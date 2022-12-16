Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Riddle Cheating On Multiple Adult Film Stars?, One Indicates He’s In Rehab
It was reported last week here on eWn that Matt Riddle recently failed a second WWE Wellness Policy test, and he has now been forced to enter an in-patient drug treatment facility. At the time, there were some conflicting reports as to whether this was true or not as WWE...
ewrestlingnews.com
Deonna Purrazzo Says Retiring Mickie James Would Be “Career-Defining”
Wrestling veteran Mickie James is on her “last rodeo.”. James, a longtime Impact Knockout, and former star of WWE’s Divas Era, has said that the next match she loses will be her last. James will next face Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace at Impact’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view event on January 13th. It would be a “career-defining” moment for any wrestler who could rise to the challenge and retire James.
ewrestlingnews.com
MJF Threatens To Verbally Assassinate Radio Host, AEW Dynamite Meet & Greet, More
WFAN Sports Radio broadcaster Craig Carton wants to go head-to-head with AEW World Champion MJF, which resulted in the following reply from the Salt of the Earth:. “I’ll come on to assassinate this man verbally.”. All Elite Wrestling will be holding a meet and greet prior to tomorrow’s Holiday...
ewrestlingnews.com
Eric Bischoff Claims Christian Cage Never Moved The Needle For TNA Wrestling
Christian Cage was with TNA/Impact Wrestling for years, but never ‘moved the needle’ according to Eric Bischoff. Just days after his WWE departure in 2005, Cage debuted for TNA Wrestling where he would become a multi-time World Champion. Cage returned to WWE in 2009 and would become World...
ewrestlingnews.com
Several Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
We’ve got several matches announced for next week’s episode of WWE NXT, including a North American Championship match featuring Wes Lee facing off against Tony D’Angelo. You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT, which was taped last week, below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Maki Itoh Would Decline WWE Offer Out Of Loyalty To AEW
Maki Itoh isn’t interested in a run in WWE, believing it would be disloyal to her friends and allies in All Elite Wrestling. Itoh made an impression with fans when she competed in the AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament in 2021, and later competed at AEW Revolution that same year.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW News: Jade Cargill Note, Which Stars Will Miss Upcoming Shows
Due to their obligations with other promotions, some AEW stars will not be involved with upcoming AEW cards. AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash on December 28th will be without FTR, Sammy Guevara, and Tay Conti. All four performers will be in Acapulco, Mexico on that night, competing for AAA.
ewrestlingnews.com
Eddie Edwards Would Have Loved To See The Briscoes & Moose Join Honor No More
At Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view event on January 8, 2022, Honor No More made their IMPACT Wrestling debut as former ROH stars, namely, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, PCO, Vincent, and Maria Kanellis, attacked Eddie Edwards and the rest of the IMPACT roster. At IMPACT No Surrender, Edwards joined the heel stable and became its leader. The group disbanded this past October when Taven, Bennett, Kanellis, and Vincent wrapped up with IMPACT Wrestling.
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch: ‘Blind’ Dominik Mysterio Struggles At WWE Live Event After Asuka’s Blue Mist
The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio was struggling with the effects of Asuka’s blue mist at a recent WWE live event. On last week’s episode of RAW, Mysterio took the mist from the Japanese Superstar during the latter’s match with Rhea Ripley. At a WWE live event...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jeff Jarrett Reflects On Returning To Universal Studios In Orlando For AEW Dark Tapings
Jeff Jarrett was once a regular frequenter of Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. Back in the day, Jarrett used to routinely work in Orlando for TNA Impact, which was filmed at the Impact Zone in Universal Studios. On his My World podcast, Jarrett addressed his latest return to Universal Studios...
ewrestlingnews.com
Wade Barrett Wants To See Bronson Reed On SmackDown, The Undertaker News, Miz, More
As seen during last night’s episode of RAW, Bronson Reed made his return to WWE. WWE SmackDown commentator Wade Barrett took to Twitter today to react, writing:. “Yo, my dawgs @WWE. When is @JONAHISHERE gonna be scheduled for #SmackDown?”. WWE has officially announced the return of The Undertaker’s 1...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dakota Kai Aims To Headline WrestleMania With Rhea Ripley, Wants Storyline With Shayna Baszler
Dakota Kai and IYO SKY defeated Asuka and Alexa Bliss to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships this past month at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. From her humble beginnings in NXT, Kai has come a long way in WWE as she continues to play a crucial role in the Damage CTRL faction alongside Bayley and SKY. The Kiwi Superstar may not have won a bunch of titles in her seven years with WWE, but she definitely has been featured in some memorable feuds with certain wrestlers in the women’s division.
ewrestlingnews.com
Evil Uno Shares Details On AEW: Fight Forever
AEW wrestler and Dark Order founder Evil Uno recently sat down with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com. Uno shared an update on the AEW: Fight Forever video game, which will be available across multiple platforms in 2023. Highlights of his interview are below:. Evil Uno on what fans can expect...
ewrestlingnews.com
El Hijo Del Vikingo Wants Dream Match With Kenny Omega, Surprise AEW Appearance?
El Hijo Del Vikingo and Kenny Omega were supposed to wrestle on two different occasions, but unfortunately for one reason or another, the dream match hasn’t happened yet. The AAA Mega Champion was scheduled to face The Cleaner at AAA TripleMania in December 2021, but the match was cancelled due to Omega’s injury.
ewrestlingnews.com
Eric Bischoff Talks About WCW’s Power Plant & Recruitment Process
On a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about WCW’s Power Plant. Bischoff discussed how WCW recruited talent, its impact on developmental contracts, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. How WCW recruited talent: “Under my watch there was an...
ewrestlingnews.com
Saraya On An All-Women’s Show, Women’s Tag Titles, More
During a recent appearance on Pro Wrestling Bits, All Elite Wrestling’s Saraya opened up about wanting to see the AEW women’s division advance in the company. She advocated for the introduction of Women’s Tag Team Championships, as well as the possibility of an all-women’s show. “I’m...
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho Teases Teaming With Kenny Omega For AEW In Winnipeg
AEW will make their debut in the city of Winnipeg in 2023, visiting the Gateway to the West on March 14th. Despite what their kayfabe introductions might say, both Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho got their start in Winnipeg. Jericho teased that the two could potentially team up when AEW visits the Great White North.
ewrestlingnews.com
Damian Priest Wishes To Pursue Voiceover Acting
Damian Priest is not only blessed with tremendous athleticism and in-ring prowess, but the Puerto Rican Superstar also possesses a rich voice that’s tailor-made for Hollywood. While speaking on The Archive of B-Sox podcast, Priest acknowledged the idea of pursuing voiceover acting in the future. He said,. “I’ve never...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT Star To Work Main Event Taping Tonight Before RAW
According to a report from Pwinsider, Andre Chase is currently in Des Moines, Iowa ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. The report noted that he would be wrestling during the Main Event taping before RAW goes live on the USA Network. The Main Event episode will...
ewrestlingnews.com
Triple H Saw Bronson Reed As A Priority Re-Hiring
Signing Bronson Reed was a priority for Triple H ahead of the Australian’s WWE return this week. During this week’s episode of RAW, Reed returned to aid The Miz in his winner takes all ladder match with Dexter Lumis. Fightful Select reports that Reed was being seen as...
Comments / 0