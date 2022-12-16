ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Maine Food Pantry for Deer’s Live Cams Are Back for the Winter

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Richard McMahon has been feeding deer for over 20 years during the winter season starting out in Medford, Maine. When he moved to Brownville, he continued his efforts to help sustain the deer herd through the winter when it becomes more difficult for them to find food. That's when he created a non-profit organization called Brownville's Food Pantry For Deer.
WATCH: New Hampshire News Anchor Goes Viral for Hilarious Snowstorm Coverage

With the winter weather upon us, it's officially the time of year when funny videos of people interacting with the snow and ice begin circulating the Internet. Last week, footage of Massachusetts college students wiping out on an icy sidewalk gathered millions of views on TikTok. Now, the most recent video to go viral features New Hampshire news anchor Troy Lynch who, according to his Facebook, has spent the last five months working for WMUR as a weekend evening news anchor and reporter.
Here Are 7 Maine Restaurants Where You Can Enjoy Heated Igloo Dining This Winter

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A great thing to do to keep you sane during the long Maine winter is to get out of the house, take a drive, and enjoy what this great state has to offer. Of course, one of the state's number one commodities is its amazing food scene.
These Are the Most Popular Dog Names in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I'm not sure I like the idea of my four-legged, furry, fun-loving best friend having a popular dog name. I like the idea of unique when it comes to my pups' names, you know what I mean? Still, no matter what, it's usually personal and special to you, and that's what counts.
Bed Bath & Beyond Plans to Close 150 Stores, Including Some in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It kind of feels like the mail wouldn't be the mail if every couple of months you didn't receive an oversized coupon for 20% off at your closest Bed Bath & Beyond store. The longtime chain has been a favorite for years for bedding, cookware, bathroom items, and fixtures. The brick-and-mortar business still has its challenges, as Amazon, Walmart, and other online retailers offer free or discount shipping direct to consumers doorsteps.
Shop Local at These 20 New Hampshire Small Businesses This Holiday Season

With Christmas day fast approaching, all of us have been out and about doing our holiday shopping for friends, family, and loved ones. Some people opt to shop at the typical chain stores, while others enjoy kicking their feet up on Cyber Monday and making the most of all the online deals. Both of these shopping methods are perfectly acceptable, but there's another that's often overlooked: going to small, local businesses.
Eagles Singer Don Henley Buys Luxurious $4.3 Million ‘Green’ Home in California — See Inside! [Pictures]

Eagles leader Don Henley recently purchased a luxurious home in California, and the residence is compatible with his environmental activism. According to celebrity real estate site Dirt.com, Henley bought the 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 3,554-square-foot home for his 24-year-old son, Will Henley, and it's a perfect mix of luxury and green living.
Drug Makers: Kids Medication Shortages in NH Due to Demand

As the "tripledemic" of RSV, flu and COVID-19 have increased parents have struggled to find children's medications to help their kids with the recovery but it appears to the result of high demand. CVS and Walgreens have put limits on the sale of children’s pain relief products online and in...
NH Gov. Chris Sununu Bans TikTok From State Phones, Computers

Gov. Chris Sununu has made New Hampshire the latest state to ban the TikTok app from state-issued devices and computer networks. Seven states — Alabama, Maryland, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, and Texas — have already issued bans over concerns that personal information of users could wind up with the Chinese government, according to CNN. There had been discussion during the Trump administration of banning TikTok, but negotiations have been ongoing to let the app stay legal.
