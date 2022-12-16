ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

mainepublic.org

New property tax relief for Maine seniors have proven to be quite popular

A new tax relief program for Maine homeowners over the age of 65 has proven to be quite popular in its first year. The program allows Maine homeowners age 65 and older to have their property taxes frozen at the previous year's levels, as long as they meet a few requirements. Applications closed earlier this month.
The Center Square

Maine lawmakers scramble to salvage relief plan

(The Center Square) – Maine’s leaders are trying to revive Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' stalled energy relief plan that was blocked by Republican lawmakers who claimed the process was too rushed. On Wednesday, a legislative committee will hear testimony on a reworked proposal calling for spending $398 million...
Q106.5

If a Snowplow Hits Your Mailbox in Maine, Does the Town or State Have to Replace It?

We've all seen them on the side of the roads after a storm. A mailbox tilted to the side, pulled off its mount, or worse yet, completely knocked over and buried in the snow. This isn't the work of kids playing mailbox baseball and knocking mailboxes off the bats. This is what's left of mailboxes after being hit by the snowplow as it cleared the road. It can be a frustrating situation.
Q106.5

A Large Chunk of Maine’s Workforce is About to Get A Sweet Raise

When I was in high school, minimum wage was like $3.65/hr. Granted, you'd hope after 30+ years, that minimum wage would've gone up a smidge. One could further argue that it should be a lot higher than it is after 30+ years. I tend to agree. I literally remember thinking how cool it would be if it ever got up to $10 an hour. That seemed like big-time money of the future.
97.5 WOKQ

Here Are Restaurants Open on Christmas Day in Maine

If you don't feel like cooking Christmas dinner this year because you are all "shopped out", I have got you covered. Each year, select restaurants stay open and offer yummy dishes on Holidays. This is so helpful because sometimes you just don't want to fire up the oven and bask a ham or turkey.
WCAX

How a young Vermont baker is trying to elevate cannabis edibles

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Since Vermont’s recreational pot shops started opening on Oct. 1, more and more products are joining the market. For consumers who don’t want to smoke, edibles might be the way to go. I caught up with one manufacturer moving away from the typical gummy and into something with a bit more crunch.
wabi.tv

Strong Storm System By Friday

Scattered snow filled back into the Bangor area and will continue overnight. We continue to see scattered snow showers overnight and remain mostly cloudy headed into tomorrow. Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine. Updated: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:33 AM EST.
southarkansassun.com

$450 Relief Checks Proposed in Governor Mills’ Heating Assistance Package

Governor Janet Mills of Maine has proposed a $474 million emergency winter energy relief plan that aims to help struggling residents during the winter season. The plan includes $450 checks for qualified residents, as well as an additional $50 million for home heating assistance programs and $21 million for emergency housing programs.
B98.5

Maine Will Have a New Minimum Wage Beginning on January 1st

Let's face it- it's even difficult for people that have higher paying jobs to make ends meet these days. With everything costing way more than it did just three short years ago and inflation on the rise here in Maine and around the country, Maine families are doing everything they can to keep the lights on, the tank full and food on the table.
97.5 WOKQ

25 of the Best and Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Maine

Nothing beats good Chinese food. There is something so delightful about good Chinese food. Heck, there's even something delightful about not-so-good Chinese food. It's one of my favorite things to get takeout. In fact, I don't remember the last time I actually ate Chinese food IN a restaurant. Although I...
NEWS CENTER Maine

Thousands still without power in Maine after weekend nor'easter

MAINE, USA — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above aired Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Thousands of Mainers are still without power in the aftermath of the weekend nor'easter. As of 11:15 a.m. Monday, Central Maine Power had reported more than 18,000 customers were still without power. Versant Power said the same was true of more than 2,000 of its customers.
WCAX

NH auto dealer to pay $1.25M to resolve consumer complaints

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An auto dealership has agreed to pay a $1.25 million settlement to resolve allegations of unfair and deceptive acts or practices against consumers, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Monday. A Merrimack County Superior Court judge approved the settlement, which recognizes that there...
NEWS CENTER Maine

A military veteran from Maine asks the community for help

MAINE, USA — A few months ago we shared Stacie Hardy's story as part of our Let's Talk About It, Suicide Special. She is a Navy veteran, originally from Bangor, who experienced sexual assault in the military and tried to take her own life because of the pain it caused her, and now things are becoming more challenging for Hardy.
