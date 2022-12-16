ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Pines, NC

sandhillssentinel.com

The Sunday Scoop: The Church of the Advent

The Church of the Advent, in Southern Pines, practices ancient Christian worship that Father Michael McKinnon said he delivers like a Baptist preacher. “My wife was Baptist, and she was the toughest convert I ever had,” McKinnon laughed. This denomination of faith is evangelical, believes the Bible is the...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
jocoreport.com

Decades-Old Dunn Business Closing

DUNN – After 69 years, Hospital Pharmacy, a Dunn institution at 200 N. Ellis Ave., will close its doors for the last time on Monday, Dec. 19, as it says goodbye to its patients and customers. Hospital Pharmacy has reached the end of its life in Dunn. The children...
DUNN, NC
WRAL News

Amanda Lamb: Thanks for asking

RALEIGH, N.C. — She’s doing great, thanks for asking!. Once your children are out in the world, the question most people ask you is: “How is she doing?”. Sometimes, this is merely just a courtesy, a polite question people ask in routine conversation. But at other times, it is done with a tilt of the head, and maybe a little nod as if to say: Is she really doing okay?
RALEIGH, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for Larry Donnell Johnson

Larry Donnell Johnson, 62, of Hoke County, transitioned on Friday 12-16-22 at First Health Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst, N.C. He was the son of the late Charles Mclean and Lois Mclean. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, December 23, 2022, at Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters located...
HOKE COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for Lula Frances Seagroves Braswell

Lula Frances Seagroves Braswell, age 83, passed on Friday, December 16, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. A graveside service will be held 1PM Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at the Farmville Cemetery in Chatham County. Mrs. Braswell was born August 15, 1939, in Chatham County to the late...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

UNC housekeepers: Raise is 'a slap in the face'

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Housekeepers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill called the plan to raise their pay by 90 cents an hour "insulting and a slap in the face." "Our fight will continue – we will not be silent, not for 90 cents," said housekeeper...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
thegatorseye.com

Holt Road Christmas Lights: The Best in Town

One of the best parts of the holiday season is checking out the various Christmas light displays throughout the Raleigh area. It is worth the trip to check out the Holt Road Christmas Lights display, which is easily among the best Christmas lights shows in North Carolina. The lights are...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Annual 'Christmas for Kids' shopping spree happening Saturday morning in Raleigh

Saturday marks the 12th year of the "Christmas for Kids" event, which gives more than 100 foster children $150 each to spend however they please at the Target in North Hills. Saturday marks the 12th year of the "Christmas for Kids" event, which gives more than 100 foster children $150 each to spend however they please at the Target in North Hills.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Flowers Plantation Home Sustains Fire Damage

CLAYTON – A weekend fire damaged a home on Coffee Tree Lane in Flowers Plantation. The fire was reported at 3:18pm Sunday in an almost new home near the intersection of Buffalo Road and NC Highway 42. A 10 year-old reportedly called 911 reporting his home was on fire...
CLAYTON, NC
James Tuliano

Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent Scammers

Residents of Cary are being warned to be on the lookout for a potential scam involving someone approaching them in a parking lot and offering to fix a dent in their car. According to a report on the Nextdoor app by Richard P., he was recently approached by a man driving a black SUV at the Harris Teeter parking lot off of High House Rd. The man, who identified himself as "Paul," offered to fix a dent in Richard's car for a fair price. After the transaction was over, Richard realized that he had been scammed.
CARY, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Police: Missing 16-Year-Old Safely Located

** UPDATE: At 7:00 Monday morning, Chapel Hill Police announced that Daniela Bernal-Calvo had been safely located.**. The Chapel Hill Police Department is searching for a local juvenile reported missing and shared a release late Sunday asking for the public’s help. Around 11 p.m. on Sunday, police said they...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

