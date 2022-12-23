ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Man shot to death while with 10-year-old daughter in Manhattan deli

By Crystal Cranmore, Eyewitness News via
ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DRJIX_0jl5VMUk00

Police are reviewing new surveillance video of the moments before a man was shot to death in a Manhattan deli while with his young daughter.

Officials say there was an argument between two men after 4 p.m. inside a store located at 144 Nagel Avenue.

The victim, 30-year-old Tykeem Berry, was shot in the chest. The incident unfolded right in front of his 10-year-old daughter, who was with him at the time.

"I don't want the children to see her father get killed. It can affect her in the future. She can have problems. So, we kept her inside. We gave her soda, we gave her whatever she wants. We talked to her," the store's owner said.

The victim's daughter was not hurt.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l4hd8_0jl5VMUk00

Berry was pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital.

The surveillance video shows the suspect leaving the bodega during the argument with his hand in his green coat. Police say the suspect later charged back into the store and firing a single shot into Berry's chest.

It was not yet clear what sparked the dispute.

Officials say Berry has 19 prior arrests and police are looking at whether that had anything to do with the shooting, or whether this was a chance dispute.

Police are still searching for the shooter. He appeared to be in his 20s and took off heading north on Nagle Avenue toward Dyckman Street right after the incident.

One neighbor said Berry kept to himself and was not well-known. he brazen, cold-blooded murder has shaken the neighborhood.

"I was surprised, we locked up the pharmacy, we were a little worried, we didn't know what would happen next," pharmacist Mike Xie said.

Most customers refused to discuss the shooting, or to say whether the gunman was a familiar face. Clerks at the bodega said he was not familiar to them.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Comments / 43

booboo
10d ago

What difference does it make rather the child is 9 or 10 wow some people are just so ignorant but, my condolences 💐 to the lil girl and Barry family and friends smh 🤦🏻‍♀️ this is so senseless and so disturbing R.I.P 🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️ hope they find his killer

Reply(2)
7
PrincessDiamond CubicZoconia
10d ago

Lord that’s so sad 😭 nooo! God bless the daughter that’s so sad right be before Christmas like why smh God bless the store owner

Reply
4
Cya
10d ago

God bless the store owner for thinking of that child. So sad.

Reply
24
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

NYC mom shot dead on her way to supermarket with son

A Manhattan mother was shot dead while walking to the supermarket with her son Monday — in what police believe was likely a stray-bullet tragedy, authorities and her distraught husband said. Valeria Ortega, 64, was struck in the head at Dyckman Street and Vermilyea Avenue around 11:31 a.m. — just blocks from her Inwood home — and later pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital, according to police. “Oh my God,” her husband, Vicente Garcia, said as he wept near the scene where his wife’s bloody scarf still lay . “My son, he said, ‘Look at my mother’ … My child told me, ‘Look...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Grandmother killed by stray bullet in Manhattan, police say

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 64-year-old grandmother was hit in the head by a stray bullet and killed in Manhattan Monday morning, police said. Valeria Ortega was an innocent bystander when she was shot near Dyckman Street and Vermilyea Avenue around 11:30 a.m., officials said. Ortega was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed in the back on Manhattan train, police say

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the back aboard a Manhattan train early Monday, police said. The 36-year-old victim and the suspect got into a fight on the northbound No. 6 train at the 33rd Street and Park Avenue subway station at around midnight, authorities said. The suspect then attacked the man […]
MANHATTAN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Brooklyn man arrested with loaded firearm in New Brighton, says NYPD

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 22-year-old Brooklyn man faces multiple charges after allegedly pulling out a firearm in New Brighton Monday afternoon, police said. Zyair Earps, a resident of 140 Herkimer St. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, allegedly menaced three victims in front of 141 Hendricks Ave., near Jersey Street, during a dispute at the location, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Manhattan cops cuff man for alleged, brazen summer shooting

Shaheed Parks, 46, was nabbed by police and taken to the Midtown South Precinct on Dec. 22. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Midtown cops cuffed on Thursday the suspect accused of shooting two men as they rode...
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

Suspect wanted for Christmas shooting, robbery in Queens

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are investigating a shooting and robbery in Queens that took place on Christmas morning. According to police, an unknown suspect approached a 45-year-old man at around 1:55 in the area of 35-20 103rd Street in Queens. He displayed a gun and demanded the man’s personal items. Initially, the man delayed, and the suspect fired a single shot from the gun, striking his victim in the shoulder. He was treated for his injuries at a local hospital. The suspect fled the scene and the New York City Police Department The post Suspect wanted for Christmas shooting, robbery in Queens appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Bronx girl, 16, reported missing at start of Christmas weekend: NYPD

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 16-year-old girl was reported missing in the Bronx on Friday morning, police said. Saniyah Roberts was last seen leaving her Edson Avenue home near Nereid Avenue around 7 a.m., according to the NYPD. Police have asked for help finding the teen. She’s about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and has […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man’s face slashed after argument in Manhattan: NYPD

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was slashed in the face after an argument Friday, according to police. An unknown man got into an argument with the victim, 34, inside a building on West 48th Street around 5 p.m. Police said the argument got physical when the man slashed the male victim on the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Doctor found with throat slashed in NYC park ID’d as Bruce Maurice Henry

A pediatrician found with his throat slashed in a Manhattan park was seen driving his car out of his Bronx apartment building garage just hours before his gruesome demise, a “shocked” longtime resident said. The body of doomed doctor Bruce Maurice Henry, 60, was found early Friday, on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park around 2:15 a.m., cops and sources said. In addition to having his throat cut, the physician had been stabbed multiple times, sources said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The motive for the killing is unclear, said cops, who noted they don’t know why Henry,...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Swedish tourists robbed at NYC subway station on Christmas

Two tourists from Sweden were among at least three straphangers robbed in the city Christmas morning, police said. The targeted foreigners, a 30-year-old woman and 31-year-old man, were standing on the southbound R train platform at 25th Street in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, around 9:30 a.m. when a male crook approached them, “simulated a firearm” and demanded they hand over their things, according to the NYPD. The robber made off with the pair’s cellphones, wallets, cash and a purse, cops said. The suspect wore orange sneakers, a gray coat, blue jeans and a black face mask and had an Adidas backpack, NYPD said. The crime...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Cops hunt for gunman in brazen afternoon slaying in NYC

A brazen gunman gunned down a man in Queens and cops are reaching out to the public in hopes of tracking down the killer. The suspect peppered Elgin Reynolds, 40, with gunfire after approaching the victim on 165th Street, near Jamaica Avenue at about 12:15 p.m. Friday, police said. Reynolds tried to “evade” his attacker, but the gunman shot him in the leg, torso and face, cops said. Medics rushed the Harlem man to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said. The suspect ran northbound on 165th Street toward 89th Avenue where he stepped into a white sedan, authorities said. The NYPD on Saturday released surveillance photos and a video clip of the suspect, described as 40-45 years old, standing between 6 foot and 6 foot 2, and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, green pants, brown boots and a black “du-rag,” cops said.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Elite NYPD squad uses surveillance video to track and catch criminals: ‘We take a lot of pride in our work’

To these NYPD detectives, New York City is one giant “Where’s Waldo?” game. Armed with cyber savvy, hunters’ instincts and a love for solving puzzles, the Manhattan North Homicide and Shooting Enhancement Team has helped close some of the city’s biggest criminal cases by painstakingly tracking suspects through surveillance video — sometimes right to the wanted person’s home. The squad’s ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Violent Christmas in NYC subway system

NEW YORK - It was a violent Christmas in the New York City subway system. There were at least four separate incidents. In one incident a 37-year-old MTA worker was pepper sprayed through a train window as she was operating a train. The northbound 2 train was pulling into the 135th St. and Lenox Ave. Station at around 3 a.m. when the attack occurred.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
133K+
Followers
16K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy