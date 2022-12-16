Read full article on original website
Related
New York residents have mixed feelings about yet another statewide anti-bias program
The new unit is a broader effort by Gov. Kathy Hochul to address hate crimes and violence across the state in response to Buffalo's deadly mass shooting that killed 10 Black people.
New York: SNAP recipients to receive maximum benefit in December
NEW YORK (WWTI) — All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The governor’s office said all households participating in the program, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive […]
Certain Homeowners In New York State Can Get Up To $8,000 To Replace Furnace
Certain homeowners in New York are eligible for up to $8,000 in assistance from the state to repair heating equipment. With many regions currently experiencing heavy snowfall, winter is officially underway. Winter in New York is often brutal, frigid, and long, leaving some homeowners struggling to keep the heat on. If your heating equipment needs repair or needs to be replaced, help is available.
informnny.com
New year, new laws: Look out for these 4 changes affecting New Yorkers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The new year is just a few weeks away. Many of us take advantage of the clean break, and will kick off 2023 by shaking up our routines. Giving yourself a few weeks to implement a change on January 1 makes it easier to adapt for some. It turns out New York lawmakers agree with this sentiment.
Homeowners Getting $25K For No Effort In New York State
2 windmills on the property produce a $20,000-$25,000 yearly income. If you have ever driven from Albany to Buffalo, or from Rochester to the Southern Tier of New York State, you have seen many windmills on various hilltops. Ever wonder what the landowners make off of those?. New York State,...
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officials
We all need family vacations once in a while. It helps us reduce stress and develop a stronger bond with our family members. Also, it increases gender equality because fathers are enabled to spend quality time with their children and husbands get to know their wives better than before.
End 2022 By Becoming A Millionaire Here In New York State
If you want to end 2022 on a high note, and begin 2023 as a millionaire, all you need to do is buy some of these 59 New York Lottery scratch off tickets with the top prize of over a million dollars on store shelves. There are million dollar grand...
New York Bans the Sale of Cosmetics Tested on Animals
New York has become the tenth state to prohibit the sale of cosmetics that have been tested on animals. New York Governor Kathy Hochul has signed the New York Cruelty Free Cosmetics Act which means that any cosmetics newly tested on animals will be prohibited in New York starting on January 1, 2023.
What Is New York State’s Best Signature Food? The Answer Will Surprise You!
What is the one food that is synonymous with the state of New York?. If asked what you thought the best signature food item in the state of New York is I am 99.9 percent sure one particular item would come to mind. A perfectly cooked New York-style pizza. And...
Could Counties In New York Secede From The State?
Let's be honest not everyone agrees with each other when it comes to politics but could a county in New York state actually leave the state and join another one?. While the talk of secession hasn't been prevalent since 1800 when several Southern states voted to leave the Union, could counties in a state decide to leave the state they are associated with and join another state?
Gov. Hochul Vetoes Opt-Out Bill For New York’s ‘Holiday Hunt’
As reported here on December 6th, the New York State Legislature had passed a bill that would have allowed counties to opt-out of the 2021 'Holiday Hunt' law, which added a deer hunting period from December 26th through January 1st each year in the designated Southern Zone of New York State. For those non-hunters, the Southern Zone is just about everything south of the Adirondacks. Democratic State Senator, John Mannion sponsored the opt-out bill and another powerful democrat put an end to his endeavor.
Gov. Hochul Signs Law Making Major Changes To Gift Cards In New York State
New York has made some major changes to gift card laws, right in time for the holiday season. The changes work in favor of consumers in New York, offering added protections and options. It's nice to see these changes since most of us actually lose out when it comes to gift cards. According to USA Today,
What Happens to the Deposit Money From Cans and Bottles Not Returned in New York?
If you live in New York, returning your cans and bottles to get the deposit back is second nature – it’s just something you do and probably have been doing for the majority of your life but do you know how it all started?. The New York State...
Cannabis Delivered to You? It’s High Time For New Yorkers
There's a new delivery service coming to town, but it's not what you think! New Yorkers rejoice as the state has officially approved marijuana delivery services from licensed businesses. That's right; now you can get your cannabis delivered straight to your doorstep (so long as you are 21 or over and have a valid medical marijuana card). Great news for anyone outside of the five boroughs of New York City who may have trouble getting to a dispensary because of distance or lack of access to reliable transportation.
proclaimerscv.com
Immigrants in New York- Can No Longer Considered As “Illegal Aliens”
The term “illegal alien” is no longer acceptable in New York when referring to immigrants who are present there illegally. It’s related to the decision New York made to ban the term “inmate” when referring to criminals. The modification was made after Governor Kathy Hochul signed new legislation.
Upstate New York Train and Fire Stations That Are Now Restaurants
What to do with a historic old train station or an old fire station that has answered its last call? Many towns across Upstate New York have found new life for these important old buildings in creative ways. You've probably seen it happen in your town or city. A bar...
These 7 Places In New York State Gave Out The Most Traffic Tickets
During the holidays there will be an increase in police on the roads across New York State. In addition to New York State Troopers giving out tickets, these 7 places issued tons of tickets in 2021, so you should be very careful if you have to drive through any of them.
Lucky CNY Lottery Player Gets Early Christmas Gift, Wins Nearly 20 Grand
3-11-18-24-38 The ticket was sold in Onondaga County at Keiffer's Cigar on Tulip Stree in Liverpool, New York. It's worth $18,273.00. The Mega Millions jackpot for the Tuesday, December 20 drawing is up to $465 million. That would make a even nicer Christmas present. Do you have your ticket yet? You can even buy one without leaving home? There's now an app for that.
It’ll Soon Cost You More to Shop at Popular New York Wholesale Store
With the worst inflation in decades, Americans are looking to save whenever and wherever they can. It'll soon cost you a little more to buy in bulk at one Wholesale store in Central New York. Costco is raising its membership fees. The company's chief financial officer, Richard Galanti confirmed the...
adirondackalmanack.com
It’s Debatable: Concealed Carry Act
Editor’s note: This commentary is in the Nov/Dec 2022 issue of Adirondack Explorer magazine, as part of our “It’s Debatable” feature. In this regular column, we invite organizations and/or individuals to address a particular issue. For more on this issue, read this story by Gwendolyn Craig. Click here to subscribe to the magazine, available in both print and digital formats: www.adirondackexplorer.org/subscribe.
96.9 WOUR
Marcy, NY
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wour.com/
Comments / 4