Jefferson County, PA

explorejeffersonpa.com

Hearing Continued for Brookville Man Facing Prowling, Aggravated Assault Charges

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing was continued for a Brookville man facing prowling, aggravated assault, and related charges. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 21-year-old Austin J. Newcomb that was scheduled for Tuesday, December 20, was continued and will resume at 11:15 a.m. on February 8, 2023, with Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak presiding.
BROOKVILLE, PA
wccsradio.com

MAN SENTENCED FOR CHARGE OF HOMICIDE BY VEHICLE WHILE DUI

A man who pleaded guilty to a charge of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence was sentenced on Monday. Indiana County district attorney Robert Manzi announced yesterday that 43-year-old Warren Miller of Hastings was ordered to serve up to 20 years for the first degree felony charge. He was scheduled to face a jury trial yesterday but instead entered a guilty plea to the lead charge. The charge was in connection with a crash on October 12th of 2020 on Route 286 near Hickory Lane in Green Township. Miller’s vehicle allegedly crossed the center line and collided head on the car driven by Christopher Ortman, who died at Indiana Regional Medical Center after he was flown from the scene.
HASTINGS, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Accused of Breaking into Mahaffey VFD, Stealing Medical Bag Off Truck

MAHAFFEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is accused of recently stealing a medical bag off a fire truck in Mahaffey Borough. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the incident occurred at the Mahaffey Volunteer Fire Department on Market Street in Mahaffey Borough, Clearfield County. Police say the known...
MAHAFFEY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Woman Unharmed After Vehicle Slams into Fence on Route 219

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman escaped injury after crashing into a fence along State Route 219 early Saturday morning. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash occurred at 2:57 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, on State Route 219, in Washington Township, Jefferson County. Police say Emily...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

69-year-old man killed in Venango County crash

VICTORY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 69-year-old man was killed in a crash in Venango County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened on PA8 Highway in Victory Township near Twin Oaks Road. State police said Lawrence Delucco, of Union City, struck a dead deer in the road and that caused...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Respond to Hit-and-Run Accident on Route 119

HENDERSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released details of a hit-and-run accident on Saturday afternoon on State Route 119 in Henderson Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the incident occurred around 3:24 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, on State Route 119, in Henderson Township, Jefferson County. A 2021...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: Couturiaux Sentenced in Child Assault Case

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A Clearfield man charged for his part in a child assault case pleaded guilty Monday. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Kyle Victor Couturiaux, 36, was sentenced to 21 months to nine years in state prison by Judge Paul E. Cherry for three felony counts of endangering the welfare of children.
CLEARFIELD, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

WTAJ

SCI Houtzdale staff member accused of supplying drugs to inmates

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A staff member at SCI Houtzdale in Southern Clearfield County is facing legal issues after he was accused of smuggling drugs to multiple inmates. Prior to September 2022, security officials at the prison received information over a period of several months about Food Service Instructor Neil Rudy, 41, of Altoona. […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Woman Accused of Stealing Several Items on Five Separate Occasions From Walmart

OIL CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 76-year-old woman is accused of stealing several items on five separate occasions at the Titusville Walmart. According to Corry-based State Police, troopers responded to Walmart on Hydetown Road in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County, for a report of retail theft around 11:04 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13.
TITUSVILLE, PA
wccsradio.com

HOMER CITY NATIVE EARNS PROMOTION WITH PENNSYLVANIA STATE POLICE

A Homer City native recently earned a promotion and relocation from the Pennsylvania State Police. According to a news release, Daniel J. McAnulty was promoted from Trooper First Class to Corporal on December 7th at a ceremony held at LCBC Manheim in Lancaster County. In addition to the promotion, McAnulty was relocated to serve his home area in Troop A, which covers all of Indiana County along with portions of Cambria and Westmoreland Counties.
HOMER CITY, PA
wccsradio.com

POLICE IN INDIANA SEEKING INFORMATION ON VANDAL

Indiana Borough Police are investigating case of graffiti on a lightbox sign over the weekend. The incident reportedly happened between midnight Saturday night and 9:50 a.m. the following day. An unknown person used a permanent marker to write on a sign in the 100 block of North 2nd street. Anyone...
INDIANA, PA

