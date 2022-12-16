Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Operation Just Cause – This Day in History, Dec 20, 2022
It was just 33 years ago today that the Armed Forces of the United States began Operation Just Cause, an effort to topple Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega and safeguard American lives. Operation Just Cause launched on December 20, 1989, lasted little more than a month, but succeeded in restoring order in Panama, the arrest of Manuel Noriega, and bringing a sense of accomplishment to the American military which had been in the process of rebuilding after many years of neglect.
Scientists Discovered Proof That Moses Split the Red Sea
Many people have been astounded by the biblical story and miracle of Moses parting the Red Sea. It is regarded as one of the most remarkable miracles ever recorded in the Bible. Moses led the Israelites through the Promised Land and out of Egypt. The army of the Egyptian monarch pursued them. At the Red Sea, Moses stretched out and forced the waters to divide, ensuring the safety of the Israelites.
americanmilitarynews.com
PIC: Secret new US hypersonic spy jet unveiled; named ‘Mayhem’
The Pentagon has awarded a contract worth as much as $334 million to develop a new multi-purpose hypersonic air vehicle under a secretive program known as “Mayhem.”. The experimental Mayhem program is thought to be creating some kind of hypersonic aircraft capable of strikes as well as spying, also known as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), The War Zone reported.
