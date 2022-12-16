ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

Preview: Walter Afanasieff Talks Writing Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ on Nile Rodgers’ Radio Show

By Alli Patton
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago

When you hear the Mariah Carey holiday staple, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” do you wonder how that sleigh bell jangling, epic pop magic was made?

Hit-making songwriter and producer Walter Afanasieff joins the legendary musician Nile Rodgers for an episode of his Deep Hidden Meaning Radio to tell the story behind the iconic holiday tune and more. With piano close at hand during their conversation, Afanasieff walks Rodgers through “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

“Ever since I was a young child, the thing that loomed over all our heads was that nobody would ever top Irving Berlin’s ‘White Christmas,” the host says, speaking on the undeniable hold a Christmas classic has during the most wonderful time of the year. “It was this record that came around every year, every year, every year. And then all of a sudden I saw ‘All I Want For Christmas’ starting to creep up on it. And I was like going, ‘Oh man, check this out.'”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fPS4V_0jl5l0Eh00
Deep Hidden Meaning Radio with Nile Rodgers  on Apple Music 1

In response to the song’s success, Afanasieff touches on this being its fourth consecutive year at No. 1 for the holidays. “Four years in a row, man,” he says. “I’m so blown away by that because it’s almost 30 years old, that song. And number one four years in a row.

“Somebody asked me, ‘How many number ones have you done?’ And I go, ‘Well, I’m trying to figure out what are the rules,'” the songwriter continues. “I had 13 number one songs, and then this song has gone number one four years in a row. So I figured that’s four more number ones, right? So I get to say I have 17 number ones.”

He detailed how “All I Want For Christmas Is You” came to be, describing, “The whole creation of ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ was fundamentally at the piano. The birth of it was at the piano. It’s a complex song. As easy as it is on the ears, it is pretty fairly complicated. It’s a very complex minor six and all kinds of cool things going on.”

Afanasieff plays the opening notes on his piano, going into the song’s explosive chorus. “So when we started doing this, what we wanted to do was a very simple old school rock and roll, kind of Phil Spectory kind of, I don’t know what mode,” he details the experience of collaborating with the pop star on what would became her greatest hit. “They stuck it on this album in 1994. And as far as I know, they tried to put out the single, ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You.’ At that time, it didn’t do nothing. And then like you said, for some reason, some mystical, cosmic, wonderful reason, this girl Mariah and her Christmas song just every year started getting more and more and more and more.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Afanasieff talks further about collaborations with Carey and composing her songs “Hero” and “One Sweet Day.” He also discusses working with pop icon Celine Dion to produce her mega-hits, “Beauty and the Beast” and “My Heart Will Go On.” The pair also recount their stories of working with the late Michael Jackson.

Tune in to the full conversation this Saturday (Dec. 17) at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET, or listen on demand with an Apple Music subscription at HERE.

Check out their conversation on “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” below.

Photo: “All I Want For Christmas” / YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You returns to UK number one

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the UK singles chart, after Mariah Carey dethroned Taylor Swift from the number one spot. All I Want For Christmas Is You tops the chart after being streamed 10.8 million times in the past week. Another 23 festive favourites have also...
iheart.com

Morgan Evans Shares 'Mellow' Rendition Of Mariah Carey's Hit Christmas Song

Morgan Evans shared a rendition of one of the biggest holiday songs of all time, covering Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey’s 1990s mega hit song, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” Evans posted a clip of his cover on Instagram on Monday evening (December 5), putting his own spin on Carey's song and sharing a “little mellow Christmas vibe on a rainy Nashville day 🎄”
Parade

Mariah Carey is the Queen of Christmas Coziness in Oversized White Fur Coat

Mariah Carey is a pro at staying fabulous, even in freezing temperatures. The unofficial Queen of Christmas hit the NYC streets looking cozy as ever on Dec. 16, as she was spotted out and about in the Big Apple donning an oversized white fur hooded coat. She rocked solid black pants underneath with knee-high black Christian Louboutin boots and black sunglasses, as her honey blonde loosely-curled hair fell underneath the hood, framing her face.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
American Songwriter

‘CMA Country Christmas’ Set List Finds Scotty McCreery, Maren Morris Singing Holiday Classics

CMA has unveiled the setlist for CMA Country Christmas, and it’s packed with holiday cheer. When fans tune in on Thursday (Dec. 8), they’ll be treated to several holiday classics sung by some of country music’s brightest stars, including Scotty McCreery with “Holly Jolly Christmas,” Maren Morris offers “Merry Christmas Baby” and Old Dominion on “What Christmas Means To Me.” First-time CMA Country Christmas performers The War and Treaty take on the haunting “O Holy Night.”
Us Weekly

Britney Spears’ Biggest Accomplishments Since Her Comeback

More than 20 years into her career, Britney Spears still sits on the throne as the Princess of Pop. The former Mouseketeer burst onto the music scene in 1998 with her debut single, “…Baby One More Time.” After releasing three successful albums, 1999’s …Baby One More Time, 2000’s Oops!… I Did It Again and 2001’s […]
hotnewhiphop.com

Quincy Jones Posts Birthday Tribute For Late Mom Kim Porter

The singer-actor also shared a throwback photo of him hugging Kim Porter. Honoring his mother for what would have been her 52nd birthday, Quincy took to his Instagram Thursday to share how much he missed her since her 2018 death. Kim Porter passed away unexpectedly in her home with her cause of death listed as pneumonia.
American Songwriter

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Surprise ‘The Voice’ Contestant Jay Allen at Ole Red

An alumnus from The Voice got a special surprise from coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. Jay Allen, who was a contestant on season 22 of The Voice, was performing at Shelton’s bar, Ole Red, in the coach’s hometown of Tishomingo, Oklahoma, on Saturday night (Dec. 17) where he spotted two superstar faces in the crowd. The show was a family affair, as Allen’s wife, fellow country singer Kylie Morgan, and her parents were also there.
TISHOMINGO, OK
Outsider.com

Maren Morris Unveils Dramatic Hair Transformation Before Final Concert on Tour

Most every girl, young or old, likes to show off a new ‘do. But Maren Morris got a drastic cut right before she stepped on stage this week. Morris, the country music star and Grammy winner, showed off the new shoulder-length style and darker hair in an Instagram post. She captioned it: “When your hair fairy … chops your mane an hour to show.” And she tagged Nashville stylist Marwa Bashir.
NASHVILLE, TN
E! News

Adele Has the Most Relatable Reaction to Seeing Shania Twain in Crowd of Her Las Vegas Concert

Watch: Adele Sets the Record Straight on How to Say Her Name. That does impress her much. Last week, Adele kicked off her long-awaited Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, performing to an audience of 4,000 fans. But most recently, the "Easy On Me" singer had a fangirl moment of her own after finding out Shania Twain attended one of her concerts.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOEL 950 AM

John Legend Wants Carrie Underwood to Coach ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton has announced his departure from The Voice after its upcoming Season 23, and fellow coach John Legend has a strong idea of who he'd like to see in the red chair coming up. In a new interview, Legend says he'd like to see Carrie Underwood as a coach...
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

46K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy