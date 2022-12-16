ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarion County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
explorejeffersonpa.com

Featured Local Job: Treatment Supervisor II

Abraxas I is currently hiring a Residential Treatment Supervisor II to work with adolescents at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania. In this role, you will direct activities of a treatment unit and provide supervision of staff. Through leadership and direction,...
MARIENVILLE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

Toonz for Tots would like to thank the Punxsutawney Police Department for being a local toy drop-off in their community. All of these donations will stay local and go to children in the community. Courtesy of Mary Kay Wright-Fedigan. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

SPONSORED: Beverage-Air Employee Spotlight: Inoussa Zalle

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Each month Beverage-Air will be recognizing multiple employees responsible for the quality products Beverage-Air manufactures and have contributed to the family atmosphere at Beverage-Air of Brookville. This week Beverage-Air is recognizing Inoussa Zalle. Inoussa started his journey at Beverage-Air in 2021 on Line 11 and...
BROOKVILLE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: Couturiaux Sentenced in Child Assault Case

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A Clearfield man charged for his part in a child assault case pleaded guilty Monday. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Kyle Victor Couturiaux, 36, was sentenced to 21 months to nine years in state prison by Judge Paul E. Cherry for three felony counts of endangering the welfare of children.
CLEARFIELD, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Hearing Continued for Brookville Man Facing Prowling, Aggravated Assault Charges

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing was continued for a Brookville man facing prowling, aggravated assault, and related charges. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 21-year-old Austin J. Newcomb that was scheduled for Tuesday, December 20, was continued and will resume at 11:15 a.m. on February 8, 2023, with Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak presiding.
BROOKVILLE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Defendant Sentenced to Up to 20 Years for DUI Homicide Conviction

INDIANA CO., Pa. — District Attorney Robert Manzi announced on Monday that Warren Miller, 43, of Hastings, was sentenced to serve up to 20 years on the charge of Homicide by Vehicle While Driving Under the Influence, a felony of the first degree. The defendant Miller was scheduled to...
HASTINGS, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Accused of Breaking into Mahaffey VFD, Stealing Medical Bag Off Truck

MAHAFFEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is accused of recently stealing a medical bag off a fire truck in Mahaffey Borough. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the incident occurred at the Mahaffey Volunteer Fire Department on Market Street in Mahaffey Borough, Clearfield County. Police say the known...
MAHAFFEY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Woman Unharmed After Vehicle Slams into Fence on Route 219

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman escaped injury after crashing into a fence along State Route 219 early Saturday morning. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash occurred at 2:57 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, on State Route 219, in Washington Township, Jefferson County. Police say Emily...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Defendant Pleads Guilty to Homicide by Vehicle While DUI

INDIANA CO., Pa. — Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi announced on Monday that Warren Miller, 43, of Hastings, entered a guilty plea to the lead charge of Homicide by Vehicle While Driving Under the Influence, a felony of the first degree. The defendant was scheduled to face a...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Carley

This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Carley. Carley is a female English Springer Spaniel puppy. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Carley is friendly and playful!. She was surrendered to the shelter because her owner had too many...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Elderly Woman Killed in Henderson Township House Fire

HENDERSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An 84-year-old woman was killed after a fire broke out in a Henderson Township residence on Friday evening. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, troopers were notified of a residential fire along State Route 119 in Henderson Township, Jefferson County, around 7:10 p.m. on Friday, December 16.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Respond to Hit-and-Run Accident on Route 119

HENDERSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released details of a hit-and-run accident on Saturday afternoon on State Route 119 in Henderson Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the incident occurred around 3:24 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, on State Route 119, in Henderson Township, Jefferson County. A 2021...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Release Details of One-Vehicle Crash on Route 949

HEATH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a one-vehicle crash that occurred in Heath Township last week. According to a release issued by PSP Marienville on Friday, December 16, the crash happened around 10:09 a.m. on Sunday, December 11, on State Route 949, in Heath Township, Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

AAA: Gas Prices Continue to Fall in Advance of the Holidays

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. — Gas prices are seven cents cheaper in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.795 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. (Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.) This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.795. Average price during the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

SPONSORED: Get a New Ford This Holiday at Clarion Ford’s ‘Shine Bright’ Sales Event

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Get a New Ford this holiday seasn with the savings you’ll get at the “Shine Bright” sales event at Clarion Ford. Take advantage of 0% financing on a New 2022 Ford Explorer, New 2022 Ford Edge, or New 2022 Ford Escape, and you can still get low 1.9% financing on a New 2022 Ford Ecosport, New 2022 Ford Maverick, and 2022 Ford Bronco Sport.
CLARION, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy