It’s time to say goodbye to 2022. Whether it was good to you or not, it’s time to turn the page to another year. With New Year’s Eve falling on a Saturday, it’s going to be a huge party scene in Tampa. There’s plenty of places hosting New Year’s Eve parties, but with the help of visittampabay.com, we have your guide to the best places to watch the amazing firework show in Downtown Tampa.

TAMPA, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO