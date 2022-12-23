Man shot to death while with 10-year-old daughter in Manhattan deli

Police are reviewing new surveillance video of the moments before a man was shot to death in a Manhattan deli while with his young daughter.

Officials say there was an argument between two men after 4 p.m. inside a store located at 144 Nagel Avenue.

The victim, 30-year-old Tykeem Berry, was shot in the chest. The incident unfolded right in front of his 10-year-old daughter, who was with him at the time.

"I don't want the children to see her father get killed. It can affect her in the future. She can have problems. So, we kept her inside. We gave her soda, we gave her whatever she wants. We talked to her," the store's owner said.

The victim's daughter was not hurt.

Berry was pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital.

The surveillance video shows the suspect leaving the bodega during the argument with his hand in his green coat. Police say the suspect later charged back into the store and firing a single shot into Berry's chest.

It was not yet clear what sparked the dispute.

Officials say Berry has 19 prior arrests and police are looking at whether that had anything to do with the shooting, or whether this was a chance dispute.

Police are still searching for the shooter. He appeared to be in his 20s and took off heading north on Nagle Avenue toward Dyckman Street right after the incident.

One neighbor said Berry kept to himself and was not well-known. he brazen, cold-blooded murder has shaken the neighborhood.

"I was surprised, we locked up the pharmacy, we were a little worried, we didn't know what would happen next," pharmacist Mike Xie said.

Most customers refused to discuss the shooting, or to say whether the gunman was a familiar face. Clerks at the bodega said he was not familiar to them.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

