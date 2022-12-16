ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Here are the most frequently asked Middle Class Tax Refund questions

By Michael Finney, Renee Koury via
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z5S7S_0jl5DwKc00

Millions of Californians are due to receive the "Middle Class Tax Refund" as the state's way of easing the pain of inflation. Some received their refunds in the form of a direct deposit, while others got it in the form of a mailed pre-loaded debit card. And for many, questions about this refund abound.

Here are 7 On Your Side's most ongoing coverage of the MCTR. Check back for the latest updates.

You'll find answers to the most commonly asked questions below. If you have one we didn't answer, please scroll to the bottom to find details on how to contact 7 On Your Side.

Do I qualify for the Middle Class Tax Refund?

You will need to have filed your 2020 tax return by October 10, 2021. You also cannot have been declared as a dependent. You must have been a California resident for at least 6 months in 2020 and be a California resident on the date the MCTR payment was issued. Eligibility and amount received is dependent on income.
(See next question.)

How much will I get?

The California Franchise Tax Board has a calculator here to estimate your payment .

How will I receive the money?

You will receive your payment by direct deposit if you filed your 2020 state tax return electronically and received a refund by direct deposit. Otherwise you will receive a pre-loaded debit card in the mail.

Unlike the stimulus payments during the pandemic, there is no way to track your payments online to see if it has been sent.

What does the debit card / mailing envelope look like?

Many are finding this confusing because the envelope has a return address in Omaha, Nebraska. Check out
7 On Your Side's video here to get a look at the envelope and card, or view the image on the FTB website .

How do I activate my card?

By calling 1-800-240-0223. Do not use other numbers or respond to text messages or emails offering to help with your payment - it might be a scam! You will have to punch in the last 6 digits of your Social Security number to activate the card.

What else do I need to know about my card?

The card is issued by the New York Community Bank, and serviced by the Money Network. Using your card may incur fees. It costs $1.25 each time it is used on a non-Money Network ATM or to get cash over the counter at a bank. There are no fees if you use a Money Network ATM or to use the card for shopping at a store. However, you may be charged additional ATM fees by the ATM operators including those in the free Money Network system.

How can I transfer my funds to my bank account without incurring any fees?

You must call to activate your card (1-800-240-0223), then supply your bank's routing number and your account number for the money to be transferred to your bank account.

I'm having a problem with my card, where can I get help? What if my card is lost or stolen?

If your card is lost or stolen you should call Money Network at 1-800-240-0223 and choose Option 3. Money Network provides additional information on their help page here . If you still cannot get help, please email us back with the details of your issue and we'll look into it!

What if I accidentally threw away my card before activating it?

If you dumped your debit card, you should be able to get it back by calling Money Network (1-800-240-0223). The recording will say: "To access our customer service, press one." But don't press one for customer service! Instead press three for "card replacement." The recording will continue: "If you received your card but no longer have it, press one." You'll have to enter six digits of your Social Security number, plus your zip code. If you're successful, you'll hear: "Your request has been accepted."

What if I don't want to give the 6 digits of my Social Security number to activate the card?

As of the date of this post, there is no other way to get a debit card or check without using your Social Security number to verify your identity.

What do I do if I want a check instead of a debit card?

You can call the Money Network (1-800-240-0223) to cancel the card and have them send you a check instead. But there's a catch - you will still need to activate the card, THEN cancel it. It will take several weeks for the check to arrive.

Why didn't the state cut checks instead of sending these cards?

The Franchise Tax Board says debit cards are by far the fastest way to send money to millions of residents. Checks would take six months longer. It is also intended to help those without bank accounts avoid check-cashing fees.

Watch out for scammers!

And, as always, keep alert for scams! Scammers are already trying to steal people's payments. Do not reply to unsolicited texts, emails, or other requests for personal information. You will never have to pay money in order to receive your refund (with the exception of the fees imposed for withdrawing or transferring your funds, as described above.). Double check the sender of any correspondence to see if it matches the official entities mentioned above.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

7OYS's consumer hotline is a free consumer mediation service for those in the San Francisco Bay Area. We assist individuals with consumer-related issues; we cannot assist on cases between businesses, or cases involving family law, criminal matters, landlord/tenant disputes, labor issues, or medical issues. Please review our FAQ here . As a part of our process in assisting you, it is necessary that we contact the company / agency you are writing about. If you do not wish us to contact them, please let us know right away, as it will affect our ability to work on your case. Due to the high volume of emails we receive, please allow 3-5 business days for a response.

READY TO CONTACT 7 ON YOUR SIDE?

EMAIL US AT 7OYS@KGO-TV.COM

Please note the address uses the letter "O", not zeros. Be sure to include your full name, email, street address, and phone number.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0jl5DwKc00

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 17

alwaysright
9d ago

No check for me I guess if you worked all your life and are drawing the pension you paid in the high gas inflation did not effect you it was still 2.89 a gallon according to Newsom .for seniors we paid the same price as everybody else and never received no relief.

Reply(2)
7
murphy
9d ago

Giving stolen money back to us and if you use that credit card, go to target and Withdraw all the cash off of it, you won’t get dinged off they’re versatile

Reply(1)
3
arty lange
9d ago

Middle class tax refund? More like middle class gonna be paying up

Reply
6
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in California

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, for their delicious food and good service.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

10 Best Cheapest Places to Live in California

Looking for affordable places to live in California?. Cheapest Places to Live in California: Whether you’re a college student looking for an affordable off-campus housing option, or simply want to find a place that won’t break the bank, there are plenty of great options out there. Many people...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KQED

The Tradition Of Tamales During Christmas Holiday

Tamales: A Holiday Tradition For Many California Families. The cold weather has hit California and for many Californians, that means the smell of warm tamales wafting through the house. We wanted to learn more about this iconic dish, and it's evolution in California, and why it's so popular during the Christmas holiday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox40

Poll ranks California’s most popular roller coasters

Between Disneyland, Six Flags, SeaWorld, Knott’s Berry Farm and Universal Studios, California has some of the best roller coasters and thrill rides in the world. Each theme park you visit likely has its own unique attractions and experiences for families and park-goers looking for a day of lighthearted fun. But if you’re a thrill-seeker who craves quick acceleration, stomach-churning drops and loops, you have plenty of rides to choose from as well.
CALIFORNIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The 5 Most Beautiful California Lighthouses

The West Coast is perhaps the most famous coastline in the world, the subject of many books, movies, songs, and stories. California, also known as “The Golden State”, holds an equal draw as the most populated state in America. The lighthouses of California are commonly visited by both tourists and locals alike. If you’re planning on seeing these unique fixtures along the Pacific Ocean for yourself, read on to discover which to visit!
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Thousands flock to this Southern California neighborhood for its dazzling holiday displays

Thousands of Southern Californians flock to this neighborhood to fully transport themselves to a winter wonderland filled with dazzling lights and festive displays. Since the tragedy of the 1994 Northridge earthquake, the 41 homeowners in Santa Clarita’s Wakefield Court neighborhood have banded together to celebrate the holidays in glowing fashion. “Wakefield Winter Wonderland” goes all […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA.com

Rain in the forecast for Southern California

Southern California’s run of spectacular winter weather is about to take a turn for the wet. Starting Tuesday, there is a good chance for rain to drench Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties almost every day for the next two weeks as storm system moves in from the Pacific Northwest.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
bigislandgazette.com

Police Seek Missing California Woman

Hawai’i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 42-year-old Heather A. Heathman of California, who was reported missing. She was last seen in the North Kohala area. Heathman is described as being Caucasian, 5-feet 8-inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
73K+
Followers
10K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy