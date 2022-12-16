ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
Yardbarker

Video: Donovan Mitchell Hilariously Rests His Head On An Angry JR Smith's Shoulder After Being Called For A Foul

Donovan Mitchell had a shoulder to lean on when he was called for an offensive foul against the Dallas Mavericks, but it wasn't on any of his current teammates. The Cleveland Cavaliers star was called for a foul after he raced to the basket with Dallas' Tim Hardaway Jr. attempting to stop him. Mitchell pulled up for a swish, and in that process elbowed Hardaway who stumbled away.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Eagles win a bad sign for the rest of the NFL

Jalen Hurts had his worst passing game of the season on Sunday and it still wasn't enough to produce an Eagles loss. That's a bad sign for other teams looking for ways to beat Philadelphia this postseason. Hurts was 22-of-37 for 315 yards with two interceptions on Sunday. It was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Latest Anthony Davis news puts an end to his incredible run

The injury is an unfortunate setback for a player with a history of injuries who's been playing perhaps the best basketball of his career. Los Angeles (12-16, 12th in Western Conference) defeated Denver (17-11, third in Western Conference) 126-108 on Friday. Davis left before halftime and didn't return. Over the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Kyle Kuzma responds to rumors of possible Lakers reunion

The Los Angeles Lakers traded Kyle Kuzma to the Washington Wizards in the deal that got them Russell Westbrook. Things between Kuzma and L.A., right around the time he got dealt, were really bad. He was getting anonymously trashed by team officials on a weekly basis. Him and LeBron James were quite clearly not getting along.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

New Orleans savors shot to face No. 1 Purdue

No. 1 Purdue will be in uncharted territory when it plays host to New Orleans on Wednesday in West Lafayette, Ind. The Boilermakers (11-0), who were unranked to start the season, maintained the top spot in the AP Top 25 when the poll was released Monday. This is the first time Purdue has sat atop the poll for consecutive weeks. The Boilermakers were ranked No. 1 for the first time last December, then lost their next game at Rutgers.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Signs With New Team

Kostas Antetokounmpo signed with the Chicago Bulls over the offseason, but he has not played in an NBA game this season. On Friday, the Bulls announced that they have waived Antetokounmpo and signed Carlik Jones. Bulls: "The Chicago Bulls announced today the team has signed guard Carlik Jones to a...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy