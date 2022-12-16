ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Sioux City Journal

Hawkeyes sink free throws, Panthers

IOWA CITY — When the shots weren’t falling Sunday, the 12th-ranked Iowa women’s basketball team followed a different path to victory. The Hawkeyes knocked down 28-of-31 free throws -- including 23 of the 25 that came off the hands of Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano – to get past Northern Iowa 88-74 in front of a crowd of 13,304 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

As Proctor wavers, Hawkeyes add Princeton DB

As the University of Iowa football team’s top-rated commitment in its 2023 recruiting class contemplates a late flip to Alabama, the Hawkeyes continue to build a class that will sign letters of intent on Wednesday. Iowa picked up a verbal commitment Monday from Teegan Davis, a versatile athlete from...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa football receives pledge from in-state 2023 DE

Iowa added a commit to its 2023 class on Monday. Ryan Kuennen announced that he’ll be staying in the state of Iowa. Kuennen is a native of West Des Moines, Iowa and is a DE that is unrated by 247Sports. The other school that sent Kuennen an offer was Northern Illinois.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa hoops star becomes 4th player to record incredible B1G stat in past 10 years

Filip Rebraca is in some pretty good company after his incredible performance against Southeastern Missouri State Saturday night. The senior center became just the fourth B1G player in the past 10 years to record at least 30 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists in Saturday’s win. “MVP” doesn’t begin to describe his performance. The North Dakota transfer was 12-13 from the field and , alongside his impressive stats listed above, earned a block and a steal as well.
IOWA CITY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Davenport North coach: Game officials used derogatory words toward me

On Tuesday, December 8th, Davenport North and Pleasant Valley played what seemed like an ordinary basketball game at Pleasant Valley. Later that night, via social media, Davenport North basketball coach Marquez Davis made a post alleging the three officials at the game, at separate times, used derogatory and racial slurs towards him during the game. […]
DAVENPORT, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Cedar Rapids Boy & Vikings Fan Got Best Christmas Present Ever [WATCH]

When this young Minnesota Vikings fan headed to the Twin Cities Saturday morning, he had no idea he was going to a game, let alone one of the best ever. Saturday morning, Nate Galvin, his son Teegan, and Nate's girlfriend Hannah Holman took off for the Twin Cities. Teegan thought they were going out of state for a quick trip that would include some time to swim. He was in for quite a surprise.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KCRG.com

Light pillars appear in sky above eastern Iowa

The Jewish holiday Hanukkah started tonight at sundown, and the Agudas Achim Synagogue in Coralville held a party to celebrate. Labor groups hold Christmas celebration in Dubuque. Updated: 2 hours ago. Two groups in Dubuque kept up a decades-long tradition on Sunday of helping those in need around the holidays.
CORALVILLE, IA
98.1 KHAK

The Best ‘Expensive’ Restaurant in Iowa is Here in the Corridor

The next time you're looking for a place to do a little "fine dining," there's a great restaurant in Iowa City that should be at the top of your list!. The website Eat This recently published a list with the best expensive restaurants in all 50 states, and I was surprised to see that an Eastern Iowa restaurant was the pick for our state. I just assumed that Iowa's best "expensive" restaurant would be in Des Moines!
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Gov. Kim Reynolds awards University of Iowa with $8.2 million grant

Gov. Kim Reynolds awarded the University of Iowa $8.2 million for bioscience research and economic development on Wednesday. The UI plans to renovate space in the south tower of the College of Pharmacy building and build a new top-floor in the same building with the grant. The money will be used once it is approved by the state Board of Regents, a UI news release said.
IOWA CITY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Man Uses Christmas Display For Suicide Prevention Awareness

If you or someone you know has thoughts of suicide, help is available. The Crisis Hotline number is 988. Suicide is a sad and very scary situation, that no one wants to find themselves in. Family members and friends of suicide victims can go the rest of their lives feeling guilty wondering what they could've done differently. That answer isn't simple for anyone who's been through a tragedy like this. This Iowa man is trying to make difference. Gary Honn from Fairfax, Iowa, sadly lost his brother-in-law to suicide and is now trying his best to turn a terrible situation, into a way to help others.
IOWA STATE
biztimes.biz

Cascade native named to Forbes 30 under 30 list

CASCADE, Iowa — A Cascade native was named to the 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 Food and Drink list for her work to support family farmers and ranchers and sustainable agriculture. Elle Gadient, 27, a farmer advocate for Niman Ranch, was featured on the list of young leaders who...
CASCADE, IA
