of suicide, help is available. The Crisis Hotline number is 988. Suicide is a sad and very scary situation, that no one wants to find themselves in. Family members and friends of suicide victims can go the rest of their lives feeling guilty wondering what they could've done differently. That answer isn't simple for anyone who's been through a tragedy like this. This Iowa man is trying to make difference. Gary Honn from Fairfax, Iowa, sadly lost his brother-in-law to suicide and is now trying his best to turn a terrible situation, into a way to help others.
Daily Iowan
Iowa taxpayers could be responsible for shortfalls of UI $1.2 billion utilities deal
Following an investigation of the University of Iowa public/private partnership, a deal finalized in March 2020, State Auditor Rob Sand recommended Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Legislature closely consider the cost-benefit of the agreement before entering another deal in the future. In the report released by the Iowa Office...
A Popular Iowa BBQ Restaurant is Coming to the Corridor
A few weeks ago, a listener messaged us on Facebook to tell us about a new restaurant opening in Coralville. Thanks to a job listing on the website Glassdoor, we discovered that the "World Famous Jethro's BBQ is opening in Coralville this spring!" Jethro's BBQ got its start over a...
biztimes.biz
Cascade native named to Forbes 30 under 30 list
CASCADE, Iowa — A Cascade native was named to the 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 Food and Drink list for her work to support family farmers and ranchers and sustainable agriculture. Elle Gadient, 27, a farmer advocate for Niman Ranch, was featured on the list of young leaders who...
KOEL 950 AM
Waterloo, IA
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0