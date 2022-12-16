ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wclo.com

DNR stocking areas with pheasants this week

25 state properties in central and southern Wisconsin, including three in Rock County, will be seeing an increase in the amount of pheasants as part of a DNR program. DNR State Game Farm Manager Kelly Maguire says they’re adding 2,800 pheasants to properties across the state to increase the hunting opportunities during the holiday season.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Supply chain logistics company closes Wisconsin facility, all 100+ employees impacted

BRISTOL, Wis. (WFRV) – A supply chain logistics company is permanently closing its southeastern Wisconsin facility, laying off over 100 employees at the location. According to a letter sent by GXO Logistics Supply Chain, Inc. to the Department of Workforce Development (DWD), the company will end all operations at its Kenosha facility located at 10375 140th Avenue.
KENOSHA, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Leave it to Evers: Tony’s Doing the Left Thing tour

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers launched his liberal wish list road trip last week, his biennial listening session he’s calling the “Doing the Right Thing” tour. Evers, of course, will be doing the “left thing” when he moves into his second term in a couple of weeks and begins writing his next two-year budget proposal. Why change now? He’s governed from the hard left for four years. Besides, his second term comes thanks in large part to the rabid, radical left in Madison, which turned out their mail in-ballots in Dane County and at the University of Wisconsin in incredible numbers. (UW-Madison issued over 7,000 student voter ID cards between Sept. 1 and Election Day, over half of which were printed on Election Day, according to data from BadgersVote.)
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Acuity Announces Three Staff Promotions

Three members of the Acuity Insurance team now have new jobs within the organization. Julie Beaumont is promoted to Central Claims General Manager. Julie started her Acuity career in 2007 as a Senior Field Claims Representative and was promoted to Field Claims Manager in 2014. She is a graduate of Milwaukee Business Technical Institute and earned the foundations of management certificate from the Wisconsin School of Business at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Julie also holds the Associate in Claims (AIC) professional designation. She resides in New Berlin, Wisconsin.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Talking with Milwaukee’s Kato Kaelin

“Life is short, and I’m grabbing it by the balls”. When Milwaukee native Kato Kaelin moved to Los Angeles in the 1980s, his friends and family had no doubt he’d succeed at whatever he chose to do. But Kaelin’s eventual success as an actor, television and podcast host, and producer far exceeded anyone’s expectations. As a pre-teen, his nickname came from the Green Hornet’s chauffeur, Kato, played by Bruce Lee. As a high school student at Nicolet, Kaelin and his friends often spent Friday evenings at Barnaby’s pizza restaurant before heading off to bowl at Brown Port Lanes. On Saturday nights, they cruised the neighborhoods for house parties, especially the ones at a Lake Shore Drive mansion. He's still best friends with the two guys he hung around with then.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Wisconsin braces for potential blizzard leading into Christmas

MILWAUKEE — Much of Wisconsin is preparing for a white Christmas directly following what might be one of the region’s biggest December blizzards in years with weather experts bracing for the potential of half a foot of snow or more overnight on Thursday heading into Friday morning. As...
WISCONSIN STATE
wgtd.org

Crash Puts KFD's Med 6 Out of Commission

(WGTD)---The Kenosha Fire Department is one rescue squad short following a crash that damaged the med unit that's headquartered at Station 6 on the city's far north side. Details are still being investigated, but a car collided with the rescue squad at Washington and Green Bay roads as it was responding to a call with activated lights and sirens earlier this week, according to Fire Chief Christopher Bigley. The three firefighters who were onboard at the time were all taken to the hospital to be checked out.
KENOSHA, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin sausage shop recalls ham, bacon and pork products

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe in Rio is recalling nine packaged meat products sold at stores and farmers’ markets in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says the food may be adulterated -- meaning it may be contaminated or doesn’t meet legal standards -- and could result in serious health consequences. No illnesses have been reported by customers. The problem was discovered during a routine inspection by the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Meet Miss America: Get to know Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke

WISCONSIN — Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke, 20, was crowned the new Miss America on Thursday night. Stanke is a senior at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studies nuclear engineering. She said during the Miss America pageant, she wanted to showcase her love for nuclear energy as part of a larger mission of staying true to herself.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy