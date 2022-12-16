ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

wtvy.com

Suspicious person arrested after trying to meet 15-year-old, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man was arrested after police say he was attempting to meet a minor. On Monday, Springfield Police were called to a residence on E. 2nd Place about a suspicious person. When officers arrived, they were directed to 25-year-old Dean Augustus Pennicook, who witnesses say was walking from house to house with his cellphone.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

LHPD is searching for a missing 23-year-old man

“ LYNN HAVEN, Fla (WMBB)–Lynn Haven Police are looking for a man named Gage Michael Floyd, who was last seen on Saturday morning. LHP said Floyd went to Blue Moon Saloon Friday night and was seen leaving the bar around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday. “This is unusual,” Lynn Haven Police Officer Corporal William McAlinden said.” […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

STUDENT ARRESTED TODAY

A Choctawhatchee High School student is charged with possession of a weapon on school property after he was found in possession of a knife in his classroom Tuesday morning. An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer retrieved it from 16 year old Ethan Hancher’s front left pocket after he admitted to a school official that he had it on his person.
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for December 17-18, 2022

Pierre Hayden, 27, Marianna, Florida: Felony battery by strangulation, false imprisonment: Marianna Police Department. Luis Roman, 34, Marianna, Florida: Battery domestic: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Lynn Johns, 45, Palatka, Florida: Introduction of contraband, possession of controlled substance: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Derrick McCallister, 31, Graceville, Florida: Hold for...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

1 dead after shooting on Reef Street in Navarre; Suspect 'detained'

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A suspect has been "detained" after a deadly shooting on Reef Street in Navarre Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office says one person was killed at around 1:45 p.m. on the 7100 block of Reef Street. Details regarding...
NAVARRE, FL
WJHG-TV

Jackson County Sheriff patrol car involved in crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy and patrol car were involved in a crash Sunday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers. Troopers said the deputy was responding to a medical-related 911 call in Jackson County. They report the deputy hit the side of a white SUV while making a sharp turn right onto Sand Basin Road.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

FHP investigating crash with injuries in Washington County

Two drivers were transported to area hospitals with injuries sustained in a crash involving a Washington County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle and a pickup truck Monday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol press release, FHP is investigating a traffic crash that occurred about 6:45 p.m. at the intersection...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Tar spills on road in Jackson Co. during traffic crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A semi-tractor crash in Jackson County injured one person and closed the northbound lanes of Highway 231 Monday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. It happened around 5:30 PM on U.S. Highway 231 and Lakepoint Road. State troopers said a 28-year-old Marianna man...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Pedestrian killed in Level Plains crash

LEVEL PLAINS, Ala. (WTVY) - A Level Plains man struck as he crossed a busy highway in his hometown Sunday night died from his injuries. Jose Coc, 60, was walking across U.S. 84 when he was struck by on oncoming vehicle, according to Dale County Coroner John Cawley. There is...
LEVEL PLAINS, AL
WMBB

JCSO deputy involved in a car accident

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy was involved in a crash Sunday afternoon on Sand Basin Rd. in Jackson County. Florida Highway Patrol officials said the deputy side-swiped a white SUV while making a sharp right turn. Sheriff’s Office officials were responding to a 911 medical call. Nobody was injured in […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

1st APPEARANCE for December 19, 2022

Dylan Jackson: Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked- $400 cash bond. Pierre Hayden: Felony battery by strangulation, false imprisonment: $2,500 bond. Tracey Ramsey: Public assistance fraud- $10,000 bond. Christopher Curran: Driving under the influence and property damage- $2,500 bond, refusal to submit to driving under the influence test after...
WJHG-TV

Walton County Animal Shelter asking for help from the community

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Animal rescues across the country are in dire need of help right now, and the Walton County Animal Shelter is no different. Shelter staff told NewsChannel 7 that more than 200 animals have come through their door in recent weeks. They said they need supplies and helping hands in order to keep up.
WALTON COUNTY, FL

