Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed
Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com
UFC legend sends shocking Brittney Griner statement
Brittney Griner is home for Christmas thanks to President Joe Biden trading a convicted arms dealer for the WNBA superstar in a prisoner exchange with the Russian government. Biden faced virulent online criticism for leaving former United States Marine Paul Whelan, who is currently serving 16 years in Russian custody in espionage charges, out of the deal that freed Griner. Whalen’s family issued multiple statements supporting Biden’s move.
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Signs With New Team
Kostas Antetokounmpo (Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother) was recently waived by the Chicago Bulls and has now signed with Fenerbahçe Basketball.
calmatters.network
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry moves across Atherton to $30M home
On the heels of news that Warriors star Stephen Curry sold his Atherton home in 2021 for $31.15 million, the website Dirt is reporting that he and wife Ayesha Curry bought a $30 million home near the Lloyden Park neighborhood in 2020. The Currys bought the new seven-bedroom, nine-bath home,...
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Shaquille O'Neal Once Shamelessly Hit On This Basketball Player's Mom
The star explains his actions on a podcast.
hotnewhiphop.com
Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling
The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public
Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
“Free” From Lucrative Nike Deal, Kyrie Irving Plays in Taped-Over Sneakers
Approximately a month after Nike announced that it was suspending its ties with Kyrie Irving over his decision to tweet a link to a propaganda film containing antisemitic material and his subsequent refusal to directly denounce the hateful material in the film, the shoe and athletic apparel maker officially ended its relationship with the Brooklyn Nets point guard on Monday.
Lakers News: Possible Trade Target Kyrie Irving Had Massive Respect For Ex-Teammate LeBron James
The Brooklyn Nets point guard has been rumored as a potential trade candidate.
Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire arrested in Miami after allegedly punching his teenage daughter
Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire was arrested in Miami after allegedly punching and slapping his teenage daughter, police records show. Stoudemire, 40, is charged with battery, Miami Police Department records show. He denies the charges. Stoudemire allegedly entered his daughter's room in his Miami home Saturday night and accused her...
NBA world reacts to horrible Lakers news
After a disappointing start to the season, the Los Angeles Lakers were finally starting to build a little bit of momentum in recent weeks, especially on offense. But unfortunately for Los Angeles, the team is getting hit with a massive setback with an injury to star Anthony Davis. As NBA insider Shams Charania reported on Read more... The post NBA world reacts to horrible Lakers news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Lakers Rumors: Indiana Pacers Trade Held Up By Jeanie Buss?
Happily, it turns out Russell Westbrook has been better than expected.
Ja Morant Reacts to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving Dominating Detroit Pistons
The Brooklyn Nets came back to defeat the Detroit Pistons behind KD and Kyrie
thecomeback.com
Another horrible Phoenix Suns scandal revealed
Major sponsors forced Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver to sell the franchise after a September report exposed a clear pattern of racist and misogynistic behavior. However, some within the Suns organization are beginning to ask when other Suns executives will be held accountable for the same behavior in which Sarver engaged.
