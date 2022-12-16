Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
31 years ago, a young mom went on a fake business trip and vanished. A month later, her husband developed "amnesia."Fatim HemrajBurlington, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
Related
wclo.com
DNR stocking areas with pheasants this week
25 state properties in central and southern Wisconsin, including three in Rock County, will be seeing an increase in the amount of pheasants as part of a DNR program. DNR State Game Farm Manager Kelly Maguire says they’re adding 2,800 pheasants to properties across the state to increase the hunting opportunities during the holiday season.
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in Wisconsin
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BizJournals and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
WISN
WISN 12 News is taking a look back at Kent Wainscott's career as he heads toward retirement
MILWAUKEE — Kent Wainscott is retiring after 34 years of reporting for WISN 12 News. He came to Milwaukee in 1988 after working at stations in Terre Haute, Indiana and Dayton, Ohio. This week we will be showing highlights and memorable moments from throughout Kent's career.
wearegreenbay.com
Supply chain logistics company closes Wisconsin facility, all 100+ employees impacted
BRISTOL, Wis. (WFRV) – A supply chain logistics company is permanently closing its southeastern Wisconsin facility, laying off over 100 employees at the location. According to a letter sent by GXO Logistics Supply Chain, Inc. to the Department of Workforce Development (DWD), the company will end all operations at its Kenosha facility located at 10375 140th Avenue.
empowerwisconsin.org
Leave it to Evers: Tony’s Doing the Left Thing tour
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers launched his liberal wish list road trip last week, his biennial listening session he’s calling the “Doing the Right Thing” tour. Evers, of course, will be doing the “left thing” when he moves into his second term in a couple of weeks and begins writing his next two-year budget proposal. Why change now? He’s governed from the hard left for four years. Besides, his second term comes thanks in large part to the rabid, radical left in Madison, which turned out their mail in-ballots in Dane County and at the University of Wisconsin in incredible numbers. (UW-Madison issued over 7,000 student voter ID cards between Sept. 1 and Election Day, over half of which were printed on Election Day, according to data from BadgersVote.)
seehafernews.com
Acuity Announces Three Staff Promotions
Three members of the Acuity Insurance team now have new jobs within the organization. Julie Beaumont is promoted to Central Claims General Manager. Julie started her Acuity career in 2007 as a Senior Field Claims Representative and was promoted to Field Claims Manager in 2014. She is a graduate of Milwaukee Business Technical Institute and earned the foundations of management certificate from the Wisconsin School of Business at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Julie also holds the Associate in Claims (AIC) professional designation. She resides in New Berlin, Wisconsin.
CBS 58
'The point of no return': Local UAW members continue to rally, display solidarity despite current stalemate
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's been almost eight months since around 1,100 members of United Auto Workers (UAW) Locals 180 in Racine County and 807 in Burlington, Iowa, walked out of two CNH Industrial plants and went on strike to demand better wages, healthcare and safety. Since then,...
YAHOO!
Wisconsin residents are asking for action on the problems caused by wake boats
Public concerns about damage caused by wake boats in Wisconsin have resulted in requests by Natural Resources Board members for action, including new laws, to address the issues. Wake boats are power craft with special ballast tanks designed to increase their displacement and create larger than normal waves for surfing...
shepherdexpress.com
Talking with Milwaukee’s Kato Kaelin
“Life is short, and I’m grabbing it by the balls”. When Milwaukee native Kato Kaelin moved to Los Angeles in the 1980s, his friends and family had no doubt he’d succeed at whatever he chose to do. But Kaelin’s eventual success as an actor, television and podcast host, and producer far exceeded anyone’s expectations. As a pre-teen, his nickname came from the Green Hornet’s chauffeur, Kato, played by Bruce Lee. As a high school student at Nicolet, Kaelin and his friends often spent Friday evenings at Barnaby’s pizza restaurant before heading off to bowl at Brown Port Lanes. On Saturday nights, they cruised the neighborhoods for house parties, especially the ones at a Lake Shore Drive mansion. He's still best friends with the two guys he hung around with then.
wtmj.com
Wisconsin braces for potential blizzard leading into Christmas
MILWAUKEE — Much of Wisconsin is preparing for a white Christmas directly following what might be one of the region’s biggest December blizzards in years with weather experts bracing for the potential of half a foot of snow or more overnight on Thursday heading into Friday morning. As...
Tiny Hooves founder shares story of attack at Union Grove animal sanctuary
Tiny Hooves Sanctuary in Union Grove is a place for healing. So it's all the more traumatic for the animals there when their peace is broken.
One Wisconsin City Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
wgtd.org
Crash Puts KFD's Med 6 Out of Commission
(WGTD)---The Kenosha Fire Department is one rescue squad short following a crash that damaged the med unit that's headquartered at Station 6 on the city's far north side. Details are still being investigated, but a car collided with the rescue squad at Washington and Green Bay roads as it was responding to a call with activated lights and sirens earlier this week, according to Fire Chief Christopher Bigley. The three firefighters who were onboard at the time were all taken to the hospital to be checked out.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin sausage shop recalls ham, bacon and pork products
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe in Rio is recalling nine packaged meat products sold at stores and farmers’ markets in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says the food may be adulterated -- meaning it may be contaminated or doesn’t meet legal standards -- and could result in serious health consequences. No illnesses have been reported by customers. The problem was discovered during a routine inspection by the state.
City doesn't have $15M to tear down Northridge Mall if owners refuse to do it
Attorneys representing the City of Milwaukee said the city does not have the $15 million potentially needed to tear down the vacant Northridge Mall
A chef changed the name of his restaurant from his nonbinary child's deadname to their current name — and business is booming
Chef Dave Heide told Insider that he didn't give "a crap" about his old restaurant brand; he cares about making sure his child is healthy and happy.
CBS 58
Judge disappointed in city, property owners as Northridge Mall demolition is still in limbo
MILWAUKEE (CBS58) -- As the legal battle with the owners of the abandoned Northridge Mall property continues, the judge in the case said the court is growing impatient with both the company and the city of Milwaukee. "It is still our hope that they will raze the property," Assistant City...
wearegreenbay.com
Abandoned vehicle spotted on edge of drop-off on private property in Wisconsin
CALEDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – Around midnight on Friday morning, officers in southeast Wisconsin were made aware of an abandoned vehicle that was on the edge of a drop-off. In a Facebook post by the Village of Caledonia Police Department, it shows the vehicle stopped just before going over a small cliff.
kenosha.com
Kenosha world-record holder Jamie ‘Canhead’ Keeton highlighted in late-night monologue
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Kenosha’s Jamie “Canhead” Keeton continues to fascinate the masses with his bizarre, record-breaking talent. The former...
spectrumnews1.com
Meet Miss America: Get to know Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke
WISCONSIN — Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke, 20, was crowned the new Miss America on Thursday night. Stanke is a senior at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studies nuclear engineering. She said during the Miss America pageant, she wanted to showcase her love for nuclear energy as part of a larger mission of staying true to herself.
Comments / 0