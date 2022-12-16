Read full article on original website
Deadly crash in Luzerne County
SALEM TOWNSHIP, PA — A man is dead after a wreck in Luzerne County. Salem Township police say it happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday on Route 11. Police said the driver of a construction vehicle fell asleep at the wheel and, when he woke up, veered into the southbound lane, and hit a car.
Pennsylvania State Police seize $50,000 worth of drugs in Berks County
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Berks County have arrested a man after $50,000 worth of drugs were seized. State Police say on November 30 Troopers contacted Darryl Metz Jr. regarding an ongoing investigation into the sale of illegal drugs. State Police say searches of Metz’s...
Berks Driver May Face Homicide Charge For Crash That Killed Blandon Man
A driver in Berks County may be charged with vehicular homicide after authorities say he caused an accident by illegally passing another car. Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to the scene of a three-car accident on Shartlesville Road near the intersection with Lonesome Valley Road in Jefferson Township just after 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 6, troopers said in a release.
1 man dies, 2 injured in Pa. car crash
One man has died after a car crash that occurred in Luzerne County, according to a story from WBRE/WYOU. The Salem Township Police Department and the Mocanaqua Volunteer Fire Department responded at about 1 p.m. on Monday, to a car crash in the 1000 block of Salem Boulevard, also known as Route 11, the news outlet said.
Crash in Union County Injures Northumberland County Man
WINFIELD – In Union County, a one car crash near the Route 15/CSVT interchange injured a man from Northumberland County. State police tell us, 36-year-old Roger Rosancrans of Sunbury was driving north on Route 15 near County Line Road. They say he crossed both soundbound lanes and hit an embankment.
Truck driver cited for crash on Interstate 80 in Thursday snow storm
Turbot Township, Pa. — An Indiana truck driver was cited for traveling too fast in the snowy conditions Thursday on Interstate 80 and crashing into emergency response vehicles. State police at Milton say Karanjeet Singh, 28, of Noblesville, Indiana, drove over road flares in the right lane near mile marker 213 in Turbot Township as he attempted to merge into the left lane at the last minute. The right lane...
First responders hurt in crash
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Two first responders were hurt after a crash in Luzerne County. A crew from Hazle Township Fire and Rescue was responding to a different crash just before 7:30 a.m. Friday morning along Cando Expressway near Hazleton when their vehicle was hit. The first responders were...
Pottstown home invasion robbery lands Carbon County man in prison
NORRISTOWN — A Carbon County man is headed to prison for his participation in a home invasion robbery with two others in Pottstown during which three victims were threatened at gunpoint or restrained with tape while the home was ransacked. Devon Malcom Williams, 33, of the 400 block of...
Woman says husband crashed vehicle into her home in Northampton, vehicle contained homemade dynamite
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - A woman tells 69 News her husband crashed a vehicle into her home in Northampton Borough Tuesday afternoon. The woman, Lisa Avate, said her husband had two sticks of homemade dynamite in the vehicle, leading authorities to call in the bomb squad. "When he came in the...
Pa. teen accused of threatening family members with a knife: report
A 15-year-old is being charged by state police after he chased family members with a knife and barricaded himself in the basement, threatening troopers thereafter, according to WBRE/WYOU. The incident occurred on Dec. 6 when troopers responded to a home in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County, where it was reported that...
Transformer delivery likely to impact traffic in Monroe County
DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — There's a traffic alert out of Monroe County. PP&L says a transformer will be delivered to the Monroe substation in Stroudsburg on Tuesday. The route is around 10 miles, but the delivery will take several hours. It starts on Route 611 and North Delaware...
Jury convicts man of driving car into multiple police vehicles during chase
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office announced a guilty verdict in a case where they say a man attempted to hit police officers with his car as he was allegedly fleeing from an arrest attempt. According to Chief County Detective Eric J. Kerchner, on September 13, 2021, troopers were […]
Detectives: Father charged in newborn’s death had fentanyl in jail
WILKES-BARRE — A rolled up $1 bill covered with fentanyl was found in the wallet of Gary Edward Travinski Jr., as he was being searched during the intake process at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility, according to court records. The fentanyl was discovered after Travinski, 41, and his wife,...
Three arrested in alleged Luzerne County Walmart thefts
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested three people after separate thefts were allegedly committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 14 around 5:00 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for retail theft. During an investigation, police say […]
Man sentenced for a DUI crash killing one
MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a man has been sentenced to prison for his involvement in a crash that killed one while he was driving under the influence. According to Pike County District Attorney Raymond J. Tonkin, Kevin Lamar Aldridge, 43, of Arizona, entered a guilty plea to charges stemming from a fatal […]
Former Pennsylvania attorney general acquitted of DUI charge
Former state Attorney General Kathleen G. Kane was found not guilty of drunken driving following a nonjury trial before Lackawanna County Judge Vito P. Geroulo. Kane’s attorney, Jason Mattioli, said Geroulo issued the verdict Monday following around six hours of testimony. “We not only proved she was not guilty...
Businesses, apartments damaged by fire in Shamokin
SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Flames badly damaged a row of businesses Wednesday afternoon in Shamokin. The fire broke out around 4 p.m. along East Independence Street. Original Italian Pizza Restaurant released a statement on social media saying the business will be closed until further notice. So far no word if...
Portion of White Deer Pike to close on Wednesday in Union and Northumberland counties
White Deer, Pa. — A portion of Route 1010 (White Deer Pike / West Brimmer Avenue) will be closed Wednesday in White Deer Township, Union County and Watsontown, Northumberland County for a utility project. On Dec. 21, White Deer Pike will be closed between Route 1011 (Old Route 15) in White Deer Township, Union County and Route 405 in Watsontown while Windstream replaces wires across the roadway. A detour using local roadways will be in place while crews work. The detour will be in place between 7:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., weather permitting. Drivers are cautioned to be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.
Model train set delivered to VA Medical Center in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Veterans in Luzerne County received a special holiday gift Tuesday. Last week, Newswatch 16 told you about the Back Mountain Railroad Club working on a model train display. Members of the club decided to donate it to the VA Medical Center in Plains Township once...
Parents face charges after son's death in Montour County
DANVILLE, Pa. — Police were called to a home along the 300 block of Lower Mulberry Street in Danville back in July after Kristine Kortes reported her son as unresponsive. 27-year-old Adam Kortes lived with special needs; his mother was his caretaker. "Upon our arrival, we found a deceased...
