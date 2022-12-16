A man who pleaded guilty to a charge of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence was sentenced on Monday. Indiana County district attorney Robert Manzi announced yesterday that 43-year-old Warren Miller of Hastings was ordered to serve up to 20 years for the first degree felony charge. He was scheduled to face a jury trial yesterday but instead entered a guilty plea to the lead charge. The charge was in connection with a crash on October 12th of 2020 on Route 286 near Hickory Lane in Green Township. Miller’s vehicle allegedly crossed the center line and collided head on the car driven by Christopher Ortman, who died at Indiana Regional Medical Center after he was flown from the scene.

HASTINGS, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO