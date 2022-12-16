ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Rivers, MI

95.3 MNC

South Bend man pleads guilty to robbery, brandishing a firearm

A South Bend man has been sentenced in United States District Court on his after pleading guilty to Hobbs Act robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. Sander Ray, 25, was sentenced to 140 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release. According to court...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Jury finds man charged in August 2020 homicide not guilty

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka man accused of killing another man in August 2020 has been found not guilty. On Thursday, Dec. 15., a jury found Brandon Stahl, who was 26 at the time, not guilty of killing Ryan Serafino, 28. Stahl chose not to testify at the trial; instead, his defense team presented evidence before the jury. After deliberation, the jury returned with its verdict.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

2 accused of fleeing police in stolen vehicle in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are accused of resisting law enforcement in a stolen vehicle over the weekend in Elkhart County. On Sunday around 5 a.m., police say they spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Warsaw. They tried to pull the vehicle over at County Road 3 and County Road 118, but the vehicle took off and pulled into a dead-end subdivision.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Jeremy Stutsman seeking third term as Goshen’s mayor

GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Contractor sentenced in South Bend Housing Authority fraud case

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The first of six defendants charged with defrauding the South Bend Housing Authority has been sentenced. Ronald Taylor Jr. was ordered to spend 44 months in prison for his role in the scheme. Taylor was a contractor who was paid for repair and improvement work that he never performed.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WWMTCw

Man accused of triple shooting near I-94 appears in Kalamazoo County court

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 31-year-old man charged with murder in a Portage triple shooting appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday. Myquan Rogers, 31, is charged with 17 counts, including murder, felony firearm, and assault with intent to murder in the Aug. 26 fatal shooting of 22-year-old Western Michigan University student Naya Reynolds.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Man arrested in connection to violent purse snatching in Niles

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a violent purse snatching in Niles earlier this year that was caught on camera. **WARNING: Some viewers might find the video attached to this story disturbing.**. It happened on April 14 just outside of the Methodist Church...
NILES, MI
95.3 MNC

Identities of two women found dead of suspected overdoses have been released

The two people found dead due to suspected drug overdoses have been identified. St. Joseph County Police were called, during the overnight hours of Monday morning, Dec. 19, to the area of Oak & Stanton Roads where they found Jennifer Ann Kelley, 30, of Walkerton and Tracy May Burns, 26, of Walkerton dead inside a vehicle.
WALKERTON, IN
abc57.com

Police identify women found dead of suspected overdose

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Police have identified the women who were found dead in a running vehicle near Oak and Stanton roads in St. Joseph County on Monday morning. Jennifer Ann Kelley, 30, and Tracy May Burns, 26, both of Walkerton, were pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Columbia City man arrested after high speed chase

A Columbia City man has been arrested after being involved in a high speed chase through Goshen and into a cornfield. The chase, Monday night, Dec. 19, started in the area of Lincolnway East and Plymouth when Goshen officers tried to stop the vehicle for a traffic infraction. Instead, the...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
WNDU

Woman shot to death in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, MI
max983.net

Rochester Man Arrested Following Accident in Marshall County

A Rochester man was arrested Sunday, December 18 following an accident investigation by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. Police say a two-vehicle accident occurred on Michigan Road near the intersection of 18th Road just before 1:30 a.m. ET. An investigation found that a white 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by 36-year-old David L. Lowe of Akron, was traveling northbound on Michigan Road while a 2015 Ford Edge, driven by 41-year-old Daniel L. Perdieu of Rochester, was traveling southbound on Michigan Road when the pair collided.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN

