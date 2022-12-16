Read full article on original website
This Maine Food Pantry for Deer’s Live Cams Are Back for the Winter
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Richard McMahon has been feeding deer for over 20 years during the winter season starting out in Medford, Maine. When he moved to Brownville, he continued his efforts to help sustain the deer herd through the winter when it becomes more difficult for them to find food. That's when he created a non-profit organization called Brownville's Food Pantry For Deer.
A Rare, Yellow-Speckled Maine Lobster Caught is a One in 30 Million Find
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Would it be a stay of execution for a lobster that looks more dressed up for Halloween than for Christmas? I know that sentence is a lot, but it will make sense.
These Seacoast New Hampshire Restaurants are Open on Christmas Day
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There is nothing wrong with a restaurant being open on Christmas. I’ll repeat that: there is nothing wrong with a restaurant being open on Christmas.
WATCH: New Hampshire News Anchor Goes Viral for Hilarious Snowstorm Coverage
With the winter weather upon us, it's officially the time of year when funny videos of people interacting with the snow and ice begin circulating the Internet. Last week, footage of Massachusetts college students wiping out on an icy sidewalk gathered millions of views on TikTok. Now, the most recent video to go viral features New Hampshire news anchor Troy Lynch who, according to his Facebook, has spent the last five months working for WMUR as a weekend evening news anchor and reporter.
12-Year-Old Maine Cat in a Shelter for Over 4 Months Needs a Forever Home
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Christmas is a time for giving. That means it's time to head to your local pet adoption center and give the gift of a new home to a sweet animal who needs it.
Massachusetts Man Wins Lottery Six Times After Buying Six Lottery Tickets With Same Numbers
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When I heard this story, I did not believe it. It did not make sense. It still doesn't. Why would someone buy multiple tickets of the...
An Idea for New Hampshire and Maine Businesses Around the Holidays
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Recently, I mentioned that during a transaction at a Maine business, I noticed that they had a sign posted addressing their Christmas Eve and Christmas Day hours.
Here Are 7 Maine Restaurants Where You Can Enjoy Heated Igloo Dining This Winter
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A great thing to do to keep you sane during the long Maine winter is to get out of the house, take a drive, and enjoy what this great state has to offer. Of course, one of the state's number one commodities is its amazing food scene.
A White or Green Friday for the Seacoast? And What About Christmas?
Friday's nor'easter is not the storm for Seacoast snow lovers, as it's expected to be a mostly rain event. A low pressure will develop along the mid-Atlantic coast Thursday and then move northeast towards the New England coast Friday into Saturday, according to National Weather Service Jon Palmer in Gray, Maine.
Can You Give This Precious 20-Year-Old NH Kitty a Home for Christmas?
If this doesn't absolutely tug at your heartstrings, we don't know what will. Seeing posts about animals up for adoption brings up feelings of both joy and sadness. Of course it's nice to see adorable pictures of dogs, cats, and other critters, but it's sad to know that they have yet to find forever homes, especially over the holiday season.
These Are the Most Popular Dog Names in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I'm not sure I like the idea of my four-legged, furry, fun-loving best friend having a popular dog name. I like the idea of unique when it comes to my pups' names, you know what I mean? Still, no matter what, it's usually personal and special to you, and that's what counts.
Bed Bath & Beyond Plans to Close 150 Stores, Including Some in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It kind of feels like the mail wouldn't be the mail if every couple of months you didn't receive an oversized coupon for 20% off at your closest Bed Bath & Beyond store. The longtime chain has been a favorite for years for bedding, cookware, bathroom items, and fixtures. The brick-and-mortar business still has its challenges, as Amazon, Walmart, and other online retailers offer free or discount shipping direct to consumers doorsteps.
Shop Local at These 20 New Hampshire Small Businesses This Holiday Season
With Christmas day fast approaching, all of us have been out and about doing our holiday shopping for friends, family, and loved ones. Some people opt to shop at the typical chain stores, while others enjoy kicking their feet up on Cyber Monday and making the most of all the online deals. Both of these shopping methods are perfectly acceptable, but there's another that's often overlooked: going to small, local businesses.
Eagles Singer Don Henley Buys Luxurious $4.3 Million ‘Green’ Home in California — See Inside! [Pictures]
Eagles leader Don Henley recently purchased a luxurious home in California, and the residence is compatible with his environmental activism. According to celebrity real estate site Dirt.com, Henley bought the 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 3,554-square-foot home for his 24-year-old son, Will Henley, and it's a perfect mix of luxury and green living.
Drug Makers: Kids Medication Shortages in NH Due to Demand
As the "tripledemic" of RSV, flu and COVID-19 have increased parents have struggled to find children's medications to help their kids with the recovery but it appears to the result of high demand. CVS and Walgreens have put limits on the sale of children’s pain relief products online and in...
NH Gov. Chris Sununu Bans TikTok From State Phones, Computers
Gov. Chris Sununu has made New Hampshire the latest state to ban the TikTok app from state-issued devices and computer networks. Seven states — Alabama, Maryland, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, and Texas — have already issued bans over concerns that personal information of users could wind up with the Chinese government, according to CNN. There had been discussion during the Trump administration of banning TikTok, but negotiations have been ongoing to let the app stay legal.
Sununu, Govs to Biden: End COVID-19 Public Emergency
Gov. Chris Sununu is leading an effort to get President Joe Biden to end the national public health emergency after three years because of the financial requirements for Medicaid. The White House has extended the emergency declaration every 90 days since January 2020, and it is now in effect until...
NH’s Sununu: U.S. Moving On From Trump, Open to A White House Run
While Gov. Chris Sununu says he is still thinking about a White House run he does not think Donald Trump should try to recapture the presidency. During a interview with CNN's Dana Bash on a program called "Being Chris Sununu" that aired Friday night Sununu said that Trump doesn't have the influence he thinks he has on the electorate.
