Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in FloridaTravel MavenFlorida State
Authorities say a 75-year-old man was killed after shooting his girlfriend and himself in a Sarasota residence.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
The Coolest Museum in the State of Florida, According to the DiscovererL. CaneFlorida State
Dreams Can Come TrueH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Explore the World's Largest Collection of Vinyl Records Here in FloridaTravel MavenSaint Petersburg, FL
Comments / 0