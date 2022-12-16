Following a long 2021 calendar year, the Indiana Volleyball program took a massive step forward in 2022, playing to a 16-16 (9-11) record in the nation's deepest conference. Despite dealing with injuries that left the Hoosiers with a full lineup in just 19 of 32 games, IU won its most games since 2018 and most Big Ten games since 2010.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO