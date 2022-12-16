Read full article on original website
16-year-old charged with using pocket knife at school: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies charged a 16-year-old student at Choctawhatchee High School for using a pocket knife on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the teen confessed to pulling out the pocket knife and using it to cut a piece of paper. Deputies retrieved the knife from his front […]
wtvy.com
Suspicious person arrested after trying to meet 15-year-old, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man was arrested after police say he was attempting to meet a minor. On Monday, Springfield Police were called to a residence on E. 2nd Place about a suspicious person. When officers arrived, they were directed to 25-year-old Dean Augustus Pennicook, who witnesses say was walking from house to house with his cellphone.
LHPD is searching for a missing 23-year-old man
“ LYNN HAVEN, Fla (WMBB)–Lynn Haven Police are looking for a man named Gage Michael Floyd, who was last seen on Saturday morning. LHP said Floyd went to Blue Moon Saloon Friday night and was seen leaving the bar around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday. “This is unusual,” Lynn Haven Police Officer Corporal William McAlinden said.” […]
Man having heart attack at Dollar General arrested and put in county jail later died, says lawsuit
Jeremy Lee Thompson, 34, sat in his Honda Accord outside a Dollar General in south Alabama on a Sunday evening last May, clutching his chest and mouthing that he needed help. When police arrived, Thompson told them he was having a stroke, according to a federal lawsuit filed last month.
navarrenewspaper.com
RV plows into Destin home, minor injuries reported: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff
Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating after an RV crashed into a home in Destin Sunday.
WJHG-TV
Panama City Police asks for public’s help in locating missing person
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Update: The Panama City Police tells NewsChannel 7 they have found Elizabeth Ann Shorter safe and sound. The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in the search for a missing adult believed to be endangered. According to a news release,...
UPDATE: Police confirm one person dead after crash on Back Beach Road
Updated at 11:45 a.m. PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) —Police have confirmed a Panama City Beach man was killed in a traffic crash Tuesday morning. It happened at 7 a.m. at the intersection of Back Beach Road and Griffin Boulevard. Officers said 28-year-old David Savage was driving a black Honda sedan westbound on Back Beach […]
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for December 17-18, 2022
Pierre Hayden, 27, Marianna, Florida: Felony battery by strangulation, false imprisonment: Marianna Police Department. Luis Roman, 34, Marianna, Florida: Battery domestic: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Lynn Johns, 45, Palatka, Florida: Introduction of contraband, possession of controlled substance: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Derrick McCallister, 31, Graceville, Florida: Hold for...
WEAR
1 dead after shooting on Reef Street in Navarre; Suspect 'detained'
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A suspect has been "detained" after a deadly shooting on Reef Street in Navarre Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office says one person was killed at around 1:45 p.m. on the 7100 block of Reef Street. Details regarding...
Contractors testify about debris pits, Finch health in Lynn Haven corruption case
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — During last week’s hearing in the Lynn Haven corruption case, the defense called on several contractors to testify about the investigation and, at times, on behalf of one of the suspects. James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and Margo Anderson, the former mayor of Lynn Haven, are accused by federal […]
Florida Man Gets Bitten By Alligator While Washing Hands In Pond
Authorities say the man was able to free himself from the gator and call 911.
WJHG-TV
Jackson County Sheriff patrol car involved in crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy and patrol car were involved in a crash Sunday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers. Troopers said the deputy was responding to a medical-related 911 call in Jackson County. They report the deputy hit the side of a white SUV while making a sharp turn right onto Sand Basin Road.
washingtoncounty.news
FHP investigating crash with injuries in Washington County
Two drivers were transported to area hospitals with injuries sustained in a crash involving a Washington County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle and a pickup truck Monday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol press release, FHP is investigating a traffic crash that occurred about 6:45 p.m. at the intersection...
1 dead in Friday afternoon Navarre shooting: Santa Rosa Co. Sherriff’s Office
UPDATE (9:30 p.m.): The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 37-year-old Robert Steven Shuster of Gulf Breeze. Shuster was charged with first degree homicide. SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said one person is dead following a shooting in Navarre Friday afternoon. Deputies were called to 7108 […]
mypanhandle.com
Tar spills on road in Jackson Co. during traffic crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A semi-tractor crash in Jackson County injured one person and closed the northbound lanes of Highway 231 Monday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. It happened around 5:30 PM on U.S. Highway 231 and Lakepoint Road. State troopers said a 28-year-old Marianna man...
wtvy.com
Pedestrian killed in Level Plains crash
LEVEL PLAINS, Ala. (WTVY) - A Level Plains man struck as he crossed a busy highway in his hometown Sunday night died from his injuries. Jose Coc, 60, was walking across U.S. 84 when he was struck by on oncoming vehicle, according to Dale County Coroner John Cawley. There is...
JCSO deputy involved in a car accident
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy was involved in a crash Sunday afternoon on Sand Basin Rd. in Jackson County. Florida Highway Patrol officials said the deputy side-swiped a white SUV while making a sharp right turn. Sheriff’s Office officials were responding to a 911 medical call. Nobody was injured in […]
jacksoncountytimes.net
1st APPEARANCE for December 19, 2022
Dylan Jackson: Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked- $400 cash bond. Pierre Hayden: Felony battery by strangulation, false imprisonment: $2,500 bond. Tracey Ramsey: Public assistance fraud- $10,000 bond. Christopher Curran: Driving under the influence and property damage- $2,500 bond, refusal to submit to driving under the influence test after...
WJHG-TV
Walton County Animal Shelter asking for help from the community
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Animal rescues across the country are in dire need of help right now, and the Walton County Animal Shelter is no different. Shelter staff told NewsChannel 7 that more than 200 animals have come through their door in recent weeks. They said they need supplies and helping hands in order to keep up.
