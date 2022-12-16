Read full article on original website
Related
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Quigley Pleads Guilty to Involvement in Laundromat, Skills Machine Break-in
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A former Woodland man pleaded guilty Tuesday for his involvement in the break-in of a laundromat and Pennsylvania Skills machine. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) According to police, in the early hours of February 2, 2020, Derek Zane Chadd Prince, 36,...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Hearing Continued for Brookville Man Facing Prowling, Aggravated Assault Charges
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing was continued for a Brookville man facing prowling, aggravated assault, and related charges. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 21-year-old Austin J. Newcomb that was scheduled for Tuesday, December 20, was continued and will resume at 11:15 a.m. on February 8, 2023, with Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak presiding.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Man Accused of Stealing Truck, Three Firearms Taken into Custody on I-80 in Pine Creek Township
PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 37-year-old man who allegedly stole a pickup truck and three firearms out of Luzerne County was taken into custody last Tuesday on Interstate 80 in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 37-year-old...
Pennsylvania State Police searching for man wanted on 2 active robbery warrants
BUTLER, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Butler are looking for a wanted man. According to a social media post, Ryan Williams is wanted on two active robbery warrants. Police said Williams may be armed, and advise residents not to approach him if they see him. Anyone with information...
wccsradio.com
MAN SENTENCED FOR CHARGE OF HOMICIDE BY VEHICLE WHILE DUI
A man who pleaded guilty to a charge of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence was sentenced on Monday. Indiana County district attorney Robert Manzi announced yesterday that 43-year-old Warren Miller of Hastings was ordered to serve up to 20 years for the first degree felony charge. He was scheduled to face a jury trial yesterday but instead entered a guilty plea to the lead charge. The charge was in connection with a crash on October 12th of 2020 on Route 286 near Hickory Lane in Green Township. Miller’s vehicle allegedly crossed the center line and collided head on the car driven by Christopher Ortman, who died at Indiana Regional Medical Center after he was flown from the scene.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Accused of Breaking into Mahaffey VFD, Stealing Medical Bag Off Truck
MAHAFFEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is accused of recently stealing a medical bag off a fire truck in Mahaffey Borough. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the incident occurred at the Mahaffey Volunteer Fire Department on Market Street in Mahaffey Borough, Clearfield County. Police say the known...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Woman Unharmed After Vehicle Slams into Fence on Route 219
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman escaped injury after crashing into a fence along State Route 219 early Saturday morning. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash occurred at 2:57 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, on State Route 219, in Washington Township, Jefferson County. Police say Emily...
wtae.com
69-year-old man killed in Venango County crash
VICTORY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 69-year-old man was killed in a crash in Venango County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened on PA8 Highway in Victory Township near Twin Oaks Road. State police said Lawrence Delucco, of Union City, struck a dead deer in the road and that caused...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Respond to Hit-and-Run Accident on Route 119
HENDERSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released details of a hit-and-run accident on Saturday afternoon on State Route 119 in Henderson Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the incident occurred around 3:24 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, on State Route 119, in Henderson Township, Jefferson County. A 2021...
‘Substantial amount’ of meth found during Walmart theft in Blair County, police say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trip to Walmart ended with a trip to Blair County Prison for a Maryland man that was reportedly shoplifting and found with a “substantial amount” of meth, police report. Police from Freedom Township were called to Walmart on Commerce Drive in Duncansville Dec. 19, just before 3:30 p.m. for […]
Man sentenced after killing driver in Indiana County DUI crash
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 43-year-old man will spend up to 19 years behind bars after pleading guilty to his role in a deadly crash in Indiana County in October 2020.The district attorney's office said Monday that Warren Miller hit another car head-on while under the influence of meth and marijuana. The other driver was killed.Miller was charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence. He will serve no less than seven years and up to 19 years in a state correctional institution.
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Couturiaux Sentenced in Child Assault Case
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A Clearfield man charged for his part in a child assault case pleaded guilty Monday. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Kyle Victor Couturiaux, 36, was sentenced to 21 months to nine years in state prison by Judge Paul E. Cherry for three felony counts of endangering the welfare of children.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Man Accused of Kicking Down Door, Threatening to Kill Man Due in Court on Thursday
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a local man who allegedly broke down a house door and threatened to kill a man in Falls Creek Borough is scheduled for Thursday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for against 35-year-old Shaun Michael Parks, of Falls Creek,...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Defendant Sentenced to Up to 20 Years for DUI Homicide Conviction
INDIANA CO., Pa. — District Attorney Robert Manzi announced on Monday that Warren Miller, 43, of Hastings, was sentenced to serve up to 20 years on the charge of Homicide by Vehicle While Driving Under the Influence, a felony of the first degree. The defendant Miller was scheduled to...
SCI Houtzdale staff member accused of supplying drugs to inmates
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A staff member at SCI Houtzdale in Southern Clearfield County is facing legal issues after he was accused of smuggling drugs to multiple inmates. Prior to September 2022, security officials at the prison received information over a period of several months about Food Service Instructor Neil Rudy, 41, of Altoona. […]
Police: Northern Cambria duo stole nearly 200 ft. of copper piping from a home
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men have been locked up on accusations that they broke into a home and stole copper piping from the basement that ran to the radiators and furnace. The alleged two-part burglary is said to have happened in November inside an unoccupied home at the 1200 block of Elder Avenue […]
explore venango
Woman Accused of Stealing Several Items on Five Separate Occasions From Walmart
OIL CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 76-year-old woman is accused of stealing several items on five separate occasions at the Titusville Walmart. According to Corry-based State Police, troopers responded to Walmart on Hydetown Road in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County, for a report of retail theft around 11:04 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13.
wccsradio.com
HOMER CITY NATIVE EARNS PROMOTION WITH PENNSYLVANIA STATE POLICE
A Homer City native recently earned a promotion and relocation from the Pennsylvania State Police. According to a news release, Daniel J. McAnulty was promoted from Trooper First Class to Corporal on December 7th at a ceremony held at LCBC Manheim in Lancaster County. In addition to the promotion, McAnulty was relocated to serve his home area in Troop A, which covers all of Indiana County along with portions of Cambria and Westmoreland Counties.
wccsradio.com
POLICE IN INDIANA SEEKING INFORMATION ON VANDAL
Indiana Borough Police are investigating case of graffiti on a lightbox sign over the weekend. The incident reportedly happened between midnight Saturday night and 9:50 a.m. the following day. An unknown person used a permanent marker to write on a sign in the 100 block of North 2nd street. Anyone...
Comments / 0