92 Moose

Well Known Maine Nightclub Closing Its Doors Permanently

While Maine has a lot of great restaurants and bars, the state does not have very many legit nightclubs. Now, it is about to have one fewer. According to WABI, Bangor's Half Acre Nightclub will soon close its doors for good. The announcement was made by Patrick Brann, the club's...
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

No stamps at some post offices in Maine

Late mail delivery. Long lines at the post office. That shouldn't come as a big surprise since it is the busiest time of the year for the United States Postal Service and its workers. Running out of stamps? That just doesn't sound right, but it's true -- at least in...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Maine

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

Here Are Restaurants Open on Christmas Day in Maine

If you don't feel like cooking Christmas dinner this year because you are all "shopped out", I have got you covered. Each year, select restaurants stay open and offer yummy dishes on Holidays. This is so helpful because sometimes you just don't want to fire up the oven and bask a ham or turkey.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

This Maine Food Pantry for Deer’s Live Cams Are Back for the Winter

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Richard McMahon has been feeding deer for over 20 years during the winter season starting out in Medford, Maine. When he moved to Brownville, he continued his efforts to help sustain the deer herd through the winter when it becomes more difficult for them to find food. That's when he created a non-profit organization called Brownville's Food Pantry For Deer.
BROWNVILLE, ME
Q97.9

My Maine License Plate Number Has Been in My Family For Almost 60 Years

My license plate number is not what you would see on a typical plate in Maine. It's a standard passenger car plate that has been in my family for almost 50 years. Standard Maine plates issued today use four numbers and two letters, like 1234 AB. Mine has five numbers with a dash and no letters. 33-375 is not a vanity plate, but it's a standard passenger car Maine license plate number that was originally issued in 1964 before I was born. This is the plate number given to my grandfather and it has stayed in my family ever since. You might wonder how.
MAINE STATE
hotradiomaine.com

(Winners) Secret Santa Gives Away Thousands To Mainers

Hot Radio Maine’s Secret Santa spent the season putting THOUSANDS of DOLLARS in Mainers pockets. It’s been another great Secret Santa season. Thanks to everyone that participated, winners and losers, and everyone that played along at home, in the car, at work, etc. We can’t wait until next year!!
MAINE STATE
fiddleheadfocus.com

‘Christmas Greetings From Aroostook’ on Maine PBS

“Christmas Greetings From Aroostook” will be shown for the 15th year on Maine PBS. Brenda Jepson of Crown of Maine Productions said, “Who knew when we made this half hour Christmas show that it would remain so popular?”. This year it will be shown on Christmas Eve (Saturday,...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
94.9 HOM

The 21 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Hampshire

You ever realize you’ve been cheating on a restaurant? How about two?. Not long ago, someone asked me what my favorite seafood restaurant on the Seacoast was, and without hesitation, I replied The Beach Plum in North Hampton. It’s been a staple of any trip to North Hampton State Beach for as long as I can remember, and it wouldn’t be summer without lunch from the Beach Plum.
HAMPTON, NH
Q106.5

If a Snowplow Hits Your Mailbox in Maine, Does the Town or State Have to Replace It?

We've all seen them on the side of the roads after a storm. A mailbox tilted to the side, pulled off its mount, or worse yet, completely knocked over and buried in the snow. This isn't the work of kids playing mailbox baseball and knocking mailboxes off the bats. This is what's left of mailboxes after being hit by the snowplow as it cleared the road. It can be a frustrating situation.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Storm cleanup continues three days after storm hits Maine

OXFORD COUNTY, Maine — Just a handful of people took advantage of the warming center at Bridgton Community Center. But most people in these parts have generators, so when the power goes out, their lights stay on. The restoration efforts were massive Monday, three days after a powerful storm...
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Justin Edelstein named Maine Water Company controller

Maine Water Company has announced that Justin Edelstein has been hired as the company’s controller to join the finance and accounting team. He will succeed Greg Leighton, the company’s current controller, who has announced he plans to retire in April of 2023 after 35 years of service. “Justin...
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

