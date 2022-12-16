Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
95.3 MNC
South Bend man pleads guilty to robbery, brandishing a firearm
A South Bend man has been sentenced in United States District Court on his after pleading guilty to Hobbs Act robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. Sander Ray, 25, was sentenced to 140 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release. According to court...
wtvbam.com
Fill enters into plea agreement following false Bronson High School bomb threat
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A former Bronson High School student entered into a plea agreement in Branch County Circuit Court on Monday after she was accused of making a false bomb threat at her school on March 9, 2022. 19-year-old Morgan Payge Fill entered a guilty plea to a...
WNDU
Jury finds man charged in August 2020 homicide not guilty
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka man accused of killing another man in August 2020 has been found not guilty. On Thursday, Dec. 15., a jury found Brandon Stahl, who was 26 at the time, not guilty of killing Ryan Serafino, 28. Stahl chose not to testify at the trial; instead, his defense team presented evidence before the jury. After deliberation, the jury returned with its verdict.
WNDU
2 accused of fleeing police in stolen vehicle in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are accused of resisting law enforcement in a stolen vehicle over the weekend in Elkhart County. On Sunday around 5 a.m., police say they spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Warsaw. They tried to pull the vehicle over at County Road 3 and County Road 118, but the vehicle took off and pulled into a dead-end subdivision.
WNDU
Jeremy Stutsman seeking third term as Goshen’s mayor
2 accused of fleeing police in stolen vehicle in Elkhart County. Amber Doyle, 42, and David Ryan, 42, are both charged with resisting law enforcement. Columbia City man arrested after high-speed pursuit through Goshen. Updated: 2 hours ago. Travis King is charged with resisting law enforcement causing injury.
WNDU
Contractor sentenced in South Bend Housing Authority fraud case
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The first of six defendants charged with defrauding the South Bend Housing Authority has been sentenced. Ronald Taylor Jr. was ordered to spend 44 months in prison for his role in the scheme. Taylor was a contractor who was paid for repair and improvement work that he never performed.
WNDU
Secret Sister Gift Exchange seen on social media is an illegal scam
Travis King is charged with resisting law enforcement causing injury. Former Stevensville business owner sentenced 15-40 years for criminal sexual conduct with child. As part of a plea deal, 51-year-old Brian VanHorn pleaded no contest and must serve a minimum of 15 years in prison.
abc57.com
Three Rivers woman ordered to pay more than $1 million for fraud, false tax returns
THREE RIVERS, Mich. - A Three Rivers woman was sentenced to over a year in prison and ordered to pay more than $1 million after pleading guilty to wire fraud and filing false tax returns, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Kristina M. Harshberger, 45, was sentenced after pleading guilty...
WWMTCw
Man accused of triple shooting near I-94 appears in Kalamazoo County court
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 31-year-old man charged with murder in a Portage triple shooting appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday. Myquan Rogers, 31, is charged with 17 counts, including murder, felony firearm, and assault with intent to murder in the Aug. 26 fatal shooting of 22-year-old Western Michigan University student Naya Reynolds.
WNDU
Man arrested in connection to violent purse snatching in Niles
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a violent purse snatching in Niles earlier this year that was caught on camera. **WARNING: Some viewers might find the video attached to this story disturbing.**. It happened on April 14 just outside of the Methodist Church...
WWMTCw
Calhoun County deputies recover stolen car, catalytic converters at auto parts store
SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — A stolen car filled with stolen catalytic converters was recovered in the parking lot of an auto parts store in Springfield Monday, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Shop with a Cop: Calhoun County kids get chance to 'Shop with a Cop' for Christmas. Deputies...
95.3 MNC
Identities of two women found dead of suspected overdoses have been released
The two people found dead due to suspected drug overdoses have been identified. St. Joseph County Police were called, during the overnight hours of Monday morning, Dec. 19, to the area of Oak & Stanton Roads where they found Jennifer Ann Kelley, 30, of Walkerton and Tracy May Burns, 26, of Walkerton dead inside a vehicle.
abc57.com
North Liberty man arrested for murder in death of 3-month-old, victim tests positive for meth
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. - A North Liberty man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 3-month-old in July, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. Darren Corbett, 32, has been charged with murder, aggravated battery resulting in death, and neglect of a dependent resulting in death.
abc57.com
Police identify women found dead of suspected overdose
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Police have identified the women who were found dead in a running vehicle near Oak and Stanton roads in St. Joseph County on Monday morning. Jennifer Ann Kelley, 30, and Tracy May Burns, 26, both of Walkerton, were pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
Feds charge multiple Michigan men tied to illegally converting handguns to fully automatic
Federal authorities have charged multiple Michigan men allegedly tied to selling or distributing illegal devices used to convert handguns from semi-automatic to fully automatic. U.S. attorneys and Federal Bureau of Investigation agents on Thursday, Dec. 15 said that 11 men have been charged as part of a ring that involved...
Federal agents charge 11 for drugs, weapons, conversion switches
An investigation conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies has resulted in 11 arrests in Benton Harbor and Grand Rapids.
95.3 MNC
Columbia City man arrested after high speed chase
A Columbia City man has been arrested after being involved in a high speed chase through Goshen and into a cornfield. The chase, Monday night, Dec. 19, started in the area of Lincolnway East and Plymouth when Goshen officers tried to stop the vehicle for a traffic infraction. Instead, the...
WNDU
Woman shot to death in Benton Harbor
Darren Corbett, 32. was being held in the Fulton County Jail without bond Sunday. New Buffalo man arrested in connection with bank robbery in Michigan City. Michigan City Police officers were dispatched on Thursday afternoon to a bank alarm at the 1st Source Bank in the 3900 block of Franklin Street.
max983.net
Rochester Man Arrested Following Accident in Marshall County
A Rochester man was arrested Sunday, December 18 following an accident investigation by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. Police say a two-vehicle accident occurred on Michigan Road near the intersection of 18th Road just before 1:30 a.m. ET. An investigation found that a white 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by 36-year-old David L. Lowe of Akron, was traveling northbound on Michigan Road while a 2015 Ford Edge, driven by 41-year-old Daniel L. Perdieu of Rochester, was traveling southbound on Michigan Road when the pair collided.
95.3 MNC
17-year-old arrested, accused of holding two people at gunpoint during Facebook Marketplace transaction
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested — accused of holding a man and his young son at gunpoint during a Facebook Marketplace transaction. It happened on Thursday, Dec. 15, in the 18000 block of U.S. 6. Elkhart County Sheriff’s investigators say the juvenile stole the victim’s cellphone, keys and...
Comments / 0