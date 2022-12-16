ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson-Clarion Head Start & Clarion Free Libraries Receives $7,500 from ‘Clarion Kid Books’

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Jefferson-Clarion Head Start, Inc. announces that its partnership with Pennsylvania-based children’s book author, philanthropist, and marketing entrepreneur Pam Selker Rak has yielded a $7,500.00 donation as a result of 2021-2022 net proceeds from three children’s books. (Pictured above: Head Start students enjoying Pam...
CLARION, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

Toonz for Tots would like to thank the Punxsutawney Police Department for being a local toy drop-off in their community. All of these donations will stay local and go to children in the community. Courtesy of Mary Kay Wright-Fedigan. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Featured Local Job: Treatment Supervisor II

Abraxas I is currently hiring a Residential Treatment Supervisor II to work with adolescents at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania. In this role, you will direct activities of a treatment unit and provide supervision of staff. Through leadership and direction,...
MARIENVILLE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Carley

This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Carley. Carley is a female English Springer Spaniel puppy. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Carley is friendly and playful!. She was surrendered to the shelter because her owner had too many...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Centre County home destroyed by fire

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –A house was destroyed after catching fire Tuesday afternoon in Walker Township, near the Centre County/Clinton County line. Fire departments were dispatched at 1:22 p.m. to the home near the intersection of routes 64 and 445. Nine companies from Centre and Clinton counties responded. It was reported that one person was […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

SCI Houtzdale staff member accused of supplying drugs to inmates

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A staff member at SCI Houtzdale in Southern Clearfield County is facing legal issues after he was accused of smuggling drugs to multiple inmates. Prior to September 2022, security officials at the prison received information over a period of several months about Food Service Instructor Neil Rudy, 41, of Altoona. […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Marienville VFD Responds to Fire in Jefferson County Friday, Dec. 16

ELDRED TWP, Pa. – The Marienville Volunteer Fire Department was one of eight volunteer fire departments from Forest, Clarion, and Jefferson Counties to respond to a structure fire in Eldred Township, Jefferson County Friday, Dec. 16. According to the Sigel Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, a structure fire was...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Woman Unharmed After Vehicle Slams into Fence on Route 219

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman escaped injury after crashing into a fence along State Route 219 early Saturday morning. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash occurred at 2:57 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, on State Route 219, in Washington Township, Jefferson County. Police say Emily...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Drug Task Force Officers Bust Area Man for Selling Meth in Falls Creek Borough

FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Members of the Northwest Municipal Drug Task Force arrested an area man for selling methamphetamine in Falls Creek Borough. According to court documents, a detective of the Elk County District Attorney’s office filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Drew Patrick Curley, of Rockton, Clearfield County, on Tuesday, December 13, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
FALLS CREEK, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Hearing Continued for Brookville Man Facing Prowling, Aggravated Assault Charges

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing was continued for a Brookville man facing prowling, aggravated assault, and related charges. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 21-year-old Austin J. Newcomb that was scheduled for Tuesday, December 20, was continued and will resume at 11:15 a.m. on February 8, 2023, with Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak presiding.
BROOKVILLE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

SPONSORED: ‘Big Finish’ Sales Event Happening Now at Clarion Ford!

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Buy now and get 90 days of no payment on most new vehicles at the “Big Finish” Sales Event going on at Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram. Returning lessees can get up to $4,000 bonus cash on a New Ram B Horn Pick up or $1,500 on a New Jeep Renegade Trail Hawk 4X4.
CLARION, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Missing Kittanning woman found dead along Allegheny River in Harrison

A woman reported missing by Kittanning police was found dead Sunday along the Allegheny River in Harrison. The body of Kimberly Mead, 51, of Kittanning was discovered shortly before 3 p.m. on the riverbank along Pulaski Drive, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene about an hour later. A cause of death has not yet been determined.
KITTANNING, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Accused of Breaking into Mahaffey VFD, Stealing Medical Bag Off Truck

MAHAFFEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is accused of recently stealing a medical bag off a fire truck in Mahaffey Borough. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the incident occurred at the Mahaffey Volunteer Fire Department on Market Street in Mahaffey Borough, Clearfield County. Police say the known...
MAHAFFEY, PA
explore venango

Aaron ‘The Kracken’ McCracken

Aaron ‘The Kracken’ McCracken, 32, of Oil City, died peacefully at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh, Friday December 16, 2022. Born on February 8, 1990 he was a son of Joe ‘Paw’ and Angel ‘Maw’ McCracken, who survive. Aaron graduated from Oil City High School...
OIL CITY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Elderly Woman Killed in Henderson Township House Fire

HENDERSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An 84-year-old woman was killed after a fire broke out in a Henderson Township residence on Friday evening. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, troopers were notified of a residential fire along State Route 119 in Henderson Township, Jefferson County, around 7:10 p.m. on Friday, December 16.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: Couturiaux Sentenced in Child Assault Case

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A Clearfield man charged for his part in a child assault case pleaded guilty Monday. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Kyle Victor Couturiaux, 36, was sentenced to 21 months to nine years in state prison by Judge Paul E. Cherry for three felony counts of endangering the welfare of children.
CLEARFIELD, PA

