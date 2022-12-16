Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wivr1017.com
Gas prices down headed into the holiday
Gas prices are down again as we head into Christmas week. Triple-A says the average cost for a gallon of regular no-lead gas is three-dollars 30 cents across the Land of Lincoln. That’s down two cents overnight and down 15 cents in the past week. In the Kankakee area, gas will set you back 3.44 on average, down four cents overnight and some 20 cents in the past week. Triple-A says gas is averaging 3.12 in Iroquois County, 3.47 in Ford County and 3.33 in Grundy County.
Timing of Winter Storm Shifts for Chicago Area as Threat for Dangerous Conditions Looms
Dangerous winter conditions are expected in the Chicago area this week, but the timing for when they could start has already shifted. According to recent forecasts, it appears the timing of the storm has shifted earlier, with a winter storm watch now taking effect in some counties Thursday morning. The...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Gunmen shoot man multiple times at South Side gas station
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon at a gas station in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. Around 1:05 p.m., police say the male victim was in the parking lot of the gas station in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue when an unknown vehicle pulled up and multiple people got out and opened fire.
cwbchicago.com
Slow-poke catalytic converter crew graciously waves another driver to pass as they work in West Rogers Park (Video)
Chicago — They may be the most courteous catalytic converter theft crew in Chicago — and probably one of the slowest. But a video of this three-man team at work on the North Side earlier this month shows how bold and carefree the city’s catalytic converter crews are.
Young children left home alone for hours without heat at Merrillville apartment: Lake County sheriff
A maintenance worker had gotten into the apartment to fix the heat and found the only food the children had was ice cream and Pepsi, police said. They were wearing coats, but shivering, according to the sheriff's department.
cwbchicago.com
4 arrested, 3 guns recovered after stolen truck crashes into Lincoln Park statute
Chicago police found three guns inside a stolen pickup truck that slammed into a statue in Lincoln Park early Monday morning and arrested four men who ran from the vehicle as cops moved in. The truck was used in a shooting in Lakeview over the weekend, and police are now trying to determine if any of the men or weapons are linked to other crimes.
wglc.net
Area Counties moved up to High Community Spread of COVID-19
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced that COVID-19 levels are on the rise, with three area counties at the High Community Level for COVID-19 transmission. DeKalb, Lee and Woodford Counties have elevated numbers of new cases, however Putnam, Bureau and LaSalle County currently remain at a low level. In the last week 82 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 statewide. IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra is reminding the public that basic health precautions are especially important when it comes to protecting members of the family who are most vulnerable, including older family members and the very young.
West Town, Chicago shooting: Man killed on Mariano's rooftop parking lot ID'd
Chicago police said the 37-year-old was sitting in his vehicle when he was shot.
Teen girl dies, 5 others injured after Fuller Park crash: Chicago police
Chicago police said a van appeared to have hit a median on the South Side.
More Illinois residents are getting concealed carry licenses amid fears about crime
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More and more victims of violence in Chicago are fighting back, and concealed carry license holders in particular have drawn their own weapons in some recent, high-profile robberies and carjackings.CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey has learned a growing number of Illinois residents are getting licensed to defend themselves – and in a lot of cases, they are obtaining the concealed carry licenses because they feel unsafe.Early on Sunday, Dec. 10, a victim turned the tables on a shooter in the Loop by pulling out his own gun. The victim was walking toward his parked car was right...
16-year-old boy shot on CTA Red Line train on Near South Side
A teenage boy was riding a CTA Red Line train near the 100 block of West Cermak Road when he was shot in the eye and ear, Chicago police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.
WGNtv.com
Body found after warrant arrest in Elgin
ELGIN, Ill. — A body was discovered inside an Elgin home following a warrant arrest Sunday night. Just before 7 p.m. Elgin police responded to the area of Summit and Hiawatha for a well-being check. When they arrived, police said a man was taken into custody on unrelated and outstanding warrants.
Teen boy charged in I-57 shooting that stemmed from road rage incident: Illinois State Police
Illinois State Police said the 17-year-old shot someone else on Chicago's Far South Side.
cwbchicago.com
Man committed 2 robberies on the CTA while on bail for having a gun on the CTA, prosecutors say
Chicago — A man who is currently jailed for allegedly robbing a man on the Red Line downtown while he was on bail for allegedly having a gun on the Red Line on the South Side has been charged with committing yet another robbery on the CTA earlier this year.
fox32chicago.com
Driver killed, 3 more hurt in West Side car crash
CHICAGO - A driver was killed, and three adult passengers were listed in serious condition following a crash on Chicago's West Side early Sunday. Police say officers responded to a crash in South Austin around 2:38 a.m. and found an unoccupied green sedan and a silver sedan with four occupants.
WSPY NEWS
Earlville woman arrested for retail theft
Plano police on Saturday arrested 48-year-old Jeannie S. Kirby, of Earlville, from the Plano Walmart store on Route 34. Kirby is accused of failing to ring up about $113 worth of merchandise in the self-checkout lane. Kirby is charged with retail theft. She was booked at the Plano Police Department...
2 Champaign juveniles arrested for murder, unlawful use of weapon
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Rantoul Police Department and US Marshalls Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrested two Champaign juveniles, ages 14 and 16, on Tuesday for the offenses of murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The arrests come as a result of the ongoing investigation in connection to the shooting death of 34-year-old DeCarlo […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man fatally shot while sitting in vehicle in Mariano's parking lot identified
CHICAGO - A 37-year-old man who was shot and killed in a Mariano's parking lot Monday in Chicago's West Town neighborhood has been identified. Around 4:27 p.m., police say the male victim was sitting in a vehicle in the Mariano's rooftop parking lot in the 2000 block of West Chicago Avenue when an unknown vehicle pulled up and two men got out and fired shots.
Over 12 Inches of Snow Possible in Parts of Illinois By Christmas
Someone out there is in trouble. They wished way too hard for a white Christmas, and now it looks like blizzard conditions are possible for a big part of the midwest leading into the holiday weekend. According to the current forecast from the National Weather Service, a Winter Storm Watch...
New year brings in new laws for smoke detectors, with must-have 10-year 'hard wired' alarms
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The new year will bring new laws, including one that means you might need to update your home smoke alarms.CBS 2's Shardaa gray on how to know if your detector needs replaced, and what happens if you don't do it.Come January 1st, Illinois residents will have a new smoke alarm law to follow. "Any home that has a smoke alarm that is not hardwired, it's using a 9-volt battery, not hardwired. When their current smoke alarms expire, they need to begin replacing them with 10-year sealed battery smoke alarms." Under the new fire safety smoke detector...
Comments / 0