New York State

News Channel 34

New York: SNAP recipients to receive maximum benefit in December

NEW YORK (WWTI) — All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The governor’s office said all households participating in the program, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Certain Homeowners In New York State Can Get Up To $8,000 To Replace Furnace

Certain homeowners in New York are eligible for up to $8,000 in assistance from the state to repair heating equipment. With many regions currently experiencing heavy snowfall, winter is officially underway. Winter in New York is often brutal, frigid, and long, leaving some homeowners struggling to keep the heat on. If your heating equipment needs repair or needs to be replaced, help is available.
NEW YORK STATE
informnny.com

New year, new laws: Look out for these 4 changes affecting New Yorkers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The new year is just a few weeks away. Many of us take advantage of the clean break, and will kick off 2023 by shaking up our routines. Giving yourself a few weeks to implement a change on January 1 makes it easier to adapt for some. It turns out New York lawmakers agree with this sentiment.
NEW YORK STATE
96.9 WOUR

New York Bans the Sale of Cosmetics Tested on Animals

New York has become the tenth state to prohibit the sale of cosmetics that have been tested on animals. New York Governor Kathy Hochul has signed the New York Cruelty Free Cosmetics Act which means that any cosmetics newly tested on animals will be prohibited in New York starting on January 1, 2023.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Could Counties In New York Secede From The State?

Let's be honest not everyone agrees with each other when it comes to politics but could a county in New York state actually leave the state and join another one?. While the talk of secession hasn't been prevalent since 1800 when several Southern states voted to leave the Union, could counties in a state decide to leave the state they are associated with and join another state?
VERMONT STATE
104.5 The Team

Gov. Hochul Vetoes Opt-Out Bill For New York's 'Holiday Hunt'

As reported here on December 6th, the New York State Legislature had passed a bill that would have allowed counties to opt-out of the 2021 'Holiday Hunt' law, which added a deer hunting period from December 26th through January 1st each year in the designated Southern Zone of New York State. For those non-hunters, the Southern Zone is just about everything south of the Adirondacks. Democratic State Senator, John Mannion sponsored the opt-out bill and another powerful democrat put an end to his endeavor.
NEW YORK STATE
WIBX 950

Cannabis Delivered to You? It's High Time For New Yorkers

There's a new delivery service coming to town, but it's not what you think! New Yorkers rejoice as the state has officially approved marijuana delivery services from licensed businesses. That's right; now you can get your cannabis delivered straight to your doorstep (so long as you are 21 or over and have a valid medical marijuana card). Great news for anyone outside of the five boroughs of New York City who may have trouble getting to a dispensary because of distance or lack of access to reliable transportation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
proclaimerscv.com

Immigrants in New York- Can No Longer Considered As "Illegal Aliens"

The term “illegal alien” is no longer acceptable in New York when referring to immigrants who are present there illegally. It’s related to the decision New York made to ban the term “inmate” when referring to criminals. The modification was made after Governor Kathy Hochul signed new legislation.
NEW YORK STATE
96.9 WOUR

Lucky CNY Lottery Player Gets Early Christmas Gift, Wins Nearly 20 Grand

3-11-18-24-38 The ticket was sold in Onondaga County at Keiffer's Cigar on Tulip Stree in Liverpool, New York. It's worth $18,273.00. The Mega Millions jackpot for the Tuesday, December 20 drawing is up to $465 million. That would make a even nicer Christmas present. Do you have your ticket yet? You can even buy one without leaving home? There's now an app for that.
LIVERPOOL, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

It's Debatable: Concealed Carry Act

Editor’s note: This commentary is in the Nov/Dec 2022 issue of Adirondack Explorer magazine, as part of our “It’s Debatable” feature. In this regular column, we invite organizations and/or individuals to address a particular issue. For more on this issue, read this story by Gwendolyn Craig. Click here to subscribe to the magazine, available in both print and digital formats: www.adirondackexplorer.org/subscribe.
96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR

Marcy, NY
