Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sandhillssentinel.com
The Sunday Scoop: The Church of the Advent
The Church of the Advent, in Southern Pines, practices ancient Christian worship that Father Michael McKinnon said he delivers like a Baptist preacher. “My wife was Baptist, and she was the toughest convert I ever had,” McKinnon laughed. This denomination of faith is evangelical, believes the Bible is the...
jocoreport.com
Decades-Old Dunn Business Closing
DUNN – After 69 years, Hospital Pharmacy, a Dunn institution at 200 N. Ellis Ave., will close its doors for the last time on Monday, Dec. 19, as it says goodbye to its patients and customers. Hospital Pharmacy has reached the end of its life in Dunn. The children...
Amanda Lamb: Thanks for asking
RALEIGH, N.C. — She’s doing great, thanks for asking!. Once your children are out in the world, the question most people ask you is: “How is she doing?”. Sometimes, this is merely just a courtesy, a polite question people ask in routine conversation. But at other times, it is done with a tilt of the head, and maybe a little nod as if to say: Is she really doing okay?
North Carolina Grandmother 'In Shock' After Scoring Holiday Lottery Win
The lucky winner took home a huge prize just in time for Christmas.
Kinston native Vivan Howard’s creation Viv’s Fridge comes to New Bern, Raleigh
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Kinston native and chef Vivian Howard, star of PBS shows like “A Chef’s Life” and “Somewhere South,” is expanding her smart refrigerator program that she started earlier this year. Now, they are expanding to Raleigh and New Bern. The new locations include outside Wine Authorities‘ Raleigh location at 211 E. Franklin […]
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Larry Donnell Johnson
Larry Donnell Johnson, 62, of Hoke County, transitioned on Friday 12-16-22 at First Health Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst, N.C. He was the son of the late Charles Mclean and Lois Mclean. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, December 23, 2022, at Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters located...
Grants awarded for 2022 Bright Ideas
Educators across four counties were excited to see someone holding a Bright Ideas sign entering their school. A total of 34 applica
Apex enhances security for holiday LGBT pride event
Apex plans to host its first of what is planned to be an annual Pride Holiday Celebration on Saturday afternoon.
Anti-Semitic sign spotted over Moore County highway
An anti-Semitic sign was spotted over a Moore County highway Sunday morning.
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Lula Frances Seagroves Braswell
Lula Frances Seagroves Braswell, age 83, passed on Friday, December 16, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. A graveside service will be held 1PM Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at the Farmville Cemetery in Chatham County. Mrs. Braswell was born August 15, 1939, in Chatham County to the late...
UNC housekeepers: Raise is 'a slap in the face'
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Housekeepers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill called the plan to raise their pay by 90 cents an hour "insulting and a slap in the face." "Our fight will continue – we will not be silent, not for 90 cents," said housekeeper...
thegatorseye.com
Holt Road Christmas Lights: The Best in Town
One of the best parts of the holiday season is checking out the various Christmas light displays throughout the Raleigh area. It is worth the trip to check out the Holt Road Christmas Lights display, which is easily among the best Christmas lights shows in North Carolina. The lights are...
WRAL
Annual 'Christmas for Kids' shopping spree happening Saturday morning in Raleigh
Saturday marks the 12th year of the "Christmas for Kids" event, which gives more than 100 foster children $150 each to spend however they please at the Target in North Hills. Saturday marks the 12th year of the "Christmas for Kids" event, which gives more than 100 foster children $150 each to spend however they please at the Target in North Hills.
jocoreport.com
Flowers Plantation Home Sustains Fire Damage
CLAYTON – A weekend fire damaged a home on Coffee Tree Lane in Flowers Plantation. The fire was reported at 3:18pm Sunday in an almost new home near the intersection of Buffalo Road and NC Highway 42. A 10 year-old reportedly called 911 reporting his home was on fire...
theurbannews.com
Reward Offered for Information on Destruction of Electric Substations in Moore County
Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State, Duke Energy, and Moore County are each offering monetary rewards totaling $75,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the destruction of utility substations in Moore County. On Saturday, December 3, 2022, at approximately 7:00...
cbs17
Triangle plumbers prepare for freezing pipes, urge homeowners to take precautions
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Christmas is approaching this weekend, and with it, the possibility of subfreezing temperatures. Jason Litvak, general manager at Michael & Son Services, said they are expecting a higher number of calls as temperatures dip down into the teens later this week. “Once it drops below...
Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent Scammers
Residents of Cary are being warned to be on the lookout for a potential scam involving someone approaching them in a parking lot and offering to fix a dent in their car. According to a report on the Nextdoor app by Richard P., he was recently approached by a man driving a black SUV at the Harris Teeter parking lot off of High House Rd. The man, who identified himself as "Paul," offered to fix a dent in Richard's car for a fair price. After the transaction was over, Richard realized that he had been scammed.
These North Carolina Cities Are Among The Fastest-Growing Cities In America
24/7 Wall St found the 20 fastest-growing cities in the country, including two in North Carolina.
$10K reward offered for arrest of person involved in death of Home Depot employee in Hillsborough
The Hillsborough Police Department is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who comes forward with information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible in the death of a Home Depot employee. Hillsborough police said employee Gary Rasor died after another man assaulted him on Oct. 18 at...
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Police: Missing 16-Year-Old Safely Located
** UPDATE: At 7:00 Monday morning, Chapel Hill Police announced that Daniela Bernal-Calvo had been safely located.**. The Chapel Hill Police Department is searching for a local juvenile reported missing and shared a release late Sunday asking for the public’s help. Around 11 p.m. on Sunday, police said they...
Comments / 0